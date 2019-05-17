CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal will be called in to investigate a Clay County house fire.
It happened around 11:30 Thursday night at 1814 East County Road 1200 North.
That is east of Brazil, a little north of Highway 40.
When firefighters arrived, the home was fully in flames.
Everyone made it out safely.
It took crews about three hours to put out the fire.
Related Content
- Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway
- Cause of Clay County house fire under investigation
- Authorities investigating infant death in Clay County
- Clay County animal neglect case under investigation
- Heat brings an added challenge to Clay County house fire
- Burning mattress leads to Clay County house fire
- Clay County group receives donation
- Clay County boil order lifted
- Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway
- Officials looking into cause of fatal Clay County fire
Scroll for more content...