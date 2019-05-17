Clear

Cause of Clay County house fire under investigation

It happened around 11:30 Thursday night at 1814 East County Road 1200 North.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 12:11 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal will be called in to investigate a Clay County house fire.

It happened around 11:30 Thursday night at 1814 East County Road 1200 North.

That is east of Brazil, a little north of Highway 40.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully in flames.

Everyone made it out safely.

It took crews about three hours to put out the fire.

