WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Centers for Disease Control is reporting nearly three dozen people have been infected with E. Coli connected to Romaine Lettuce.
So far, 11 states are reporting the infection, including Illinois.
The CDC has found bacteria in the Romaine Lettuce.
Health officials are advising that you do not eat any of the lettuce, and if you have any in your home...you should throw it away.
That includes whole heads, hearts, precut packages, and mixes that contain Romaine.
Related Content
- Cases of E. Coli connected to Romaine Lettuce reported in Illinois
- 1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
- Multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettuce
- E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grows to 84 cases
- CDC advises US consumers not to eat romaine lettuce because of E. coli concerns
- CDC issues strong new warning against eating romaine lettuce
- Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 98 people sick in 22 states
- 5 dead, nearly 200 sickened in romaine lettuce outbreak
- One of four arrested in connection to starvation case sentenced
- Police Chief Plasse: Recent shots fired cases connected to drugs
Scroll for more content...