Cases of E. Coli connected to Romaine Lettuce reported in Illinois

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Centers for Disease Control is reporting nearly three dozen people have been infected with E. Coli connected to Romaine Lettuce.

So far, 11 states are reporting the infection, including Illinois.

The CDC has found bacteria in the Romaine Lettuce.

Health officials are advising that you do not eat any of the lettuce, and if you have any in your home...you should throw it away.

That includes whole heads, hearts, precut packages, and mixes that contain Romaine.