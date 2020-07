FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic tradition in the Wabash Valley has been canceled for 2020.

The 124th Annual Fontanet Bean Dinner will not happen this year.

The Nevens Township Fire Department posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

It normally happens at the end of July.

The event has evolved over the years to include a car show, activities for kids, and Bingo.