TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Council on Domestic Abuse now has more money to help victims of violence.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation presented a $50,000 check to CODA on Thursday.
In August, CODA said it was in dire need of help.
The community foundation said it would match donations after a certain amount of money was collected.
Altogether the community has helped raise more than $230,000 for CODA.
Related Content
- Wabash Valley Community Foundation presents check to CODA
- CODA gets $50K Grant from Wabash Valley Community Foundation
- Community Spotlight: The Wabash Valley Community Foundation
- Community Spotlight: CODA
- Wabash Valley Community Foundation collection socks for those in need
- Groups awarded grant money through Wabash Valley Community Foundation
- Duke Energy Foundation donates money to Wabash Valley schools
- Community Spotlight: Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity
- THPD hosts CODA fundraiser
- CODA hoasts candlelight vigil
Scroll for more content...