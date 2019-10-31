Wabash Valley Community Foundation presents check to CODA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Council on Domestic Abuse now has more money to help victims of violence.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation presented a $50,000 check to CODA on Thursday.

In August, CODA said it was in dire need of help.

The community foundation said it would match donations after a certain amount of money was collected.

Altogether the community has helped raise more than $230,000 for CODA.