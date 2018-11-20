CASY gives back to those who give with a Thanksgiving dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, but one local organization got a head start on celebrations.

News 10 stopped by a Thanksgiving dinner for families involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters, After School Club, and Teen Court.

Chances and Services for Youth in Terre Haute oversee those programs.

"Get involved with your community. Go out and do it. Not only is it something you look forward to, but the relationship I have with my little is something I look forward to," Big Sister, Casey Lee said.

J. Ford in Terre Haute sponsored the event.