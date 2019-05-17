Busy Terre Haute road set to fully close for part of Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you plan on being on Terre Haute's south side on Saturday, you should expect some detours.

Springhill Road from U.S. 41 to 7th Street will be closed.

This will allow crews to work on the storm sewer drainage system in the area.

The road is expected to be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.