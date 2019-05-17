Clear

Busy Terre Haute road set to fully close for part of Saturday

If you plan on being on Terre Haute's south side on Saturday, you should expect some detours.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you plan on being on Terre Haute's south side on Saturday, you should expect some detours.

Springhill Road from U.S. 41 to 7th Street will be closed.

This will allow crews to work on the storm sewer drainage system in the area.

The road is expected to be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

