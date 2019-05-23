Boys and Girls Club work to renovate park where they play football games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children will soon have a new place to have some fun competition.

The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is renovating its park where they play football games.

That park is just off of 8th and Brown Avenue in Terre Haute.

Just last week, crews began knocking out dug-outs for the project.

When it's done, the park will have an updated look, complete with a brand new 100-yard football field.

Club leaders say they are grateful for all of the community support to get the renovations done.

The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club hopes to finish the project by August 1.