Arrest warrant issued for a woman that allegedly stole thousands from her uncle's business in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 28-year-old woman is facing 12 felonies for forgery and theft.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Amber Ankney.

Ankney worked for Austin Memorial Arts in Bloomfield from May of 2018 through October of 2018.

Her uncle, Richard King owns the business.

According to court documents, King discovered discrepancies with the finances.

In the beginning, Ankney told police two co-workers were threatening her to 'write them checks.'

Throughout the investigation, Ankney admitted to stealing and writing as many as 50 fraudulent checks.

Investigators say those totaled more than $11,000.