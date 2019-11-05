Ahead of the current chief's retirement, Indiana State University announces new interim chief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will soon welcome its first female public safety chief.
On Tuesday, officials announced that Michele Barrett will be the interim chief.
She is currently serving as the assistant chief.
Joe Newport currently leads the department, but earlier this year he announced he's retiring.
Barrett will start her new role on January 3, 2020.
