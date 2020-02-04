After it went missing for weeks, the Darwin Ferry has resurfaced

WABASH RIVER (WTHI) - The Darwin Ferry has resurfaced in the Wabash River.

A Facebook page for the ferry shared new photos from Michael Gant.

A few weeks ago, flooding washing the ferry away from West Union, Illinois.

LINK | HIGH RIVER WATER SWEEPS 200-YEAR-OLD DARWIN FERRY FARTHER INTO THE WABASH RIVER

At one point the ferry couldn't be seen.

It is currently washed onto the banks of the river on the Indiana side. Right now, officials are still deciding what to do with it.

Learn more about The Darwin Ferry Facebook page here.