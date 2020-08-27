AMC in Terre Haute has reopened, this is what you need to know before you catch a movie

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Movie-goers can head back to a local movie theater.

On Thursday, AMC Theaters in Terre Haute had its first showing in months.

The theater closed back in March. The movie chain is now in its phased reopening.

AMC has what it calls its 'Safe and Clean' procedure. It involves blocked-off seating, extra cleaning, face-covering requirements, and sanitation stations.

There's also expanded snack and drink ordering through the AMC app.

The AMC theater in Vincennes is expected to reopen on September 3.