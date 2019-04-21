A Night at the Museum? The former Vigo County Historical Society Museum to be turned into Bed and Breakfast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the new plans for the former Vigo County Historical Museum on 6th Street in Terre Haute.
A couple has purchased the 'Sage-Robinson-Nagel' house.
They plan to open a bed and breakfast in the historical home.
The finished remodel will include several guest rooms and private baths.
There will also be common areas.
It housed the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum for over 60 years.
The Lendermans plan to remodel the house over the next year.
They hope to have it ready for guests by next spring.
