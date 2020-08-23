A Daviess County crash has claimed the life of a Washington, Indiana woman.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State Police say the crash involved two vehicles on Interstate 69 near Washington.

That's near the 59-mile marker.

Police say 25-year-old Jessica O'Bryan of Evansville.

Was driving north and crashed into 24-year-old Kiersten Arp of Washington.

Police say Arp suffered fatal injuries.

They say the crash area covered nearly 350 ft of the roadway.

O'Bryan was taken to the Daviess County hospital for minor injures.

She's now in the Daviess County jail where she's being charged with driving while intoxicated causing death.