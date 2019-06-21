TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters has started a new campaign called '60 Mentors in Six Months.
Right now, there are several children in search of positive adult role models.
We caught up with eight-year-old Breck, who is looking to make a connection.
He loves building Legos and playing baseball.
Breck is one of 30 kids looking for a Big Brother or a Big Sister match in the Wabash Valley.
"Breck was one of the first interviews that I did when I came on as a part of Big Brothers, Big Sisters last year, so he has been on a wait list for almost a year," Emily Freeman, fro Big Brothers, Big Sisters said.
Freeman said, unfortunately, Breck isn't the only one.
"It's really sad, we have a lot of kids who you know, have been on the wait list for close to a year, if not longer. So we are really trying to get those kiddos matched," Freeman said.
If you think you would be a match for Breck...or any other child, click here or call 1-800-886-2952.
Related Content
- '60 Mentors in Six Months' Big Brother, Big Sister launches new campaign to pair kids with bigs
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters to hold weekend meet and greet
- Big Brother, Big Sister Program expands to Sullivan County
- Bowling for Kids event raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley
- Bowl for Kids' Sake raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters program
- A long waiting list for kids looking for their Big Brother or Big Sister
- Rose-Hulman launches big fundraising campaign
- 'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changing the lives of local kids
- Big Read features 'The Big Smoke'
- Big art donations will benefit local kids