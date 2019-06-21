Clear
'60 Mentors in Six Months' Big Brother, Big Sister launches new campaign to pair kids with bigs

Big Brothers, Big Sisters has started a new campaign called '60 Mentors in Six Months.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Right now, there are several children in search of positive adult role models.

We caught up with eight-year-old Breck, who is looking to make a connection.

He loves building Legos and playing baseball.

Breck is one of 30 kids looking for a Big Brother or a Big Sister match in the Wabash Valley.

"Breck was one of the first interviews that I did when I came on as a part of Big Brothers, Big Sisters last year, so he has been on a wait list for almost a year," Emily Freeman, fro Big Brothers, Big Sisters said.

Freeman said, unfortunately, Breck isn't the only one.

"It's really sad, we have a lot of kids who you know, have been on the wait list for close to a year, if not longer. So we are really trying to get those kiddos matched," Freeman said.

If you think you would be a match for Breck...or any other child, click here or call 1-800-886-2952.

