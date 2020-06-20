2020 racing season kicks off at Terre Haute Action Track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Let's go racing!

Saturday was the official start of the 2020 racing season at the Terre Haute Action Track.

Folks came out to see the action at the fairgrounds after months without sports.

Spectators were encouraged to practice social distancing.

Those at the race said it's just nice to have life feel somewhat normal again.

"It makes us so happy that we may have a little bit of normalcy in our lives. I think everybody has waited on that. We are just thrilled to be here," said Jenny Hamilton.

Races will continue this summer at the Vigo County Fair.

It will run from July 10th through the 12th and feature a truck and tractor pull and a sprint car race.