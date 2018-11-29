SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Retired teachers from Sullivan Elementary School are returning to shape young minds.
On Thursday, the teachers talked to students in kindergarten through fifth grade about healthy bodies.
Students had the chance to visit different learning stations.
They included building a model of a spinal column, learning about red blood cells, and a real brain students could view.
The group known as Care puts this event on two times each school year.
Related Content
- Sullivan kids have the chance to learn about healthy bodies
- Nearly 100 Sullivan County kids learn life-saving lesson
- Sullivan County teens take the chance to learn about online safety
- Vigo County YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
- Camp Bruce give kids the chance to learn with unique tools
- Sullivan teachers learn how to handle student trauma
- Local group gave voters the chance to learn about candidates
- Local kids learn important lesson about helping others
- Hour of Code inspires kids to learn about technology
Scroll for more content...