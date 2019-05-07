Clear

'I think it's honestly something I was born to do,' Local nurses share why they do what they do in honor of nurse appreciation week

In honor of nurse appreciation week, local nurses share with News 10 their personal reasoning for working as hard as they do.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-It's nurse appreciation week and each day nurses all over the world are doing their best to help safe lives. 

Tuesday morning News 10 sat down with a group of nurses at Union Hospital and they shared what it meant to them to work in such a demanding profession. 

For Jaqueline Becker, being a nurse is a matter of helping patients relax during a tough time. 

"I like to be the one to help them during their time of need...when they come in the emergency room and they're stressed.. I want to be able to help bring that down," said Becker. 

Celina Fulling told us that being a nurse has been her calling since she was a young child.

"I don't think it's something I've thought about, I think it's honestly something I was born with. I mean I love it, it's apart of me and I'm passionate about being a nurse," said Fulling.

No day is the same for these nurses and each day has certain demands.

Fulling explained to us what an average work day consisted of for emergency room nurses.

"An average day in the emergency room is unknown, not predictable, and fast-paced," said Fulling.

Regardless of the on-the-go lifestyle, these women agree this is what they were meant to do.

"I don't ever regret being a nurse, I've done it for 26 years and I still love it like it was the first day," said Fulling.

Martina Voges works in the intensive care unit at Union Hospital and she said that at the end of the day it comes down to the patient and their happiness.

"I can come home and I can be tired and exhausted but I made a difference. I made someone laugh in a horrible situation or someone feels better about what I did or I saw something that was a problem and I could address that," said Voges.

