Clear

Terre Haute protests enter day three after the death of George Floyd

The unarmed black man was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Many are continuing to march and voice their pain.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

Photo Gallery 3 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The sounds of Saturday's protest continue to fill the streets of Terre Haute.

For nearly 10 hours on Saturday, protesters were marching, voicing their pain and frustration.

Tatiana Jackson was one of those protesters.

She said she's still filled with anger and confusion and it's not going away anytime soon.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE PROTESTS CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY NIGHT

"I think it's heartbreaking and it makes me fear all black men that I know brothers, cousins, uncles, my future child everything it just really hurts me to the core," said Jackson. 

The protest was peaceful in Terre Haute.

Police say they didn't make any arrests and, they didn't know of damage to any buildings.

De'Janee Joshua said with so much tension and hate in the world, it was beautiful to see people of all colors come together in unity.

But, this is only the beginning to seeing change.

LINK | PROTESTERS GATHER IN TERRE HAUTE FOR SECOND DAY

"If you don't see the reason in our pain and hear our voices as to why we're doing this peacefully, then there has to be another way another reaction to why we're hurt," said Joshua.

Protesters say they'll continue to have as many protests as it takes until their message leads to change. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34574

Reported Deaths: 2134
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9853578
Lake3616190
Allen161869
Cass15877
Elkhart132228
St. Joseph127434
Hendricks116971
Hamilton115993
Johnson1105108
Madison58659
Porter53928
Bartholomew51135
Clark50441
LaPorte43323
Howard40828
Tippecanoe4023
Jackson3891
Delaware38537
Shelby37322
Hancock33827
Floyd31839
Boone31535
Morgan27724
Vanderburgh2742
Montgomery24117
White2358
Noble23221
Clinton2321
Decatur22431
Grant21122
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry18211
Greene16924
Vigo1698
Dearborn16821
Monroe16612
Warrick16628
Lawrence16324
Miami1401
Putnam1377
Kosciusko1351
Jennings1304
Orange12822
Scott1203
Franklin1108
Ripley1096
Marshall1082
Carroll932
Daviess8816
Steuben832
Wayne825
LaGrange812
Wabash782
Newton7810
Fayette777
Jasper671
Washington521
Jay520
Clay511
Fulton491
Rush472
Randolph473
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley423
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen351
Brown331
Perry330
Wells320
Benton300
Huntington282
Knox280
Tipton251
Blackford252
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke180
Gibson172
Posey160
Adams151
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 120260

Reported Deaths: 5390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook779253642
Lake8331291
DuPage7707373
Kane6338178
Will5566276
Winnebago225155
McHenry156672
St. Clair113782
Kankakee91045
Kendall79819
Rock Island65824
Champaign6407
Madison58060
Boone45217
DeKalb4164
Sangamon35129
Jackson28610
Randolph2704
Peoria2339
McLean22013
Ogle2063
Stephenson2062
Macon19319
Clinton18617
Union15411
LaSalle15313
Whiteside14013
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Out of IL1181
Warren1170
Jefferson10116
Knox1000
Grundy982
Monroe9512
McDonough8811
Unassigned850
Lee811
Cass730
Tazewell735
Henry690
Williamson672
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry410
Vermilion401
Montgomery391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Ford201
Menard200
Woodford192
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
A warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Referendum on the ballot for Montgomery voters

Image

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing"; Wabash Valley nurse returns from fighting COVID-19 in New Yo

Image

Community remembers the life of West Vigo teen taken too soon

Image

Indiana State University's president sends letter to campus community addressing death of George Flo

Image

Some Terre Haute residents find 'no white guilt' messages in a bag full of rocks on their sidewalks

Image

Camp Navigate kicks off with extra safety precautions in place

Image

Collection underway for Salvation Army's Back to School supply drive

Image

Vigo County School Corporation kicks off 'Grab and Go' lunch program

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Indiana State University to resume on-campus learning this fall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak