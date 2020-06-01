Terre Haute protests enter day three after the death of George Floyd

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The sounds of Saturday's protest continue to fill the streets of Terre Haute.

For nearly 10 hours on Saturday, protesters were marching, voicing their pain and frustration.

Tatiana Jackson was one of those protesters.

She said she's still filled with anger and confusion and it's not going away anytime soon.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE PROTESTS CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY NIGHT

"I think it's heartbreaking and it makes me fear all black men that I know brothers, cousins, uncles, my future child everything it just really hurts me to the core," said Jackson.

The protest was peaceful in Terre Haute.

Police say they didn't make any arrests and, they didn't know of damage to any buildings.

De'Janee Joshua said with so much tension and hate in the world, it was beautiful to see people of all colors come together in unity.

But, this is only the beginning to seeing change.

LINK | PROTESTERS GATHER IN TERRE HAUTE FOR SECOND DAY

"If you don't see the reason in our pain and hear our voices as to why we're doing this peacefully, then there has to be another way another reaction to why we're hurt," said Joshua.

Protesters say they'll continue to have as many protests as it takes until their message leads to change.