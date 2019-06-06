June Outlook

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While we had an active start to the severe weather season in May, you may be wondering what June is shaping up to be.

As far as temperatures go, almost the entire eastern half of the united states is looking at a little beloe average temperatures.

The strongest below average temperatures are right over us, here in the Wabash valley.

That's not the biggest question you may have though.

Many farmers are very far behind on planting season.

Because of that, you may be asking what about rainfall?

Here in the valley, we're looking like we could have slightly above average rainfall, but only slightly.

Again, this is the current forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.

This forecast can always change, sto stick with Storm Team 10 for the latest weather updates as we get closer to each day.