More than 600 gymnasts compete in weekend gymnastics meet

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 600 gymnasts are competing in Terre Haute this weekend.

Those athletes and their families are staying at local hotels, eating at local restaurants and shopping at local stores.

News 10 stopped by Saturday afternoon for day one of competition.

Wabash Valley Tumbling and Gymnastics is hosting the USA Gymnastics Meet at Strive 365.

Terre Haute has hosted this meet before, and organizers said more athletes compete each year.

More than 650 athletes from Illinois and Indiana are here.

That's double the participation than last year!

"Watching them out there during the meet is everything. Their smiles make everything better," said Chelsea Ford, coach.

You can watch the competition it continues Saturday until about 10 p.m and picks up again Sunday at 8 a.m.

You can buy tickets at the door.