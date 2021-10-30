Clear

Britney Spears' wedding dress designer looks back on 25 years of celebrity gowns

Britney Spears' wedding dress designer looks back on 25 years of celebrity gowns

Posted: Oct 30, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: Megan C. Hills, CNN

Filipina American fashion designer Monique Lhuillier wants to realize your dreams. She wants you to imagine yourself dressed in cream silks, lace and verdant florals, racing through Lake Como gardens and towards the love of your life -- a scene captured in one of her brand's recent campaigns.

"People come to me for that fantasy," explained Lhuillier, who is best known for designing wedding dresses for the likes of Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon, over video call. "They want that over-the-top look."

Even during the pandemic, when weddings were scaled down and brides around the world were forced to put plans on hold, the fantasy "never went away," she added.

"(Brides) never wanted to compromise on the dress. Even if they were going to have a small ceremony, they still wanted the dream dress... (whether there were) five people in the room with them, or 200."

Lhuillier has been doling out fantasies -- and realizing her own dreams of running a successful label -- since 1996, when she set up her eponymous brand in the basement of her parents' Malibu home without so much as a business plan ("we didn't know anything," she recalled). Then a recent graduate from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, she and her husband Tom Bugbee built their business from the ground up, and put having a family on hold for ten years as they poured "90% of their time" into the venture.

At the time, Lhuillier, who was born and raised in the Philippines and later lived in Switzerland, was inspired by a sense of "California ease," she writes in a new book charting her 25-year career. Her early designs offered romantic, modern silhouettes that were close-cut to the body and embellished with unexpected details, from colorful sashes to blush veils.

However, the brand was not, Lhuillier recalled, an instant runaway success. As she raced between bridal fairs and trunk shows, ringing up anyone who would sell her label's gowns -- all while running a Beverly Hills store and developing new designs -- there was no time to work with Hollywood stylists. And anyway, the pair "didn't realize the power of celebrity dressing," she said.

That all changed in 2002, however, when Angelina Jolie asked to wear one of her dresses to the Golden Globes. The elegant look was not a cream, beige or white, but rather a black strapless dress paired with a shawl and pearl necklace. Then, the following year, the brand stepped into the spotlight when Lhuillier made a wedding dress for a "mega celebrity" for the first time: Britney Spears.

Big break

Spears was splashed across every magazine at the time. Having famously kissed Madonna at the VMAs then married Jason Allen Alexander -- only to have the union annulled 55 hours later -- she then announced a surprise engagement to backup dancer Kevin Federline.

In search of a dress for the wedding, a friend and stylist of Spears contacted Lhuillier and set up a series of meetings in secret locations to avoid paparazzi hounding the singer. It made giving Spears the "whole experience of a bride" difficult, the designer recalled, as she couldn't just show up to her atelier.

"I didn't just bring her two dresses, I showed her what I would show (all of) my brides, so she could feel like she really had the (typical bridal) experience," Lhuillier said, explaining how the label crafted the custom lace, accessories and a veil for Spears, as well as the dress.

Lhuillier was also tasked with making a "fun and flirty" reception dress, and gowns for the entire wedding party, to a strict color palette. She was given six weeks to design and produce it all, an enormous task given she was also preparing to show a ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week.

When the press found out about the nuptials, the pressure mounted.

"The day before my show, I got a phone call from her team," she recalled. "They said, 'People are finding out about it, so we need to make the wedding happen sooner, so now you will have three weeks.'

"(I told them) 'OK, we'll get it done. Don't worry.' But inside, I was dying."

Somehow, she pulled it off. Photos of the nuptials were splashed across magazines and the internet, with Spears' white silk gown, embroidered train and floor-sweeping veil taking the spotlight. Soon, more of her ready-to-wear items were appearing on celebrity red carpets, and Lhuillier "could feel the momentum" when people finally started getting her French surname right -- loo-lee-ei.

"It helped that people understood how to pronounce our name; it helped hearing that multiple times on the (red) carpet. It really cemented our name, and the idea of Monique Lhuillier and glamour."

A quarter century on

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the brand remains proudly independent, with Lhuillier as creative director and Bugbee as CEO. Their gowns -- and now furniture and jewelry, among much else -- are American-made, so the designer can remain "hands on." ("It's not the least expensive way to do it, but it's how I like to work," she said.)

Lhuillier is now more attuned to the power of celebrity, and has an employee in charge of VIP requests. The likes of Taylor Swift, Kaley Cuoco, Heidi Klum and Elizabeth Banks have all turned to her for major events, while Carrie Underwood and Lea Michele have tapped her for their dream wedding dresses. Reese Witherspoon, a close friend of Lhuillier's, wore a white gown and blush satin sash by the designer for her second wedding, to Jim Toth, in 2011.

In the foreword to Lhuillier's new book, Witherspoon wrote: "(Monique) understands why women want to wear something that makes them feel beautiful and how her creations will become a part of the fabric of their lives."

Indeed, Lhuillier's knack for understanding what women want to wear during life-changing moments remains astute, with her self-described "whimsical" new collection focusing on floral prints, colors and shorter hemlines. But the pandemic damaged her business, as brides around the world turned to Zoom fittings and scaled down their plans. With more time to herself over lockdown, the designer kept busy with a new fine jewelry line. Created in collaboration with retailer Kay Jewelers, it is a project close to Lhuillier's heart, as her grandfather was a jeweler.

"Fine jewelry, for me, was a natural (progression). It's a part of the story. Without a ring, there's no dress," she said, adding that each piece is engraved with a short message from her.

Figuring out what comes next is a tall order, especially as she's already shown at Paris Fashion week, been awarded a Presidential Medal of Merit by former Philippines president Gloria Arroyo and received a stamp of approval from US First Ladies Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. Lhuillier said that, as an immigrant who has lived in the US for nearly 35 years, it was "an honor" to dress the women of the White House.

The designer, who lived in the Philippines until she was 14, said she carries the country's "kindness" and "traditions" with her to this day. Describing herself as a "citizen of the world," she said: "It was a gift to be raised in Asia... picking up all these cultures and bringing family (back) was always the most important thing."

Yet, rather than creating Filipiniana-inspired designs, she believes that "good design transcends so many different cultures."

"I set out to build this brand to make women feel empowered and make them feel beautiful."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RP Covington

Image

Parke Heritage South Putnam

Image

Spirit Award

Image

North Central

Image

North Knox North Posey

Image

Owen Valley Brown County

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Edgewood

Image

Northview beats Evan Reitz

Image

Linton Evan Mater Dei

Image

TH South Decatur Central

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1692875

Reported Deaths: 28182
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64033411268
DuPage1094811384
Will922071135
Lake809401092
Kane69040883
Winnebago41701562
Madison40430604
St. Clair36491605
McHenry35214335
Champaign27262198
Peoria27131373
Sangamon25979289
McLean23259222
Tazewell20785333
Rock Island19056366
Kankakee18078253
Kendall16403115
Macon15439253
LaSalle15159288
Vermilion14618203
Adams13290155
DeKalb12302134
Williamson12168177
Whiteside8380186
Jackson813695
Boone801883
Coles8005128
Ogle766692
Grundy747286
Knox7414170
Franklin7355116
Clinton7158102
Macoupin7081107
Marion6985145
Effingham6709100
Henry669477
Jefferson6624144
Livingston602399
Stephenson596294
Woodford583792
Randolph5582101
Christian540682
Fulton531478
Monroe5286104
Morgan5139100
Logan497976
Montgomery497683
Lee483362
Bureau447891
Saline439470
Perry437075
Fayette436164
Iroquois427079
McDonough379164
Shelby354749
Jersey339853
Lawrence337634
Crawford336130
Douglas331537
Union310748
Wayne308863
Richland282757
White282433
Hancock275535
Clark269240
Cass267931
Pike267058
Edgar262949
Clay262354
Bond258425
Ford248559
Warren246966
Moultrie241233
Carroll237938
Johnson233332
Jo Daviess219829
Massac218951
Wabash218219
Mason215753
Washington214229
De Witt209230
Mercer207337
Greene206440
Piatt204914
Cumberland191627
Menard173613
Jasper162221
Marshall142821
Hamilton135022
Schuyler110810
Brown107410
Pulaski106112
Edwards104618
Stark82428
Gallatin7979
Alexander75212
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun7012
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5656
Unassigned1002433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1016722

Reported Deaths: 16666
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1364382147
Lake669141177
Allen58639813
Hamilton46700469
St. Joseph44805622
Elkhart36235515
Vanderburgh32427483
Tippecanoe28128262
Johnson25299448
Hendricks24051364
Porter23103369
Madison18939415
Clark18856257
Vigo17620305
Monroe15395200
LaPorte15315252
Delaware15193266
Howard14933294
Kosciusko12516149
Hancock11815178
Bartholomew11765181
Warrick11340189
Floyd11220217
Wayne11072255
Grant10240222
Morgan9535180
Boone9002117
Dubois8317134
Henry8306155
Dearborn827796
Noble8128108
Marshall8054136
Cass7594123
Lawrence7514172
Shelby7249119
Jackson705990
Gibson6646115
Harrison655694
Huntington6490100
Knox6453108
DeKalb6429102
Montgomery6338113
Miami599498
Putnam587080
Clinton581872
Whitley573756
Steuben572677
Jasper541986
Wabash5400105
Jefferson516597
Ripley505090
Adams488877
Daviess4709116
Scott442576
Greene430296
Clay429760
Wells427388
White424665
Decatur4188105
Fayette407788
Jennings393563
Posey379244
LaGrange365979
Washington362451
Randolph3502100
Spencer341943
Fountain338460
Sullivan331952
Starke322571
Fulton318468
Owen317871
Orange296764
Jay287546
Franklin267143
Rush266932
Perry266852
Carroll264235
Vermillion261554
Parke233029
Pike230344
Tipton229959
Blackford196743
Pulaski185957
Newton161449
Crawford160826
Benton151717
Brown148747
Martin140519
Switzerland136411
Warren122016
Union107416
Ohio85813
Unassigned0549