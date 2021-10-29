Clear
Why you should vaccinate your 5-to-11-year-old

Why you should vaccinate your 5-to-11-year-old

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Sean T. O'Leary and Yvonne A. Maldonado

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in children 5-11. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to make final clinical recommendations soon. This represents an important milestone in this pandemic, as, up to now, children under 12 have not had the protections that vaccines offer. Parents of children 5-11 years should take advantage of this opportunity to both protect them and take us one step closer to ending this pandemic.

Children of all ages have suffered greatly throughout the pandemic, both directly from Covid-19 infections and indirectly from unintended consequences, such as school closures and, for too many, the loss of a parent or other loved one. While it is clear that Covid-19 is more likely to lead to severe illness and hospitalization in adults, it is incorrect to say that it is a benign disease in children. With well over 500 pediatric deaths as of this writing, Covid-19 fits squarely in the top 10 causes of childhood deaths in the United States.

The highly contagious Delta variant has also changed the risk to children. It is so contagious that in the coming months, for many unvaccinated persons, the question is not if they will get infected, but when. In the last few months, we have seen the highest Covid-19 infection rates among children since the start of the pandemic, and many children's hospitals have recently had overflowing ICUs.

While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for use in children 12 and older since May, children under 12 have had no opportunity for vaccination outside of clinical trials. Many of these children are in schools with minimal mitigation measures in place, and are thus at significant risk of infection, particularly when community circulation is high. Emergency authorization of a safe and effective vaccine is a game changer for these children and their families.

A new survey from The Kaiser Family Foundation that was released this week, and conducted before the FDA's announcement Friday, found that 27% of parents with children in this age group would get their child vaccinated as soon as they were authorized and available (compared to 30% who were firmly opposed to getting their kids vaccinated). Another 33% said they would wait and see and 5% said their kids would get vaccinated only if it were required. For these last two groups of parents, there are several vaccine benefits to consider.

First, the vaccine will offer children protection from infection and related complications, such as hospitalization and long Covid. According to the FDA, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing Covid-19 in kids ages 5 to 11.

Second, many children live in homes with vulnerable caregivers who may not respond as well to vaccination, such as persons who are moderately or severely immunocompromised (estimated to be 3% of the US population, according to data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association).

Third, being fully vaccinated means that if a child is exposed to someone with Covid-19, they don't have to quarantine. This is critical for preventing school absenteeism, as many children have already been forced to miss school, and many schools have no remote learning options available for this school year. From an equity perspective, vaccination of this age group may alleviate some of the long-standing educational disparities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Finally, there are roughly 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the US, representing a little over 12% of the US population. The more eligible people who get vaccinated, the fewer Covid-19 cases and deaths the US will experience overall.

On the other side of the equation, what are the potential risks of vaccination? There were no serious adverse events related to the vaccine in kids ages 5-11, based on safety data from clinical trials data reviewed by the FDA. Because the FDA and CDC safety surveillance systems previously identified an increased risk of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart wall, after vaccination, particularly in boys ages 12 to 17, the FDA conducted its own modeling to predict the potential myocarditis cases in younger children and found that overall, the benefits of the vaccine would outweigh its risks.

Parents with questions about the potential risks of vaccination should reach out to their pediatricians, who are consistently shown in polls to be parents' most trusted source of vaccine information. People of all ages should avoid seeking unproven sources of Covid-19 and vaccine information, including unauthorized internet sources, which may contain substantial mis- and disinformation, even as social media companies attempt to crack down.

Finally, as we await Covid-19 vaccines for even younger children between 6 months and 4 years of age, we must not forget about the importance of maintaining routine childhood vaccines. Globally and within the US, the Covid-19 pandemic was associated with a dramatic drop in vaccination coverage across all ages as a result of lockdowns and shortages in staffing and supply chain, leading to a credible risk of pediatric outbreaks of other vaccine preventable diseases, such as measles and pertussis. Thanks to our robust national vaccination programs, we rarely see many of these diseases, but the risk for resurgence is a threat as long as our nation's children remain under-vaccinated for these preventable diseases.

The authorization by the FDA of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in children is an important milestone in this historic pandemic. The next step in the approval process is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), on which both of us serve and that advises the CDC on use of vaccines in the US population, to review the data and recommendations released by the FDA in order to make specific clinical recommendations for 5-to-11-year-old children. This meeting is scheduled for November 2 and 3 and is open to the public.

For parents with questions -- or even parents who simply want to better understand how these recommendations are made, the meeting will offer an opportunity to see a robust scientific discussion and make a truly informed decision based on the best available evidence. The vaccine recommendation and oversight processes provided by the FDA and CDC are the best in the world, and our children should be allowed to benefit from the protection conferred by Covid-19 vaccines.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1692875

Reported Deaths: 28182
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64033411268
DuPage1094811384
Will922071135
Lake809401092
Kane69040883
Winnebago41701562
Madison40430604
St. Clair36491605
McHenry35214335
Champaign27262198
Peoria27131373
Sangamon25979289
McLean23259222
Tazewell20785333
Rock Island19056366
Kankakee18078253
Kendall16403115
Macon15439253
LaSalle15159288
Vermilion14618203
Adams13290155
DeKalb12302134
Williamson12168177
Whiteside8380186
Jackson813695
Boone801883
Coles8005128
Ogle766692
Grundy747286
Knox7414170
Franklin7355116
Clinton7158102
Macoupin7081107
Marion6985145
Effingham6709100
Henry669477
Jefferson6624144
Livingston602399
Stephenson596294
Woodford583792
Randolph5582101
Christian540682
Fulton531478
Monroe5286104
Morgan5139100
Logan497976
Montgomery497683
Lee483362
Bureau447891
Saline439470
Perry437075
Fayette436164
Iroquois427079
McDonough379164
Shelby354749
Jersey339853
Lawrence337634
Crawford336130
Douglas331537
Union310748
Wayne308863
Richland282757
White282433
Hancock275535
Clark269240
Cass267931
Pike267058
Edgar262949
Clay262354
Bond258425
Ford248559
Warren246966
Moultrie241233
Carroll237938
Johnson233332
Jo Daviess219829
Massac218951
Wabash218219
Mason215753
Washington214229
De Witt209230
Mercer207337
Greene206440
Piatt204914
Cumberland191627
Menard173613
Jasper162221
Marshall142821
Hamilton135022
Schuyler110810
Brown107410
Pulaski106112
Edwards104618
Stark82428
Gallatin7979
Alexander75212
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun7012
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5656
Unassigned1002433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1016722

Reported Deaths: 16666
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1364382147
Lake669141177
Allen58639813
Hamilton46700469
St. Joseph44805622
Elkhart36235515
Vanderburgh32427483
Tippecanoe28128262
Johnson25299448
Hendricks24051364
Porter23103369
Madison18939415
Clark18856257
Vigo17620305
Monroe15395200
LaPorte15315252
Delaware15193266
Howard14933294
Kosciusko12516149
Hancock11815178
Bartholomew11765181
Warrick11340189
Floyd11220217
Wayne11072255
Grant10240222
Morgan9535180
Boone9002117
Dubois8317134
Henry8306155
Dearborn827796
Noble8128108
Marshall8054136
Cass7594123
Lawrence7514172
Shelby7249119
Jackson705990
Gibson6646115
Harrison655694
Huntington6490100
Knox6453108
DeKalb6429102
Montgomery6338113
Miami599498
Putnam587080
Clinton581872
Whitley573756
Steuben572677
Jasper541986
Wabash5400105
Jefferson516597
Ripley505090
Adams488877
Daviess4709116
Scott442576
Greene430296
Clay429760
Wells427388
White424665
Decatur4188105
Fayette407788
Jennings393563
Posey379244
LaGrange365979
Washington362451
Randolph3502100
Spencer341943
Fountain338460
Sullivan331952
Starke322571
Fulton318468
Owen317871
Orange296764
Jay287546
Franklin267143
Rush266932
Perry266852
Carroll264235
Vermillion261554
Parke233029
Pike230344
Tipton229959
Blackford196743
Pulaski185957
Newton161449
Crawford160826
Benton151717
Brown148747
Martin140519
Switzerland136411
Warren122016
Union107416
Ohio85813
Unassigned0549