Clear

How the specter of Trump haunts the House

How the specter of Trump haunts the House

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jim Kolbe and Miles Taylor

Former President Donald Trump may have left the White House, but make no mistake: his specter hangs over the next election. With about a year left until the 2022 midterms, a number of pro-Trump incumbents are up for reelection in key races around the country.

Among them are Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose term ends in 2023 (it's still unclear whether he will run for reelection), tried last week to dub all three the "pro-America squad." To their critics, however, they might as well be called the "anti-democracy crew" for fervently defending the former president's claims of a stolen election.

The rhetoric of these extremists may be shocking, but they no longer represent a small fringe of the party. Their views have crept into the mainstream and their faces will define the next election cycle.

Right now, Republicans are favored to win back the House. If they prevail, the lower Congressional chamber will become a haunted House that could be overrun by the former president's allies and possessed by his whims.

This may sound like hyperbole, but Trump's surrogates have done little to dispel the suggestion that Republicans could name him Speaker of the House if they retake the lower chamber (an outcome which is technically possible, since the top job does not need to be held by an elected member of Congress.)

Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for the former president, told NPR, "We know a lot of people are talking about it. A lot of people like the idea, but it's nothing Mr. Trump is thinking about." But when conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root presented Trump in June with the possibility of running for Congress and replacing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the former president said, "You know, it's very interesting. That's so interesting."

However outlandish, the fact that such a move is still being discussed after former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon presented the idea in February as a means to lead impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden after the 2022 midterm elections is evidence that the twice-impeached ex-president wields a commanding grip over his party, whether he is in office or not.

It is also why a growing band of concerned Republicans are coming together under the banner of the Renew America Movement (RAM) to oppose the reelection of representatives -- from our own party — who we believe pose the greatest risk to the future of the GOP and the country. While political extremism poses a danger on both the left and the right, we believe it is our role to police it within our own ranks.

The list of divisive figures goes beyond the likes of Gaetz, Boebert and Greene, and includes House leaders who have failed to keep Trumpism at bay and betrayed the conservative movement.

Most of us in RAM -- including former Republican governors, congressmen, cabinet secretaries and party leaders -- have worked with the highest-ranking GOP figures over the years and once considered them reasonable. Yet we cannot abide their eagerness to put one man's interests over those of the country, or to look the other way as the party's junior ranks prioritize confrontation over compromise.

That is why we are mobilizing concerned conservatives, independents and principled progressives against divisive Republicans, recruiting individuals to oppose them where possible and planning to campaign directly in their races.

Our concerns are not merely based on differences in philosophy. Yes, these "dividers" have strayed from the Party of Lincoln's core values, but worse than that, they have shaken Americans' faith in democracy and fomented a national security crisis by contributing to a surge in support for political violence in America.

We know it will be difficult to unseat these extremists, in part because they thrive in politically safe districts. But the fight to weed out unfit and dangerous politicians is not one we can afford to neglect.

Picking up where the "Never Trump" coalition left off, we are now focusing our firepower on the worst-of-the-worst politicians — and laying out the characteristics that we believe are disqualifying, namely:

Never Bigotry. We will not tolerate politicians in our party—such as Representatives Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, who pander to racist groups or associate with those who spout Islamophobic, anti-Semitic and otherwise bigoted views.

Never Conspiracies and Threats of Violence. We will not tolerate Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has embraced and peddled conspiracy theories, or Representative Burgess Owens, who -- despite denying that he believes in QAnon -- has reportedly appeared on programs linked to the conspiracy theory, appealing for financial support. And we will stand against Representative Madison Cawthorn, who has warned of "bloodshed" after repeating debunked election fraud conspiracies.

Never Lies. We will not tolerate the actions of leading House Republicans—such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Representative Jim Jordan —who have undermined our democracy by repeatedly twisting and evading the truth in an attempt to protect Donald Trump.

We can and must do better.

While no one in our movement desires a civil war in the GOP, we will oppose the radical figures in our party as long as they dominate it. If left unchecked, their ranks will grow and pose a continuing threat to our system of government.

That is why we are committed to planting a flag against the populist forces that have hijacked the modern Republican Party. To those in the GOP who embrace the corrosive influences of bigotry, conspiracies and lies, we say: No. Never.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Wabash Valley is ready for Halloween!

Image

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

Image

Racial Justice Essay Contest

Image

Two arrested in 7th and Washington police incident in Terre Haute tied to three food delivery driver armed robberies

Image

SMWC mock disaster drill

Image

Knox Recycling

Image

VCSC referendums under consideration

Image

Friday: Fog early, showers. High: 61

Image

SEMI CRASH

Image

SEMI CRASH 1

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1692875

Reported Deaths: 28182
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64033411268
DuPage1094811384
Will922071135
Lake809401092
Kane69040883
Winnebago41701562
Madison40430604
St. Clair36491605
McHenry35214335
Champaign27262198
Peoria27131373
Sangamon25979289
McLean23259222
Tazewell20785333
Rock Island19056366
Kankakee18078253
Kendall16403115
Macon15439253
LaSalle15159288
Vermilion14618203
Adams13290155
DeKalb12302134
Williamson12168177
Whiteside8380186
Jackson813695
Boone801883
Coles8005128
Ogle766692
Grundy747286
Knox7414170
Franklin7355116
Clinton7158102
Macoupin7081107
Marion6985145
Effingham6709100
Henry669477
Jefferson6624144
Livingston602399
Stephenson596294
Woodford583792
Randolph5582101
Christian540682
Fulton531478
Monroe5286104
Morgan5139100
Logan497976
Montgomery497683
Lee483362
Bureau447891
Saline439470
Perry437075
Fayette436164
Iroquois427079
McDonough379164
Shelby354749
Jersey339853
Lawrence337634
Crawford336130
Douglas331537
Union310748
Wayne308863
Richland282757
White282433
Hancock275535
Clark269240
Cass267931
Pike267058
Edgar262949
Clay262354
Bond258425
Ford248559
Warren246966
Moultrie241233
Carroll237938
Johnson233332
Jo Daviess219829
Massac218951
Wabash218219
Mason215753
Washington214229
De Witt209230
Mercer207337
Greene206440
Piatt204914
Cumberland191627
Menard173613
Jasper162221
Marshall142821
Hamilton135022
Schuyler110810
Brown107410
Pulaski106112
Edwards104618
Stark82428
Gallatin7979
Alexander75212
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun7012
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5656
Unassigned1002433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1016722

Reported Deaths: 16666
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1364382147
Lake669141177
Allen58639813
Hamilton46700469
St. Joseph44805622
Elkhart36235515
Vanderburgh32427483
Tippecanoe28128262
Johnson25299448
Hendricks24051364
Porter23103369
Madison18939415
Clark18856257
Vigo17620305
Monroe15395200
LaPorte15315252
Delaware15193266
Howard14933294
Kosciusko12516149
Hancock11815178
Bartholomew11765181
Warrick11340189
Floyd11220217
Wayne11072255
Grant10240222
Morgan9535180
Boone9002117
Dubois8317134
Henry8306155
Dearborn827796
Noble8128108
Marshall8054136
Cass7594123
Lawrence7514172
Shelby7249119
Jackson705990
Gibson6646115
Harrison655694
Huntington6490100
Knox6453108
DeKalb6429102
Montgomery6338113
Miami599498
Putnam587080
Clinton581872
Whitley573756
Steuben572677
Jasper541986
Wabash5400105
Jefferson516597
Ripley505090
Adams488877
Daviess4709116
Scott442576
Greene430296
Clay429760
Wells427388
White424665
Decatur4188105
Fayette407788
Jennings393563
Posey379244
LaGrange365979
Washington362451
Randolph3502100
Spencer341943
Fountain338460
Sullivan331952
Starke322571
Fulton318468
Owen317871
Orange296764
Jay287546
Franklin267143
Rush266932
Perry266852
Carroll264235
Vermillion261554
Parke233029
Pike230344
Tipton229959
Blackford196743
Pulaski185957
Newton161449
Crawford160826
Benton151717
Brown148747
Martin140519
Switzerland136411
Warren122016
Union107416
Ohio85813
Unassigned0549