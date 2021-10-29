Clear

'I have trouble envisioning the future beyond a year'

'I have trouble envisioning the future beyond a year'

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Britt Wray

With the COP26 climate summit coming up in Glasgow, it is time for more world leaders to heed the existential concerns young people feel and the distrust of governments they harbor by taking bold action. If they don't, they must be ready to face the steadily worsening mental health of their own youth.

It's no secret that young people everywhere are worried sick about the climate crisis. Their heavily reported eco- or climate anxiety (now becoming familiar terms to many), have awoken adults to the mental health burden that a warming world puts on our children and youth. Recent research my colleagues and I conducted showed for the first time that this psychological distress is linked to feelings of government betrayal and being lied to by leaders who are failing to take adequate climate action -- many while pretending to do otherwise.

Climate anxiety is not a mental health disorder, nor is it a clinical diagnosis. Rather, it is a normal and natural response to a very real civilizational crisis that is unfolding. It marks one's wakefulness to reality, can spur people to action, and is thereby an adaptive response. However, if not supported, it can cause real suffering, and become overwhelming and debilitating.

In our recent study entitled "Young People's Voices on Climate Anxiety, Government Betrayal and Moral Injury: A Global Phenomenon," we surveyed 10,000 people ages 16 to 25 in 10 countries around the world. Nearly half of the global average of respondents said that their thoughts and feelings about climate change negatively affect their daily life and functioning. This includes their ability to eat, concentrate, work, sleep, study, spend time in nature, play, have fun and enjoy relationships.

In short, distress about the climate crisis is disrupting young people's capacity to just be young. As 23-year-old Skylar Karzhevsky from Somerville, Massachusetts, told me, "Like many others my age, I feel like I experience this 'apocalypse mentality' that really burrows itself in my brain and stomach every day. I have trouble envisioning a future beyond a year."

Our findings show a broad majority of young people surveyed feel that, as we put it, the future is frightening. More than half who participated feel that "humanity is doomed" and that what they most value in life will be destroyed. Over a third said they were hesitant to have children. Zachary Peden, 18, from Tulare, California, put it to me this way: "I get anxious thinking about whether or not I should have children in the future. I don't want them to have to watch in despair as the world crumbles, burns and floods around them. I already have to, and it's so demoralizing and depressing."

A majority of respondents said that governments can't be trusted and are not doing enough to avoid catastrophe. Almost as many report feeling betrayed by governments, and slightly more feel that governments are dismissing young people's distress.

This research paints an utterly depressing picture of youth well-being and condemns the adults in power who are supposed to protect it.

The distress caused by climate fears and failed leadership can lead to a grim outlook or even outright hopelessness. As Heidi Shepard, 23, from Moab, Utah described it to me, "climate change [has] narrowed my imagination and stolen my future. All I strive for now is to grow enough food and acquire enough medical and survival skills to sustain myself and others in an increasingly untenable society on a planet that is burning to death."

It isn't just that children and young people are particularly tuned in to the climate crisis; they are especially vulnerable to its harms. In August, the UN declared that half of the world's 2.2 billion children are at "extremely high risk" of climate impacts, threatening their health, education, security and access to essential services.

When it comes to kids' mental health, a recent study published in Clinical Psychological Science shows that the healthy psychological development of children is already being compromised by the climate crisis. For example, mothers can become traumatized by wildfires, hurricanes and floods while their fetuses are developing in utero. This creates vulnerability for the child who may develop diseases and psychiatric disorders later in life.

Heatwaves, which can be experienced at any age, have been found to disrupt sleep, education and even high school graduation rates. As a child becomes cognitively mature and aware of the climate crisis, the possibility that they will be chronically stressed about it also opens up. Mental health therefore can be shaped by complex interactions between diverse stressors that the climate crisis creates. The authors conclude, "​​The damage begins before birth and cascades across development, with each unresolved challenge setting traps for the next."

A different first-of-its-kind study, recently published in "Science," found that children alive today will face three times as many disasters as their grandparents did if emissions are not drastically curbed. Such intergenerational inequity demands intergenerational solidarity. COP26 is a crucial and symbolic venue for demonstrating this form of care.

At COP, the national initiatives, partnerships and roadmaps to be unveiled must prioritize lowering emissions immediately, not waiting until mid-century, if they are to align with young people's need for a safe and survivable planet. While seen as politically unfeasible to some leaders, what must be appreciated is that it's a gamble with life itself. There is not much use in extracting oil from beneath the ground to fuel consumption if our communities above it have become uninhabitable.

The people working in the fossil fuel industry that many politicians profess to care so much about won't be spared from the unfurling damage. They would be better served by a strategy to get them into good-paying jobs now that don't require destroying the planet.

Ultimately, we must go much further than performing good grace at these summits. The adults in charge ought to listen closely to what children and young people are saying and prioritize their psychological well-being by enshrining its protection in far-ranging climate and economic policy. The enormous cost to the population's mental health that will accrue by further delaying action needs be recognized by those in power. Nothing less than the future sanity of our species depends on it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Fog Early, Afternoon Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VCSC referendums under consideration

Image

Friday: Fog early, showers. High: 61

Image

SEMI CRASH

Image

SEMI CRASH 1

Image

Logan Bartley

Image

Arcadia Revamp

Image

TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT COVID VACCINE

Image

Crisis Intervention Team Training

Image

Kevin is tracking your Halloween forecast

Image

City of Sullivan pushes for a new fire station

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1692875

Reported Deaths: 28182
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64033411268
DuPage1094811384
Will922071135
Lake809401092
Kane69040883
Winnebago41701562
Madison40430604
St. Clair36491605
McHenry35214335
Champaign27262198
Peoria27131373
Sangamon25979289
McLean23259222
Tazewell20785333
Rock Island19056366
Kankakee18078253
Kendall16403115
Macon15439253
LaSalle15159288
Vermilion14618203
Adams13290155
DeKalb12302134
Williamson12168177
Whiteside8380186
Jackson813695
Boone801883
Coles8005128
Ogle766692
Grundy747286
Knox7414170
Franklin7355116
Clinton7158102
Macoupin7081107
Marion6985145
Effingham6709100
Henry669477
Jefferson6624144
Livingston602399
Stephenson596294
Woodford583792
Randolph5582101
Christian540682
Fulton531478
Monroe5286104
Morgan5139100
Logan497976
Montgomery497683
Lee483362
Bureau447891
Saline439470
Perry437075
Fayette436164
Iroquois427079
McDonough379164
Shelby354749
Jersey339853
Lawrence337634
Crawford336130
Douglas331537
Union310748
Wayne308863
Richland282757
White282433
Hancock275535
Clark269240
Cass267931
Pike267058
Edgar262949
Clay262354
Bond258425
Ford248559
Warren246966
Moultrie241233
Carroll237938
Johnson233332
Jo Daviess219829
Massac218951
Wabash218219
Mason215753
Washington214229
De Witt209230
Mercer207337
Greene206440
Piatt204914
Cumberland191627
Menard173613
Jasper162221
Marshall142821
Hamilton135022
Schuyler110810
Brown107410
Pulaski106112
Edwards104618
Stark82428
Gallatin7979
Alexander75212
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun7012
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5656
Unassigned1002433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1016722

Reported Deaths: 16666
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1364382147
Lake669141177
Allen58639813
Hamilton46700469
St. Joseph44805622
Elkhart36235515
Vanderburgh32427483
Tippecanoe28128262
Johnson25299448
Hendricks24051364
Porter23103369
Madison18939415
Clark18856257
Vigo17620305
Monroe15395200
LaPorte15315252
Delaware15193266
Howard14933294
Kosciusko12516149
Hancock11815178
Bartholomew11765181
Warrick11340189
Floyd11220217
Wayne11072255
Grant10240222
Morgan9535180
Boone9002117
Dubois8317134
Henry8306155
Dearborn827796
Noble8128108
Marshall8054136
Cass7594123
Lawrence7514172
Shelby7249119
Jackson705990
Gibson6646115
Harrison655694
Huntington6490100
Knox6453108
DeKalb6429102
Montgomery6338113
Miami599498
Putnam587080
Clinton581872
Whitley573756
Steuben572677
Jasper541986
Wabash5400105
Jefferson516597
Ripley505090
Adams488877
Daviess4709116
Scott442576
Greene430296
Clay429760
Wells427388
White424665
Decatur4188105
Fayette407788
Jennings393563
Posey379244
LaGrange365979
Washington362451
Randolph3502100
Spencer341943
Fountain338460
Sullivan331952
Starke322571
Fulton318468
Owen317871
Orange296764
Jay287546
Franklin267143
Rush266932
Perry266852
Carroll264235
Vermillion261554
Parke233029
Pike230344
Tipton229959
Blackford196743
Pulaski185957
Newton161449
Crawford160826
Benton151717
Brown148747
Martin140519
Switzerland136411
Warren122016
Union107416
Ohio85813
Unassigned0549