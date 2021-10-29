Clear

If you took every last hand sanitizer, here's why it pays to be less selfish

If you took every last hand sanitizer, here's why it pays to be less selfish

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 9:11 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 9:11 AM
Posted By: By Allison Hope, CNN

At dinnertime, you nab the best-looking pork chop for yourself from the family-style platter. When it's time to watch TV, you snatch the remote control before anyone else can get to it. Or maybe you take the last bit of hand sanitizer from the store shelf with little regard for whether others feel deep-seated anxiety about the coronavirus or need any themselves.

You don't mean to be rude or pig-headed. You're just a little selfish. So what? Aren't we all self-serving?

Selfishness may be in our biology

No matter what your habits -- never mind your intentions -- most of us are inherently selfish beings. Some even argue that we are hard-wired to be selfish.

British evolutionary biology and ethologist Richard Dawkins, building on Charles Darwin's "survival of the fittest" theory from the early 1800s, dubbed "the selfish gene," otherwise known as that thing mothers have been telling their teenagers ad nauseam -- humans are selfish! The theory posited that those of us who looked after ourselves first before others were more likely to survive, according to a paper by evolutionary biologist and author J. Arvid Ågren of Uppsala University in Sweden.

"Looking deep into our most primitive selves, there is a deep-seated need to survive," said Dr. Cecily D. Havert, a physician at Northern Virginia Family Practice Associates in Alexandria, Virginia. "This need, when you strip it down to its simplest parts, is based on fear and the need to feel in control of our surroundings and resources," she said.

We do what we need to in order to survive. That doesn't, though, mean that our selfish actions are always justified.

Selfishness has consequences

Swooping in on that juicy pork chop or the last bit of hand sanitizer might satisfy your self-serving nature, but these choices have an impact on others, including those you claim to care about the most.

Selfishness comes from a "scarcity mentality, which usually fuels a constant drive to get more and have more and to give away less," said Dr. Mark Goulston, a Boston-based psychiatrist, author and podcaster, who wrote the book, "Get Out of Your Own Way," an apt title for those of us looking to be less selfish. "That practice can cause people to lose trust in you and lead to "their frustration, resentment and disappointment," he said.

There is no benefit to being truly selfish, said Sharie Stines, a California-based psychologist, author and life coach, who believes that the selfish behaviors we see in most people today come from false notions of what happiness means in a culture that tells us at every turn that we must seek the ultimate happiness.

People who are content, who are grateful for all that they have and don't seek more, tend to be less selfish than those who are discontent. "When people are discontent(ed) they tend to become more self-concerned, which in turn, becomes self-centeredness, thus leading to selfishness," Stines said. "I have often noticed that relationships are ruined because of one selfish person."

Thinking of yourself first has the potential to not only hurt those you love most, but can also have negative impacts on broader society (that gas-guzzling SUV will also contribute to the destruction of the planet your grandchildren and mine will inherit).

Our actions impact others, this we know. And our actions are the manifestation of our thoughts, which can be selfish or selfless in nature. Sometimes it really is that simple.

What's more, a selfish mentality doesn't really work in today's global society, where we really must think of the larger whole and community when we make decisions if we are to survive, Havert said. "Being selfish and looking inward about one's individual survival does not really work in this context," she said.

We have a choice in the matter

Despite what some say about the inherent nature of selfishness, there is some evidence that humans are perfectly capable of acts of selflessness and altruism that do not chip away at their evolutionary ability to outlive others. In fact, being selfish may even prevent you from getting ahead, according to a 2020 study by University of California, Berkeley, researchers.

We can choose to be selfless just as we can choose to be selfish. We can serve our significant other the best pork chop on the platter. It is possible. We do not lose anything by committing these acts of consideration, of selflessness.

In fact, acts of selflessness can actually make us feel better, not to mention, more upstanding global citizens. When people chose to give their money away rather than keep it, they reported being happier, according to a 2017 University of Zurich study.

How to embrace selflessness

To break the line of selfish thinking, simple acts to refocus attention onto someone else can help.

"People don't do what's important to them. They do what they care enough about. Therefore, you need to care enough about being less selfish to make the effort to be that way," Goulston said. Acts of selflessness can be as simple, he said, as handing out a healthy snack to a homeless person or asking someone else what makes them smile.

Acknowledging what we have is an important step to becoming less selfish, according to Stines. "We are most content when we focus on the other person and find ways to make their life better for us being in it," she said.

The practice of "getting outside of yourself" also helps, Stines said. That means actively listening when you are talking to someone and performing acts of service to make their life easier or more comfortable.

"Rather than making the search for happiness your priority, make your priority other people's happiness," she said.

In a nutshell

All selfishness isn't created equal. There are, of course, varying degrees of prioritizing self over others. Taking the best-looking pork chop at family dinner isn't in the same class as say, taking the last remaining shopping cart from an old lady or trampling someone's dahlias to get your stray soccer ball. And those acts of selfishness are not nearly as bad as cheating on your significant other, lying to get votes, or instituting martial law to seize what you want.

There is also a distinction between selfishness and self-protection. "Self-protection, self-care, and personal boundaries are all meant to protect the self and also the other person," Stines said.

Maybe it's even OK to be a little bit selfish sometimes — particularly if you fall on other end of the spectrum and default to putting others before yourself with acts of extreme selflessness.

Go ahead, you have permission to unabashedly polish off the pint of sherbet in the freezer this one time.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Fog Early, Afternoon Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Fog early, showers. High: 61

Image

SEMI CRASH

Image

SEMI CRASH 1

Image

Logan Bartley

Image

Arcadia Revamp

Image

TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT COVID VACCINE

Image

Crisis Intervention Team Training

Image

Kevin is tracking your Halloween forecast

Image

City of Sullivan pushes for a new fire station

Image

Vigo Co. schools superintendent proposes education changes for students

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1692875

Reported Deaths: 28182
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64033411268
DuPage1094811384
Will922071135
Lake809401092
Kane69040883
Winnebago41701562
Madison40430604
St. Clair36491605
McHenry35214335
Champaign27262198
Peoria27131373
Sangamon25979289
McLean23259222
Tazewell20785333
Rock Island19056366
Kankakee18078253
Kendall16403115
Macon15439253
LaSalle15159288
Vermilion14618203
Adams13290155
DeKalb12302134
Williamson12168177
Whiteside8380186
Jackson813695
Boone801883
Coles8005128
Ogle766692
Grundy747286
Knox7414170
Franklin7355116
Clinton7158102
Macoupin7081107
Marion6985145
Effingham6709100
Henry669477
Jefferson6624144
Livingston602399
Stephenson596294
Woodford583792
Randolph5582101
Christian540682
Fulton531478
Monroe5286104
Morgan5139100
Logan497976
Montgomery497683
Lee483362
Bureau447891
Saline439470
Perry437075
Fayette436164
Iroquois427079
McDonough379164
Shelby354749
Jersey339853
Lawrence337634
Crawford336130
Douglas331537
Union310748
Wayne308863
Richland282757
White282433
Hancock275535
Clark269240
Cass267931
Pike267058
Edgar262949
Clay262354
Bond258425
Ford248559
Warren246966
Moultrie241233
Carroll237938
Johnson233332
Jo Daviess219829
Massac218951
Wabash218219
Mason215753
Washington214229
De Witt209230
Mercer207337
Greene206440
Piatt204914
Cumberland191627
Menard173613
Jasper162221
Marshall142821
Hamilton135022
Schuyler110810
Brown107410
Pulaski106112
Edwards104618
Stark82428
Gallatin7979
Alexander75212
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun7012
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5656
Unassigned1002433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1016722

Reported Deaths: 16666
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1364382147
Lake669141177
Allen58639813
Hamilton46700469
St. Joseph44805622
Elkhart36235515
Vanderburgh32427483
Tippecanoe28128262
Johnson25299448
Hendricks24051364
Porter23103369
Madison18939415
Clark18856257
Vigo17620305
Monroe15395200
LaPorte15315252
Delaware15193266
Howard14933294
Kosciusko12516149
Hancock11815178
Bartholomew11765181
Warrick11340189
Floyd11220217
Wayne11072255
Grant10240222
Morgan9535180
Boone9002117
Dubois8317134
Henry8306155
Dearborn827796
Noble8128108
Marshall8054136
Cass7594123
Lawrence7514172
Shelby7249119
Jackson705990
Gibson6646115
Harrison655694
Huntington6490100
Knox6453108
DeKalb6429102
Montgomery6338113
Miami599498
Putnam587080
Clinton581872
Whitley573756
Steuben572677
Jasper541986
Wabash5400105
Jefferson516597
Ripley505090
Adams488877
Daviess4709116
Scott442576
Greene430296
Clay429760
Wells427388
White424665
Decatur4188105
Fayette407788
Jennings393563
Posey379244
LaGrange365979
Washington362451
Randolph3502100
Spencer341943
Fountain338460
Sullivan331952
Starke322571
Fulton318468
Owen317871
Orange296764
Jay287546
Franklin267143
Rush266932
Perry266852
Carroll264235
Vermillion261554
Parke233029
Pike230344
Tipton229959
Blackford196743
Pulaski185957
Newton161449
Crawford160826
Benton151717
Brown148747
Martin140519
Switzerland136411
Warren122016
Union107416
Ohio85813
Unassigned0549