Clear

'Rust' armorer says she doesn't know how live ammo got on set, according to attorneys

'Rust' armorer says she doesn't know how live ammo got on set, according to attorneys

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 8:41 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: By Andy Rose, CNN

The gun supervisor for the film "Rust," on which a crew member was killed after a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin went off during rehearsal, has no idea where the real bullet came from, she says.

Hannah Gutierrez was responding to "untruths that have been told to the media," a statement released Thursday night by her attorneys to NBC News said.

"Safety is Hannah's number one priority on set," reads the statement from attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence. "Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from."

CNN reached out to Gutierrez's attorneys and the "Rust" production office Friday morning for comment.

Two crew members from the upcoming Nicolas Cage film "The Old Way," which Gutierrez acknowledged in a podcast was her only previous film experience as an armorer, told CNN that they felt she had been reckless on that project.

But on "Rust," the guns were locked up every night and at lunch, and Gutierrez had no idea how the live round that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza got on set, Gutierrez's attorneys say in their statement.

"Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would be permit that," the statement said, according to NBC.

The investigation into the deadly "Rust" incident is large and complex, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN this week, and any reports of anyone shooting live rounds with the guns has not been confirmed. No one has been charged in the case.

"We don't know how those live rounds got there," the district attorney said Wednesday. "And I think that that will probably end up being kind of the linchpin for whether a decision is made about charges."

Gutierrez's attorneys also blame the production for safety lapses, saying Gutierrez was hired to perform two jobs on the film and could not strictly focus on her duties as armorer.

"She fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department," the statement reads.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Fog Early, Afternoon Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Fog early, showers. High: 61

Image

SEMI CRASH

Image

SEMI CRASH 1

Image

Logan Bartley

Image

Arcadia Revamp

Image

TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT COVID VACCINE

Image

Crisis Intervention Team Training

Image

Kevin is tracking your Halloween forecast

Image

City of Sullivan pushes for a new fire station

Image

Vigo Co. schools superintendent proposes education changes for students

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1692875

Reported Deaths: 28182
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64033411268
DuPage1094811384
Will922071135
Lake809401092
Kane69040883
Winnebago41701562
Madison40430604
St. Clair36491605
McHenry35214335
Champaign27262198
Peoria27131373
Sangamon25979289
McLean23259222
Tazewell20785333
Rock Island19056366
Kankakee18078253
Kendall16403115
Macon15439253
LaSalle15159288
Vermilion14618203
Adams13290155
DeKalb12302134
Williamson12168177
Whiteside8380186
Jackson813695
Boone801883
Coles8005128
Ogle766692
Grundy747286
Knox7414170
Franklin7355116
Clinton7158102
Macoupin7081107
Marion6985145
Effingham6709100
Henry669477
Jefferson6624144
Livingston602399
Stephenson596294
Woodford583792
Randolph5582101
Christian540682
Fulton531478
Monroe5286104
Morgan5139100
Logan497976
Montgomery497683
Lee483362
Bureau447891
Saline439470
Perry437075
Fayette436164
Iroquois427079
McDonough379164
Shelby354749
Jersey339853
Lawrence337634
Crawford336130
Douglas331537
Union310748
Wayne308863
Richland282757
White282433
Hancock275535
Clark269240
Cass267931
Pike267058
Edgar262949
Clay262354
Bond258425
Ford248559
Warren246966
Moultrie241233
Carroll237938
Johnson233332
Jo Daviess219829
Massac218951
Wabash218219
Mason215753
Washington214229
De Witt209230
Mercer207337
Greene206440
Piatt204914
Cumberland191627
Menard173613
Jasper162221
Marshall142821
Hamilton135022
Schuyler110810
Brown107410
Pulaski106112
Edwards104618
Stark82428
Gallatin7979
Alexander75212
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun7012
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5656
Unassigned1002433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1016722

Reported Deaths: 16666
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1364382147
Lake669141177
Allen58639813
Hamilton46700469
St. Joseph44805622
Elkhart36235515
Vanderburgh32427483
Tippecanoe28128262
Johnson25299448
Hendricks24051364
Porter23103369
Madison18939415
Clark18856257
Vigo17620305
Monroe15395200
LaPorte15315252
Delaware15193266
Howard14933294
Kosciusko12516149
Hancock11815178
Bartholomew11765181
Warrick11340189
Floyd11220217
Wayne11072255
Grant10240222
Morgan9535180
Boone9002117
Dubois8317134
Henry8306155
Dearborn827796
Noble8128108
Marshall8054136
Cass7594123
Lawrence7514172
Shelby7249119
Jackson705990
Gibson6646115
Harrison655694
Huntington6490100
Knox6453108
DeKalb6429102
Montgomery6338113
Miami599498
Putnam587080
Clinton581872
Whitley573756
Steuben572677
Jasper541986
Wabash5400105
Jefferson516597
Ripley505090
Adams488877
Daviess4709116
Scott442576
Greene430296
Clay429760
Wells427388
White424665
Decatur4188105
Fayette407788
Jennings393563
Posey379244
LaGrange365979
Washington362451
Randolph3502100
Spencer341943
Fountain338460
Sullivan331952
Starke322571
Fulton318468
Owen317871
Orange296764
Jay287546
Franklin267143
Rush266932
Perry266852
Carroll264235
Vermillion261554
Parke233029
Pike230344
Tipton229959
Blackford196743
Pulaski185957
Newton161449
Crawford160826
Benton151717
Brown148747
Martin140519
Switzerland136411
Warren122016
Union107416
Ohio85813
Unassigned0549