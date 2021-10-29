Clear

5 things to know for October 29: Congress, Facebook, Capitol riot, Covid-19, Israel

5 things to know for October 29: Congress, Facebook, Capitol riot, Covid-19, Israel

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The pandemic has made problems for countless industries, but cannabis isn't one of them. Sales are expected to top $26 billion this year and will probably keep growing from there.

1. Congress

Congress has headed out for the week without officially coming to an agreement about either the Democratic spending bill or the bipartisan infrastructure bill despite enormous pressure to seal some deals before President Biden's European trip. Before leaving, Biden tried to make a case for his significantly scaled-back economic bill, with a new price tag of $1.75 trillion. (Here's exactly what's in the bill.) Progressives signaled they support the framework but want the two bills to move together. That can't happen yet because the spending bill isn't fully written out. This resistance resulted in a delay of a House vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill. However, the House did pass an extension on transportation funding that was due to run out Sunday. They now have until December to vote before the funding lapses again, but Democratic leaders hope to have the larger bill done by then.

2. Facebook

Facebook is changing its company name to ... Meta. Facebook will still exist, of course, but only as one product under the larger company umbrella. The rebranding signals the company's growing interest in the "metaverse," which would combine virtual and augmented reality into a new kind of online realm. It could also help distract from growing criticism about the impact of its social media platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement during, appropriately, a virtual reality and augmented reality conference. He also teased new social, gaming and workplace concepts for the metaverse, illustrating what the concept may offer. Still, the release of internal documents and discussions about regulation loom large over the social media giant. In response to the Facebook Papers, Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert has called for companies to join an ad boycott to pressure Facebook to fix its platforms.

3. Capitol riot

Members of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot are losing patience with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and may resort to charges of criminal contempt to get him to appear. Meadows was first subpoenaed more than a month ago and has since tried to negotiate the terms of his turning over documents and appearing for a deposition. Members could extend the deadline for him to appear before the committee, but at some point, his noncompliance could undermine their efforts. They could vote to hold him in contempt, like they did with former President Trump ally Stephen Bannon. The committee is interested in Meadows' testimony because of how close he was to Trump and his insight into how much Trump knew before the attack.

4. Coronavirus

New cases of Covid-19 are down 60% in the US since the peak of the Delta variant-driven wave in September. They're even farther down from the country's worst pandemic phase in mid-January. Experts are cautious about saying the worst is over, especially since similar optimism over the summer was quashed by another surge. The biggest challenge right now, besides lagging vaccination rates, is upcoming colder weather and annual holiday travel and gatherings. Meanwhile, vaccine mandates are still getting a lot of pushback. Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered yesterday to protest the city's looming vaccine mandate as officials brace for possible mass staffing shortages.

5. Israel

Israel's plan to green-light thousands of new Israeli housing units in the West Bank is drawing international criticism. Such settlements are illegal under international law because both the West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered occupied territory -- which Israel disputes. Twelve European countries yesterday urged Israel to "reverse its decision." The US and the UK also issued strong disagreements with the plan. The US State Department said the plan to build new West Bank housing goes against efforts to lower tensions in the politically fraught area. This disagreement could further fray relations between the Biden administration and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. However, the Israeli government is expected to attempt to smooth over the situation by also announcing new settlements for Palestinians in the same area.

THIS JUST IN ...

Biden has arrived at the Vatican for his meeting with Pope Francis ahead of this weekend's G20 Summit in Rome. Biden is the United States' second Catholic president, so the meeting will be laden with meaning.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The camera doesn't lie."

Sherri Belton Hardeman, a juror in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd. Jurors have been sharing their experiences, including what it was like having to watch videos of Floyd's last moments.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1692875

Reported Deaths: 28182
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64033411268
DuPage1094811384
Will922071135
Lake809401092
Kane69040883
Winnebago41701562
Madison40430604
St. Clair36491605
McHenry35214335
Champaign27262198
Peoria27131373
Sangamon25979289
McLean23259222
Tazewell20785333
Rock Island19056366
Kankakee18078253
Kendall16403115
Macon15439253
LaSalle15159288
Vermilion14618203
Adams13290155
DeKalb12302134
Williamson12168177
Whiteside8380186
Jackson813695
Boone801883
Coles8005128
Ogle766692
Grundy747286
Knox7414170
Franklin7355116
Clinton7158102
Macoupin7081107
Marion6985145
Effingham6709100
Henry669477
Jefferson6624144
Livingston602399
Stephenson596294
Woodford583792
Randolph5582101
Christian540682
Fulton531478
Monroe5286104
Morgan5139100
Logan497976
Montgomery497683
Lee483362
Bureau447891
Saline439470
Perry437075
Fayette436164
Iroquois427079
McDonough379164
Shelby354749
Jersey339853
Lawrence337634
Crawford336130
Douglas331537
Union310748
Wayne308863
Richland282757
White282433
Hancock275535
Clark269240
Cass267931
Pike267058
Edgar262949
Clay262354
Bond258425
Ford248559
Warren246966
Moultrie241233
Carroll237938
Johnson233332
Jo Daviess219829
Massac218951
Wabash218219
Mason215753
Washington214229
De Witt209230
Mercer207337
Greene206440
Piatt204914
Cumberland191627
Menard173613
Jasper162221
Marshall142821
Hamilton135022
Schuyler110810
Brown107410
Pulaski106112
Edwards104618
Stark82428
Gallatin7979
Alexander75212
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun7012
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5656
Unassigned1002433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1016722

Reported Deaths: 16666
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1364382147
Lake669141177
Allen58639813
Hamilton46700469
St. Joseph44805622
Elkhart36235515
Vanderburgh32427483
Tippecanoe28128262
Johnson25299448
Hendricks24051364
Porter23103369
Madison18939415
Clark18856257
Vigo17620305
Monroe15395200
LaPorte15315252
Delaware15193266
Howard14933294
Kosciusko12516149
Hancock11815178
Bartholomew11765181
Warrick11340189
Floyd11220217
Wayne11072255
Grant10240222
Morgan9535180
Boone9002117
Dubois8317134
Henry8306155
Dearborn827796
Noble8128108
Marshall8054136
Cass7594123
Lawrence7514172
Shelby7249119
Jackson705990
Gibson6646115
Harrison655694
Huntington6490100
Knox6453108
DeKalb6429102
Montgomery6338113
Miami599498
Putnam587080
Clinton581872
Whitley573756
Steuben572677
Jasper541986
Wabash5400105
Jefferson516597
Ripley505090
Adams488877
Daviess4709116
Scott442576
Greene430296
Clay429760
Wells427388
White424665
Decatur4188105
Fayette407788
Jennings393563
Posey379244
LaGrange365979
Washington362451
Randolph3502100
Spencer341943
Fountain338460
Sullivan331952
Starke322571
Fulton318468
Owen317871
Orange296764
Jay287546
Franklin267143
Rush266932
Perry266852
Carroll264235
Vermillion261554
Parke233029
Pike230344
Tipton229959
Blackford196743
Pulaski185957
Newton161449
Crawford160826
Benton151717
Brown148747
Martin140519
Switzerland136411
Warren122016
Union107416
Ohio85813
Unassigned0549