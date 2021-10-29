Clear

Florida politician says she's received death threats after rebuking top health official for not wearing a mask during a meeting

Florida politician says she's received death threats after rebuking top health official for not wearing a mask during a meeting

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 4:21 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 4:21 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi and Rebekah Riess, CNN

A Florida state senator said Thursday she has been receiving death threats for speaking out about the state's top medical official's refusal to wear a mask during a meeting at her legislative office, even after she informed him she's battling cancer.

"The way he treated me, refusing to wear a mask, even when I told him I had a serious medical condition, shows his character and temperament is not appropriate to be our top medical professional," said Sen. Tina Polsky, a Democrat representing parts of Palm Beach and Broward counties.

State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo was appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last month. Earlier this week, he and two aides entered Polsky's office for a Senate confirmation interview without masks, despite clear signs indicating masks are required, Polsky said. Ladapo was asked several times to wear a mask, but he refused, she said.

"I do think there's just a lack of common decency that's going on," Polsky told CNN's Anderson Cooper, adding that she did not understand why Ladapo didn't accommodate her request. "The compassion is gone," she said.

"But getting ... death threats, some anti-Semitic in nature, has been really troubling, and people are just very, very nasty," Polsky said.

Despite being a medical doctor, Ladapo is known for his skepticism on Covid-19 safety measures, and his views align with DeSantis, who has been fighting mask mandates in his state.

Ladapo said in a statement posted on his Twitter account Tuesday that a face-covering would've impeded his ability to communicate with Polsky.

"Having a conversation with someone while wearing a mask is not something I find productive, especially when other options exist," he wrote. "It is important to me to communicate clearly and effectively with people. I can't do that when half of my face is covered."

He added that he suggested he meet with Polsky outdoors as that lowers the risk of Covid-19 transmission, but she refused.

"I even offered to sit outside her office in the hallway," he said.

It's a small space so the whole thing became very uncomfortable'"

In response, Polsky said Ladapo's sentiments on masks is a "a slap in the face" to everyone who has been struggling with mask-wearing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"He chooses to, in my mind, believe in anti-science and to not be looking out for the best interests of Floridians by flouting mask mandates," Polsky said.

Ladapo acknowledged Polsky's medical condition, saying, "I am genuinely saddened by Senator Polsky's recent cancer diagnosis of breast cancer, and I pray for her and her family and wish them God's blessings and strength."

Polsky told CNN that she's been strict with her office's mask policy. And although at the time of the meeting with Ladapo she hadn't publicly announced her cancer diagnosis, Ladapo and his two aides did not adhere to the mask policy.

"There were five people. I'm masked, my aide is masked and the three of them were not and it's a small space so the whole thing became very uncomfortable," Polsky said.

"He said he doesn't do interviews with a mask on, and I said I can hear you perfectly, I've had many meetings here," she added.

Ladapo suggested they meet outside and he appeared to want to talk about why that would be a solution, Polsky said. "He was trying to negotiate. He thought by suggesting outside he was giving me an accommodation."

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson had issued a memo in support of Polsky to all state senators and staff Saturday, calling the incident "disappointing" given Polsky's health challenges, but he did not name Ladapo in the memo.

"It shouldn't take a cancer diagnosis for people to respect each other's level of comfort with social interactions during a pandemic," Simpson wrote.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Occasional Showers, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Logan Bartley

Image

Arcadia Revamp

Image

TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT COVID VACCINE

Image

Crisis Intervention Team Training

Image

Kevin is tracking your Halloween forecast

Image

City of Sullivan pushes for a new fire station

Image

Vigo Co. schools superintendent proposes education changes for students

Image

Last year, COVID-19 kept trick or treaters away...this year is a whole different story. Here's how you can keep your child safe

Image

Vermillion County Jail Update

Image

Thursday: Showers, cooler. High: 57

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1690274

Reported Deaths: 28140
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63944711255
DuPage1093201384
Will920761135
Lake807921092
Kane68965881
Winnebago41587561
Madison40362602
St. Clair36458602
McHenry35137334
Champaign27218198
Peoria27092370
Sangamon25942288
McLean23232222
Tazewell20771333
Rock Island19009365
Kankakee18051253
Kendall16376115
Macon15416253
LaSalle15144288
Vermilion14595202
Adams13266154
DeKalb12273134
Williamson12153177
Whiteside8362185
Jackson813295
Boone799983
Coles7984128
Ogle765290
Grundy745786
Knox7404170
Franklin7350115
Clinton7152102
Macoupin7058107
Marion6973144
Effingham6688100
Henry668677
Jefferson6613143
Livingston601598
Stephenson594194
Woodford582492
Randolph5580101
Christian539882
Fulton530778
Monroe5279104
Morgan5126100
Logan497776
Montgomery497183
Lee481962
Bureau446691
Saline438870
Perry436575
Fayette435464
Iroquois426277
McDonough378462
Shelby353349
Jersey338853
Lawrence337634
Crawford335630
Douglas331137
Union310248
Wayne308163
Richland281957
White281733
Hancock275335
Clark268740
Cass267331
Pike266958
Edgar262649
Clay262054
Bond258225
Ford247659
Warren246266
Moultrie239933
Carroll237838
Johnson232932
Jo Daviess219229
Massac218451
Wabash218219
Mason214953
Washington213728
De Witt208530
Mercer206637
Greene206040
Piatt204514
Cumberland191126
Menard173013
Jasper162121
Marshall142521
Hamilton134922
Schuyler110610
Brown107110
Pulaski105812
Edwards104418
Stark82428
Gallatin7969
Alexander74912
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun6982
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5626
Unassigned1132433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1014652

Reported Deaths: 16632
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1362182142
Lake668141176
Allen58487809
Hamilton46619469
St. Joseph44705621
Elkhart36154514
Vanderburgh32393483
Tippecanoe28081262
Johnson25261448
Hendricks24008364
Porter23070369
Madison18875414
Clark18786255
Vigo17578305
Monroe15361199
LaPorte15279252
Delaware15163265
Howard14904294
Kosciusko12479149
Hancock11802177
Bartholomew11730181
Warrick11323188
Floyd11199217
Wayne11057255
Grant10197221
Morgan9523179
Boone8994117
Dubois8308133
Henry8287155
Dearborn825795
Noble8106108
Marshall8026136
Cass7584123
Lawrence7502172
Shelby7239117
Jackson703990
Gibson6638115
Harrison654593
Huntington6474100
Knox6444107
DeKalb6401102
Montgomery6320113
Miami598398
Putnam585980
Clinton580472
Whitley571756
Steuben571077
Jasper539483
Wabash5388105
Jefferson515497
Ripley503988
Adams487276
Daviess4704116
Scott441876
Clay429160
Greene428996
Wells426888
White422965
Decatur4184105
Fayette407588
Jennings392563
Posey378444
LaGrange364579
Washington361651
Randolph349799
Spencer341543
Fountain337660
Sullivan331652
Starke320971
Fulton318068
Owen317671
Orange296164
Jay286946
Franklin266943
Perry266252
Rush265732
Carroll263234
Vermillion260754
Parke233029
Pike230044
Tipton229859
Blackford195443
Pulaski185357
Newton160849
Crawford160526
Benton151817
Brown148247
Martin139819
Switzerland136011
Warren121616
Union107316
Ohio85313
Unassigned0550