Clear

Democrats fight one another in Washington as Americans struggle

Democrats fight one another in Washington as Americans struggle

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

As Democrats battle one another in Washington, cost-of-living spikes and a slowing economy are putting growing pressures on Americans and worsening the political environment that will decide the party's fate in the midterm elections.

Another day of busted deadlines, political malpractice and drained presidential authority on Capitol Hill ended with Joe Biden's one-two-punch on infrastructure and social spending stalled yet again. Even after Biden said his presidency was on the line and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned lawmakers not to "embarrass" him as he left on a big foreign trip, progressives still refused to back a bipartisan infrastructure bill they are using as leverage to secure the best possible terms in a watered down but still huge social spending plan.

While the President whom Americans elected to fix their problems struggles to squeeze a massive agenda through minuscule governing majorities, the challenging situation out in the country -- which contributed to a drop in his approval ratings over the summer -- continues to deteriorate.

New official data released Thursday showed that the recovery has hit a major roadblock, with growth stuck at an annualized rate of only 2% in the third quarter. The pandemic surge fueled by the Delta variant, along with supply chain crunches, worker shortages, slow job growth and rising inflation hampered an economy that Biden had hoped would now be roaring in a post-Covid-19 boom.

Gasoline prices, one of the most visceral indicators of prosperity for Americans, hit an average of $3.40 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association, and are much higher in some states. Not all of these problems are Biden's fault and some are brought on by unique factors germane to the pandemic and its impact on the global economy. But there are few signs the President has quick answers for these chronic economic problems as he struggles to enact a more fundamental overhaul of the economy to help working people.

At a CNN town hall last week, for instance, Biden admitted that high gas prices wouldn't start easing off until next year. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently told CNN the supply chain problems that could spoil Christmas shopping and are prodding prices higher will also linger into 2022.

This split screen moment threatens to give Republicans an opening -- and an opportunity to shape a political message that can get them off the defensive over ex-President Donald's Trump's bellyaching about the 2020 election.

"You'd think the President and congressional Democrats would avoid sabotaging America's economy further. But that's exactly what this proposal does," GOP Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas said Thursday, lashing out at a spending bill that he styles as a huge Democratic tax and spending spree.

Such attacks are why Biden consistently brands the $1 trillion infrastructure plan and the larger spending plan, pared back by moderate Senate Democrats to $1.75 trillion, as huge jobs programs that will touch almost every citizen. "We would put hard-working Americans on the job to bring our infrastructure up to speed, good union jobs at prevailing wages; jobs you can raise a family on, as my dad would say," Biden said on Thursday.

"You could have a little breathing room; jobs that can't be outsourced; jobs replacing lead water pipes so families can drink clean water, improving the health of our children and putting plumbers and pipefitters to work," the President said after traveling to Capitol Hill with a plea for action that failed to budge the impasse.

Changing millions of lives

There is no doubt that if it passes, the social spending package, which makes housing, education, health care and home care more affordable, has the potential to change millions of lives. The climate proposals could unleash a new green economy as well as help save the planet.

And Biden will probably eventually get his Washington victory lap. His domestic policy chief Susan Rice told CNN's Anderson Cooper Thursday the White House was "very confident" a framework accepted by House progressives would be the basis of the spending bill that would now be able to pass both chambers. The two holdout moderate Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, are yet to publicly and unreservedly endorse the framework.

The question now, after another missed deadline, is when the situation will change. In the last few days, the spectacle of Democrats ditching multi-billion dollar programs and hurriedly trying to come up with new ways to fund the bill has left an impression of chaos that hardly enhances the reputation of one of the biggest social spending bills in generations.

The longer the impasse lingers, the greater the risk that moderate Senate Democrats will get cold feet. Or that progressives will sour on a framework for a deal that cuts out many of their favorite programs, including paid family leave and free community college.

Biden's departure for the G20 summit in Italy and the UN climate conference in Scotland was set by Democratic leaders as the latest deadline to pass the infrastructure and spending bills. On Thursday, it also became the latest must-pass date to be missed, reflecting a growing habit for the White House to set deadlines that are not met and frazzle the President's credibility.

As a result of the latest miss, Biden showed up in Rome looking like a President who cannot get his own house in order before he meets world leaders to reaffirm US leadership. Biden had particularly wanted climate programs in the spending bill sent to his desk before he left, to pressure other nations to make significant cuts to carbon emissions at the climate summit.

Progressives believe that the social spending bill, which offers universal pre-school, home health care for the sick and the elderly and $500 billion in spending to combat climate change, is a once-in-a-generation chance to overhaul the economy to alleviate the burden on working Americans.

So their intransigence -- and their willingness to use their new power in the House -- is understandable. But there is a growing risk that the tortuous process of passing the legislation will diminish the political impact that the President can expect once it passes. Some Democratic strategists want the party to bank the twin wins for Biden now, to avoid any other accidents with the legislation.

'This is what I ran on'

The President himself argued Thursday to progressives that there is no such thing as a perfect bill. His own credibility is on the line because he promised Americans he could bring rival parties together and get deals done to help working people. While progressives are fixated on the spending plan, more moderate Democrats in the House are hugely frustrated that an infrastructure package they see as critical to their reelection results has been frozen for weeks.

Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, whose seat is the on GOP's target list for next year, fumed at progressives after yet another failure to pass the bill.

"It is frustrating to a lot of us that we are now in a game of 'who goes first' when all sides seem to be in agreement on the substance. ... The country has been begging for this, my constituents have been begging for this."

Biden had earlier tried to impress on progressives the need to act fast.

"We spent hours, and hours, and hours over months and months working on this," Biden told the Democratic lawmakers on Thursday. "No one got everything they wanted, including me, but that's what compromise is. That's consensus. And that's what I ran on." If the bills fail to ever pass, Biden's already damaged reputation for competence would take a serious blow and Democrats would have little to run on in 2022. But there's no guarantee that even if the twin pieces of legislation make it into law, they will deliver a huge political dividend for the President.

Vast bills that dish out spending on social programs often take years to bed in and become political assets -- like former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, for example. The risk is that the public sees Congress spending trillions of dollars without noticing a corresponding improvement in their lives. For Democrats, that is a headache heading into a year in which history suggests their first-term President's party will take a battering.

The failure to pass the infrastructure bill, especially, may have already inflicted a grievous blow on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who is locked in a neck-and-neck battle with his Republican foe in Virginia, despite Biden cruising to victory there last year by 10 points. McAuliffe's main problem is apathy among base voters in the suburbs. Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin's message of economic growth, lower taxes and spending on education is resonating in this critical battleground that will decide next week's election. Thursday's grim economic news gave him another weapon as he headed into a final weekend campaign swing.

But progressive Democrats, after refusing to let the infrastructure bill pass Thursday before they get locked-in legislative text on the framework for the spending bill signed off on by Manchin and Sinema, insist that the delay in voting Biden's agenda into law is only making the final package more impressive.

"We will vote those two bills together and the President will be able to have the victory that he deserves for being a negotiator in chief, bringing all parts of the party together," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Thursday.

"But most importantly, we will deliver for the American people the transformative changes that he and all of us ran on that will transform people's lives."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Occasional Showers, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Logan Bartley

Image

Arcadia Revamp

Image

TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT COVID VACCINE

Image

Crisis Intervention Team Training

Image

Kevin is tracking your Halloween forecast

Image

City of Sullivan pushes for a new fire station

Image

Vigo Co. schools superintendent proposes education changes for students

Image

Last year, COVID-19 kept trick or treaters away...this year is a whole different story. Here's how you can keep your child safe

Image

Vermillion County Jail Update

Image

Thursday: Showers, cooler. High: 57

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1690274

Reported Deaths: 28140
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63944711255
DuPage1093201384
Will920761135
Lake807921092
Kane68965881
Winnebago41587561
Madison40362602
St. Clair36458602
McHenry35137334
Champaign27218198
Peoria27092370
Sangamon25942288
McLean23232222
Tazewell20771333
Rock Island19009365
Kankakee18051253
Kendall16376115
Macon15416253
LaSalle15144288
Vermilion14595202
Adams13266154
DeKalb12273134
Williamson12153177
Whiteside8362185
Jackson813295
Boone799983
Coles7984128
Ogle765290
Grundy745786
Knox7404170
Franklin7350115
Clinton7152102
Macoupin7058107
Marion6973144
Effingham6688100
Henry668677
Jefferson6613143
Livingston601598
Stephenson594194
Woodford582492
Randolph5580101
Christian539882
Fulton530778
Monroe5279104
Morgan5126100
Logan497776
Montgomery497183
Lee481962
Bureau446691
Saline438870
Perry436575
Fayette435464
Iroquois426277
McDonough378462
Shelby353349
Jersey338853
Lawrence337634
Crawford335630
Douglas331137
Union310248
Wayne308163
Richland281957
White281733
Hancock275335
Clark268740
Cass267331
Pike266958
Edgar262649
Clay262054
Bond258225
Ford247659
Warren246266
Moultrie239933
Carroll237838
Johnson232932
Jo Daviess219229
Massac218451
Wabash218219
Mason214953
Washington213728
De Witt208530
Mercer206637
Greene206040
Piatt204514
Cumberland191126
Menard173013
Jasper162121
Marshall142521
Hamilton134922
Schuyler110610
Brown107110
Pulaski105812
Edwards104418
Stark82428
Gallatin7969
Alexander74912
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun6982
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5626
Unassigned1132433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1014652

Reported Deaths: 16632
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1362182142
Lake668141176
Allen58487809
Hamilton46619469
St. Joseph44705621
Elkhart36154514
Vanderburgh32393483
Tippecanoe28081262
Johnson25261448
Hendricks24008364
Porter23070369
Madison18875414
Clark18786255
Vigo17578305
Monroe15361199
LaPorte15279252
Delaware15163265
Howard14904294
Kosciusko12479149
Hancock11802177
Bartholomew11730181
Warrick11323188
Floyd11199217
Wayne11057255
Grant10197221
Morgan9523179
Boone8994117
Dubois8308133
Henry8287155
Dearborn825795
Noble8106108
Marshall8026136
Cass7584123
Lawrence7502172
Shelby7239117
Jackson703990
Gibson6638115
Harrison654593
Huntington6474100
Knox6444107
DeKalb6401102
Montgomery6320113
Miami598398
Putnam585980
Clinton580472
Whitley571756
Steuben571077
Jasper539483
Wabash5388105
Jefferson515497
Ripley503988
Adams487276
Daviess4704116
Scott441876
Clay429160
Greene428996
Wells426888
White422965
Decatur4184105
Fayette407588
Jennings392563
Posey378444
LaGrange364579
Washington361651
Randolph349799
Spencer341543
Fountain337660
Sullivan331652
Starke320971
Fulton318068
Owen317671
Orange296164
Jay286946
Franklin266943
Perry266252
Rush265732
Carroll263234
Vermillion260754
Parke233029
Pike230044
Tipton229859
Blackford195443
Pulaski185357
Newton160849
Crawford160526
Benton151817
Brown148247
Martin139819
Switzerland136011
Warren121616
Union107316
Ohio85313
Unassigned0550