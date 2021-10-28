Clear

NASA's Juno spacecraft flew over Jupiter's Great Red Spot twice. This is what it found out

NASA's Juno spacecraft flew over Jupiter's Great Red Spot twice. This is what it found out

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: By Megan Marples and Katie Hunt, CNN

Scientists revealed the latest discoveries on Jupiter, including surprising findings about the planet's Great Red Spot and the cyclonic storms swirling at the poles, in a NASA press conference on Thursday.

The Great Red Spot was thought to be a storm shaped as a flat "pancake," according to Scott Bolton, principal investigator of NASA's Juno mission and director of the space science and engineering division at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

"We knew it lasted a long time, but we didn't know how deep or how it really worked," Bolton said in the press conference.

In February and July 2019, NASA's Juno spacecraft flew directly over the Great Red Spot, which is about 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) wide, to figure out how deep the vortex extends beneath the visible cloud tops. Two papers published Thursday in the journal Science have detailed what Juno discovered.

Scientists had believed the depth of the storm and the planet's weather layer would be constrained to depths where sunlight can penetrate or water and ammonia are expected to condense -- the planet's cloud level. However, the storm wasn't a shallow meteorological feature, the researchers found.

A microwave radiometer on Juno gave scientists a three-dimensional look at the planet. They discovered that the Great Red Spot is between 124 miles (200 kilometers) and 311 miles (500 kilometers) deep, extending much deeper into the gas giant than expected.

"The Great Red Spot is as deep within Jupiter as the International Space Station is high above our heads," said Marzia Parisi, research scientist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The Great Red Spot is deeply rooted, but the team found it's still shallower than the zonal jets that power the storm, which extend to depths approaching 1,864 miles (3,000 kilometers).

While the storm rages on, the size of the spot is shrinking. In 1979, it was twice Earth's diameter. Since then, the spot has shrunk by at least a third.

Resilient polar cyclones

Five years ago, scientists used data gathered by Juno to capture photos and learn more about Jupiter's poles.

Juno found the gas giant has five cyclonic storms at the south pole in the shape of a pentagon and eight cyclonic storms at the north pole forming an octagon.

When Juno observed the cyclones five years later using the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper, it found the storms stayed in the same location.

The polar cyclones showed patterns of trying to move toward the poles, but the cyclones on top of each pole pushed back. This explains why the storms have remained in the same place.

Vertical patterns of wind circulation

Jupiter's clouds are embedded in the east and west jet streams, which extends 200 miles (322 kilometers) deep, said Keren Duer, a doctoral student at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.

When the research team followed the movement of ammonia, it revealed that it traveled in an up-and-down and north-south movement surrounding the jet streams, she said.

Those circulation cells in both of Jupiter's hemispheres share similar characteristics to Earth's Ferrel cells, which are the wind circulation patterns in the mid-latitudes of the Northern and Southern hemispheres. Those cells have a large influence on our planet's climate, Duer said.

Jupiter contains eight Ferrel cells in each hemisphere compared to Earth, which has only one per hemisphere, she said. Earth's cells extend 6 miles from the surface compared to Jupiter's cells, which start at the cloud level and extend at least 200 miles, she added.

"This means that the cells on Jupiter are at least 30 times deeper than the equivalent cells on Earth," Duer said.

Since 2016, the Juno spacecraft -- as wide as a basketball court -- has circled Jupiter, scanning the atmosphere and mapping its magnetic and gravitational fields.

In January, NASA announced it would be extending Juno's mission through September 2025.

Astronomers have been monitoring the Great Red Spot since 1830.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Occasional Showers, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Logan Bartley

Image

Arcadia Revamp

Image

TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT COVID VACCINE

Image

Crisis Intervention Team Training

Image

Kevin is tracking your Halloween forecast

Image

City of Sullivan pushes for a new fire station

Image

Vigo Co. schools superintendent proposes education changes for students

Image

Last year, COVID-19 kept trick or treaters away...this year is a whole different story. Here's how you can keep your child safe

Image

Vermillion County Jail Update

Image

Thursday: Showers, cooler. High: 57

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1690274

Reported Deaths: 28140
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63944711255
DuPage1093201384
Will920761135
Lake807921092
Kane68965881
Winnebago41587561
Madison40362602
St. Clair36458602
McHenry35137334
Champaign27218198
Peoria27092370
Sangamon25942288
McLean23232222
Tazewell20771333
Rock Island19009365
Kankakee18051253
Kendall16376115
Macon15416253
LaSalle15144288
Vermilion14595202
Adams13266154
DeKalb12273134
Williamson12153177
Whiteside8362185
Jackson813295
Boone799983
Coles7984128
Ogle765290
Grundy745786
Knox7404170
Franklin7350115
Clinton7152102
Macoupin7058107
Marion6973144
Effingham6688100
Henry668677
Jefferson6613143
Livingston601598
Stephenson594194
Woodford582492
Randolph5580101
Christian539882
Fulton530778
Monroe5279104
Morgan5126100
Logan497776
Montgomery497183
Lee481962
Bureau446691
Saline438870
Perry436575
Fayette435464
Iroquois426277
McDonough378462
Shelby353349
Jersey338853
Lawrence337634
Crawford335630
Douglas331137
Union310248
Wayne308163
Richland281957
White281733
Hancock275335
Clark268740
Cass267331
Pike266958
Edgar262649
Clay262054
Bond258225
Ford247659
Warren246266
Moultrie239933
Carroll237838
Johnson232932
Jo Daviess219229
Massac218451
Wabash218219
Mason214953
Washington213728
De Witt208530
Mercer206637
Greene206040
Piatt204514
Cumberland191126
Menard173013
Jasper162121
Marshall142521
Hamilton134922
Schuyler110610
Brown107110
Pulaski105812
Edwards104418
Stark82428
Gallatin7969
Alexander74912
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun6982
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5626
Unassigned1132433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1014652

Reported Deaths: 16632
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1362182142
Lake668141176
Allen58487809
Hamilton46619469
St. Joseph44705621
Elkhart36154514
Vanderburgh32393483
Tippecanoe28081262
Johnson25261448
Hendricks24008364
Porter23070369
Madison18875414
Clark18786255
Vigo17578305
Monroe15361199
LaPorte15279252
Delaware15163265
Howard14904294
Kosciusko12479149
Hancock11802177
Bartholomew11730181
Warrick11323188
Floyd11199217
Wayne11057255
Grant10197221
Morgan9523179
Boone8994117
Dubois8308133
Henry8287155
Dearborn825795
Noble8106108
Marshall8026136
Cass7584123
Lawrence7502172
Shelby7239117
Jackson703990
Gibson6638115
Harrison654593
Huntington6474100
Knox6444107
DeKalb6401102
Montgomery6320113
Miami598398
Putnam585980
Clinton580472
Whitley571756
Steuben571077
Jasper539483
Wabash5388105
Jefferson515497
Ripley503988
Adams487276
Daviess4704116
Scott441876
Clay429160
Greene428996
Wells426888
White422965
Decatur4184105
Fayette407588
Jennings392563
Posey378444
LaGrange364579
Washington361651
Randolph349799
Spencer341543
Fountain337660
Sullivan331652
Starke320971
Fulton318068
Owen317671
Orange296164
Jay286946
Franklin266943
Perry266252
Rush265732
Carroll263234
Vermillion260754
Parke233029
Pike230044
Tipton229859
Blackford195443
Pulaski185357
Newton160849
Crawford160526
Benton151817
Brown148247
Martin139819
Switzerland136011
Warren121616
Union107316
Ohio85313
Unassigned0550