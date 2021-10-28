Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mark Zuckerberg is inviting you into his metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg is inviting you into his metaverse

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Douglas Rushkoff

Maybe this is what Silicon Valley's demigods have been dreaming about since the beginning. A profound reversal of the relationship between human beings and technology, a flipping of the real and virtual.

I'm speaking of the project Mark Zuckerberg launched on Thursday. It was the metaverse, he said, and also announced that his company's name had changed, to Meta, from Facebook.

When I clicked on the link to Zuckerberg's video announcement, I thought it was a joke at first, maybe a "deep fake." Someone seemed to have modeled Zuckerberg's face and gestures pretty well, but the guy in the video was so robotic, surely he must have been an avatar.

But no, this was the real Facebook founder, joining his most trusted employees in pitching the metaverse, Facebook's proprietary new virtual world of worlds where we are supposed to do our working, playing and socializing forever more.

This isn't intended to be some casual digital simulation we enter and leave at will. Zuckerberg wants the metaverse to ultimately encompass the rest of our reality -- connecting bits of real space here to real space there, while totally subsuming what we think of as the real world.

In the virtual and augmented future Facebook has planned for us, it's not that Zuckerberg's simulations will rise to the level of reality, it's that our behaviors and interactions will become so standardized and mechanical that it won't even matter.

Instead of making human facial expressions, our avatars can make iconic thumbs-up gestures. Instead of sharing air and space together, we can collaborate on a digital document. We learn to downgrade our experience of being together with another human being to seeing their projection overlaid into the room like an augmented reality Pokemon figure.

The less like humans and more like robots we can be, the more at home in the metaverse we will feel.

In short, instead of making technology more compatible with human beings, these services and experiences slowly make human beings more compatible with technology. In the past, on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, this has meant learning to value fame more than connection, likes more than love, and sensation over meaning.

Dutifully, teens sacrifice their mental health for image scrolling, and our politicians surrender governance for incitement. Yes, we could conclude that our world is pretty accurately depicted in social media at this point, but that is only because our society has lowered itself to the level of these platforms.

Now, just as we're waking up to ways Facebook has knowingly eroded our social, mental and civic well-being, Zuckerberg is back with a new offering: a way out. Instead of struggling to make sense of or peace in the real world, we can surrender. We can slip on a pair of VR glasses and step out into the metaverse he is building for us.

That's the whole function of the word "meta." Back when they taught us postmodernism in college, I remember getting stuck on that word. It's what all those French philosophers were trying to do to one another and the world around them. By coming up with a "frame" around someone else's work, they could in effect "go meta" on them.

It's like when Beavis and Butt-Head -- animated characters on MTV -- comment on MTV's rock videos, or when Bo Burnham pulls the camera back to reveal we're just watching a television set with another instance of Bo. They've gone "meta" by stepping outside one world into the larger, embracing one.

Meta does that, first and foremost, by becoming the "holding company" for all of Facebook's properties - Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Oculus -- as well as Facebook itself. Meta is not really a tech company so much as a conglomerate that buys and sells tech companies. A meta company.

But on another level, Meta is the ultimate strategy for Facebook to get out of its many troubles. Facebook is not cool with kids, it's in trouble with the government and its growth prospects are quite limited compared with Google, Apple and Amazon, which all develop different technologies like AI and robots and cloud services.

Going meta is Facebook's escape hatch; it's Zuckerberg's way of telling us (and his investors) to forget about all the destruction his platforms have caused, and instead to look at the big picture.

But if you look hard enough, you'll see it's not a big picture at all. It's a tiny network of virtual worlds, connected by a business plan that always leaves its users with less than they started with.

No, to get through the portal to Facebook's metaverse, to go in the direction that Zuckerberg is pushing us, we must leave our humanity behind.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Occasional Showers, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arcadia Revamp

Image

TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT COVID VACCINE

Image

Crisis Intervention Team Training

Image

Kevin is tracking your Halloween forecast

Image

City of Sullivan pushes for a new fire station

Image

Vigo Co. schools superintendent proposes education changes for students

Image

Last year, COVID-19 kept trick or treaters away...this year is a whole different story. Here's how you can keep your child safe

Image

Vermillion County Jail Update

Image

Thursday: Showers, cooler. High: 57

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1690274

Reported Deaths: 28140
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63944711255
DuPage1093201384
Will920761135
Lake807921092
Kane68965881
Winnebago41587561
Madison40362602
St. Clair36458602
McHenry35137334
Champaign27218198
Peoria27092370
Sangamon25942288
McLean23232222
Tazewell20771333
Rock Island19009365
Kankakee18051253
Kendall16376115
Macon15416253
LaSalle15144288
Vermilion14595202
Adams13266154
DeKalb12273134
Williamson12153177
Whiteside8362185
Jackson813295
Boone799983
Coles7984128
Ogle765290
Grundy745786
Knox7404170
Franklin7350115
Clinton7152102
Macoupin7058107
Marion6973144
Effingham6688100
Henry668677
Jefferson6613143
Livingston601598
Stephenson594194
Woodford582492
Randolph5580101
Christian539882
Fulton530778
Monroe5279104
Morgan5126100
Logan497776
Montgomery497183
Lee481962
Bureau446691
Saline438870
Perry436575
Fayette435464
Iroquois426277
McDonough378462
Shelby353349
Jersey338853
Lawrence337634
Crawford335630
Douglas331137
Union310248
Wayne308163
Richland281957
White281733
Hancock275335
Clark268740
Cass267331
Pike266958
Edgar262649
Clay262054
Bond258225
Ford247659
Warren246266
Moultrie239933
Carroll237838
Johnson232932
Jo Daviess219229
Massac218451
Wabash218219
Mason214953
Washington213728
De Witt208530
Mercer206637
Greene206040
Piatt204514
Cumberland191126
Menard173013
Jasper162121
Marshall142521
Hamilton134922
Schuyler110610
Brown107110
Pulaski105812
Edwards104418
Stark82428
Gallatin7969
Alexander74912
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun6982
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5626
Unassigned1132433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1014652

Reported Deaths: 16632
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1362182142
Lake668141176
Allen58487809
Hamilton46619469
St. Joseph44705621
Elkhart36154514
Vanderburgh32393483
Tippecanoe28081262
Johnson25261448
Hendricks24008364
Porter23070369
Madison18875414
Clark18786255
Vigo17578305
Monroe15361199
LaPorte15279252
Delaware15163265
Howard14904294
Kosciusko12479149
Hancock11802177
Bartholomew11730181
Warrick11323188
Floyd11199217
Wayne11057255
Grant10197221
Morgan9523179
Boone8994117
Dubois8308133
Henry8287155
Dearborn825795
Noble8106108
Marshall8026136
Cass7584123
Lawrence7502172
Shelby7239117
Jackson703990
Gibson6638115
Harrison654593
Huntington6474100
Knox6444107
DeKalb6401102
Montgomery6320113
Miami598398
Putnam585980
Clinton580472
Whitley571756
Steuben571077
Jasper539483
Wabash5388105
Jefferson515497
Ripley503988
Adams487276
Daviess4704116
Scott441876
Clay429160
Greene428996
Wells426888
White422965
Decatur4184105
Fayette407588
Jennings392563
Posey378444
LaGrange364579
Washington361651
Randolph349799
Spencer341543
Fountain337660
Sullivan331652
Starke320971
Fulton318068
Owen317671
Orange296164
Jay286946
Franklin266943
Perry266252
Rush265732
Carroll263234
Vermillion260754
Parke233029
Pike230044
Tipton229859
Blackford195443
Pulaski185357
Newton160849
Crawford160526
Benton151817
Brown148247
Martin139819
Switzerland136011
Warren121616
Union107316
Ohio85313
Unassigned0550