Clear

Woman who stormed US Capitol was 'played by Laura Ingraham' to downplay Jan. 6 attack in Fox News interview, lawyer says

Article Image

Woman who stormed US Capitol was 'played by Laura Ingraham' to downplay Jan. 6 attack in Fox News interview, lawyer says

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 8:00 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Marshall Cohen

A January 6 rioter who downplayed the insurrection in a Fox News interview one day after she was sentenced to probation for storming the Capitol was "played by Laura Ingraham" and manipulated into whitewashing the attack, her lawyer said Thursday.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd received national attention in June for becoming the first Capitol rioter to be sentenced for their role in the insurrection. She offered an emotional apology in court and swore that she had a political awakening after January 6 -- and she avoided jail. One day later, she went on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" and seemed to defend what she called the "very polite" people involved the assault.

Her attorney Heather Shaner said at an unrelated court hearing on Thursday that Morgan-Lloyd "was played by Laura Ingraham" and accused the conservative Fox News host of taking advantage of a frazzled grandmother to push a pro-Trump counternarrative about January 6.

Ingraham and other Fox News personalities have spent months downplaying the violence, defending some of the rioters, and giving credence to conspiracy theories about January 6.

'I felt betrayed,' lawyer says

Shaner said Morgan-Lloyd spoke with Ingraham before the on-air segment, which is a normal practice in TV news. During that off-air conversation, Ingraham asked "40 to 50" questions, and Morgan-Lloyd said many of the same things she said in court -- she didn't see violence, but learned about it later, and that she was deeply sorry and ashamed that she entered the Capitol.

A Fox News spokesperson denied that Morgan-Lloyd spoke with Ingraham directly, but said "a producer from the show did a pre-interview with Morgan-Lloyd, which is a normal practice in television news."

It is not uncommon for lengthy pre-interviews to be distilled down in much shorter on-air appearances, but when Morgan-Lloyd was on her show, Ingraham picked a very specific line of questioning. During the brief on-air interview, Ingraham focused on whether Morgan-Lloyd participated in the violence or whether she personally witnessed anyone attacking police. She said people were "polite" and claimed she only went into the Capitol to protect a 74-year-old woman.

In reaction to the interview, Shaner said, "I was angry. I felt humiliated. I felt betrayed."

"She was played," Shaner said in court Thursday about the Fox News interview. "And she did not want to go back on the air and correct what happened to her on-air. It is very difficult for an individual to appear on Fox News, or even on the other networks, where they are really less interested in the truth than they are in creating sensation and entertaining. It was a stupid, horrible idea."

The interview gave the impression that Morgan-Lloyd was not remorseful, but that isn't the case, her lawyer said. The lawyer said her client already paid the $500 in restitution that was part of her punishment, to help cover the damages to the Capitol, and she has completed her 120 hours of community service.

Fox News' role in Jan. 6

Shaner also said on Thursday that Morgan-Lloyd wrote a letter to the judge who handled her case immediately after the Fox News interview. The attorney didn't answer CNN's request for additional comment about the case, and the letter is not yet available on the public court docket.

Several judges handling January 6 cases have expressed concern about the Morgan-Lloyd situation while sentencing other rioters, as they try to determine if rioters are truly remorseful or are just trying to avoid incarceration. At a sentencing hearing Thursday for another rioter, Chief Judge Beryl Howell invoked Morgan-Lloyd and said, "judges are human, we can get played."

The role that Fox News and other right-wing outlets played in fueling the insurrection has become a recurring theme in the January 6 cases. Many of the rioters have said they were transfixed by news coverage about voter fraud, and that they have since cut political news out of their media diet. One lawyer infamously claimed his client stormed the Capitol because he had "Foxitus."

A lawyer for Thomas Sibick, who is one of the men charged in the assault of DC Police Officer Michael Fanone, told a judge this week that Sibick had been "watching Fox News in a manic phase" after the 2020 election and was "deluded by claims of stolen elections." A judge released Sibick from jail and ordered him not to watch political news while on house arrest.

"I'm not going to order him to not watch Fox News," Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson quipped, but Sibick will be legally required to avoid all political news on television. "No MSNBC either."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Occasional Showers, Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arcadia Revamp

Image

TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT COVID VACCINE

Image

Crisis Intervention Team Training

Image

Kevin is tracking your Halloween forecast

Image

City of Sullivan pushes for a new fire station

Image

Vigo Co. schools superintendent proposes education changes for students

Image

Last year, COVID-19 kept trick or treaters away...this year is a whole different story. Here's how you can keep your child safe

Image

Vermillion County Jail Update

Image

Thursday: Showers, cooler. High: 57

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1690274

Reported Deaths: 28140
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63944711255
DuPage1093201384
Will920761135
Lake807921092
Kane68965881
Winnebago41587561
Madison40362602
St. Clair36458602
McHenry35137334
Champaign27218198
Peoria27092370
Sangamon25942288
McLean23232222
Tazewell20771333
Rock Island19009365
Kankakee18051253
Kendall16376115
Macon15416253
LaSalle15144288
Vermilion14595202
Adams13266154
DeKalb12273134
Williamson12153177
Whiteside8362185
Jackson813295
Boone799983
Coles7984128
Ogle765290
Grundy745786
Knox7404170
Franklin7350115
Clinton7152102
Macoupin7058107
Marion6973144
Effingham6688100
Henry668677
Jefferson6613143
Livingston601598
Stephenson594194
Woodford582492
Randolph5580101
Christian539882
Fulton530778
Monroe5279104
Morgan5126100
Logan497776
Montgomery497183
Lee481962
Bureau446691
Saline438870
Perry436575
Fayette435464
Iroquois426277
McDonough378462
Shelby353349
Jersey338853
Lawrence337634
Crawford335630
Douglas331137
Union310248
Wayne308163
Richland281957
White281733
Hancock275335
Clark268740
Cass267331
Pike266958
Edgar262649
Clay262054
Bond258225
Ford247659
Warren246266
Moultrie239933
Carroll237838
Johnson232932
Jo Daviess219229
Massac218451
Wabash218219
Mason214953
Washington213728
De Witt208530
Mercer206637
Greene206040
Piatt204514
Cumberland191126
Menard173013
Jasper162121
Marshall142521
Hamilton134922
Schuyler110610
Brown107110
Pulaski105812
Edwards104418
Stark82428
Gallatin7969
Alexander74912
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun6982
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5626
Unassigned1132433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1014652

Reported Deaths: 16632
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1362182142
Lake668141176
Allen58487809
Hamilton46619469
St. Joseph44705621
Elkhart36154514
Vanderburgh32393483
Tippecanoe28081262
Johnson25261448
Hendricks24008364
Porter23070369
Madison18875414
Clark18786255
Vigo17578305
Monroe15361199
LaPorte15279252
Delaware15163265
Howard14904294
Kosciusko12479149
Hancock11802177
Bartholomew11730181
Warrick11323188
Floyd11199217
Wayne11057255
Grant10197221
Morgan9523179
Boone8994117
Dubois8308133
Henry8287155
Dearborn825795
Noble8106108
Marshall8026136
Cass7584123
Lawrence7502172
Shelby7239117
Jackson703990
Gibson6638115
Harrison654593
Huntington6474100
Knox6444107
DeKalb6401102
Montgomery6320113
Miami598398
Putnam585980
Clinton580472
Whitley571756
Steuben571077
Jasper539483
Wabash5388105
Jefferson515497
Ripley503988
Adams487276
Daviess4704116
Scott441876
Clay429160
Greene428996
Wells426888
White422965
Decatur4184105
Fayette407588
Jennings392563
Posey378444
LaGrange364579
Washington361651
Randolph349799
Spencer341543
Fountain337660
Sullivan331652
Starke320971
Fulton318068
Owen317671
Orange296164
Jay286946
Franklin266943
Perry266252
Rush265732
Carroll263234
Vermillion260754
Parke233029
Pike230044
Tipton229859
Blackford195443
Pulaski185357
Newton160849
Crawford160526
Benton151817
Brown148247
Martin139819
Switzerland136011
Warren121616
Union107316
Ohio85313
Unassigned0550