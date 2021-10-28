Clear

Rupert Murdoch is letting his media empire spread January 6 and election conspiracy theories

Rupert Murdoch is letting his media empire spread January 6 and election conspiracy theories

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Is Rupert Murdoch a 1/6 or election truther?

The conservative media mogul hasn't weighed in directly on the conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen or the insurrection that took place at the US Capitol earlier this year, and his spokesperson didn't respond to a request for comment Thursday morning when asked that very question.

But if you were to judge Murdoch by the content featured in his most prominent media organizations this week, you would be forgiven if you were to arrive at the conclusion that he subscribes to such conspiratorial views.

Murdoch's Wall Street Journal on Wednesday published former President Donald Trump's lie-filled letter to the editor that falsely asserted the 2020 election was "rigged."

And Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who is easily the most influential personality in Murdoch's media empire and who espouses fringe views, teased later on Wednesday night a three-part special promoting 1/6 trutherism.

The trailer for the special promoted by Carlson, which is titled "Patriot Purge" and will air on the network's Fox Nation streaming platform, featured rhetoric that is difficult to discern from the standard fare seen on conspiracy-ridden outlets such as InfoWars. It included a mention of a "false flag," or the idea that the attack was an inside job planned by the government, and the idea that the government has effectively declared war on Trump supporters.

A spokesperson for Fox News didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did a spokesperson for parent company Fox Corporation when asked if either chief executive Lachlan Murdoch or board member Paul Ryan, the former House speaker who has spoken out about the attack on the US Capitol, had a comment.

Defenders of Murdoch's media empire might point out that the mogul employs others who clearly don't share such views. Employees at The Journal have privately spoken out against publishing Trump's letter. Over at Fox News, Geraldo Rivera tweeted on Thursday morning that theories about the insurrection having been a "false flag" attack are "bullshit."

And both The Journal's journalists and Fox News' conservative news anchors have reported that Biden won the election and that Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6.

But those voices pale in comparison to those like Carlson's.

Carlson, the top-rated host on the channel who draws about three-million nightly viewers, wields significant influence at both the network and within the Republican Party. Outside Trump, he is arguably the most powerful figure in the GOP.

Through its programming decisions, Fox News has elevated Carlson as the face of the right-wing channel, despite the host's history of using his platform to push white nationalist talking points and anti-vaccine rhetoric. In addition to his 8pm prime time show, Carlson has a documentary series and a day time talk show on Fox Nation. Carlson's documentary specials receive considerable promotion and his commentary has often been featured throughout the day on different shows on Fox News.

Those programming decisions are ones that are apparently agreeable to Murdoch. If they were not, he could easily reverse them. The same goes with The Journal's decision to publish Trump's letter promoting the Big Lie. He could have stopped it if he wanted.

In fact, Murdoch is known for being hands on, especially with regards to the opinion arms of his media organizations, which he has often used to advance his personal viewpoints.

This context makes Murdoch's decision to at least implicitly green-light content promoting 1/6 trutherism and election denialism so intriguing. If he wanted to put an end to it, he very well could. But he is not — and that is notable.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Becoming cloudy, Thursday Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vermillion County Jail Update

Image

Thursday: Showers, cooler. High: 57

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Parke Heritage FB

Image

Local Restaurant Faces Shortages

Image

Local Restaurant Faces Shortages

Image

Northview football

Image

ABORTION ACT

Image

A cleanup is underway for a blighted property in West Terre Haute

Image

Kevin takes a look at your trick or treating forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1690274

Reported Deaths: 28140
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63944711255
DuPage1093201384
Will920761135
Lake807921092
Kane68965881
Winnebago41587561
Madison40362602
St. Clair36458602
McHenry35137334
Champaign27218198
Peoria27092370
Sangamon25942288
McLean23232222
Tazewell20771333
Rock Island19009365
Kankakee18051253
Kendall16376115
Macon15416253
LaSalle15144288
Vermilion14595202
Adams13266154
DeKalb12273134
Williamson12153177
Whiteside8362185
Jackson813295
Boone799983
Coles7984128
Ogle765290
Grundy745786
Knox7404170
Franklin7350115
Clinton7152102
Macoupin7058107
Marion6973144
Effingham6688100
Henry668677
Jefferson6613143
Livingston601598
Stephenson594194
Woodford582492
Randolph5580101
Christian539882
Fulton530778
Monroe5279104
Morgan5126100
Logan497776
Montgomery497183
Lee481962
Bureau446691
Saline438870
Perry436575
Fayette435464
Iroquois426277
McDonough378462
Shelby353349
Jersey338853
Lawrence337634
Crawford335630
Douglas331137
Union310248
Wayne308163
Richland281957
White281733
Hancock275335
Clark268740
Cass267331
Pike266958
Edgar262649
Clay262054
Bond258225
Ford247659
Warren246266
Moultrie239933
Carroll237838
Johnson232932
Jo Daviess219229
Massac218451
Wabash218219
Mason214953
Washington213728
De Witt208530
Mercer206637
Greene206040
Piatt204514
Cumberland191126
Menard173013
Jasper162121
Marshall142521
Hamilton134922
Schuyler110610
Brown107110
Pulaski105812
Edwards104418
Stark82428
Gallatin7969
Alexander74912
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun6982
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5626
Unassigned1132433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1014652

Reported Deaths: 16632
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1362182142
Lake668141176
Allen58487809
Hamilton46619469
St. Joseph44705621
Elkhart36154514
Vanderburgh32393483
Tippecanoe28081262
Johnson25261448
Hendricks24008364
Porter23070369
Madison18875414
Clark18786255
Vigo17578305
Monroe15361199
LaPorte15279252
Delaware15163265
Howard14904294
Kosciusko12479149
Hancock11802177
Bartholomew11730181
Warrick11323188
Floyd11199217
Wayne11057255
Grant10197221
Morgan9523179
Boone8994117
Dubois8308133
Henry8287155
Dearborn825795
Noble8106108
Marshall8026136
Cass7584123
Lawrence7502172
Shelby7239117
Jackson703990
Gibson6638115
Harrison654593
Huntington6474100
Knox6444107
DeKalb6401102
Montgomery6320113
Miami598398
Putnam585980
Clinton580472
Whitley571756
Steuben571077
Jasper539483
Wabash5388105
Jefferson515497
Ripley503988
Adams487276
Daviess4704116
Scott441876
Clay429160
Greene428996
Wells426888
White422965
Decatur4184105
Fayette407588
Jennings392563
Posey378444
LaGrange364579
Washington361651
Randolph349799
Spencer341543
Fountain337660
Sullivan331652
Starke320971
Fulton318068
Owen317671
Orange296164
Jay286946
Franklin266943
Perry266252
Rush265732
Carroll263234
Vermillion260754
Parke233029
Pike230044
Tipton229859
Blackford195443
Pulaski185357
Newton160849
Crawford160526
Benton151817
Brown148247
Martin139819
Switzerland136011
Warren121616
Union107316
Ohio85313
Unassigned0550