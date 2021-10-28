Clear

American Music Awards 2021: See who got nominated

American Music Awards 2021: See who got nominated

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 11:00 AM
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

First time American Music Awards nominee Olivia Rodrigo has something to celebrate.

That's because she leads the 2021 nominations with seven, organizers announced Thursday.

Rodrigo is up for some of the biggest awards of the night, including artist of the year and new artist of the year.

Following the teen star are five-time AMA winner The Weeknd, who scored six nominations this year. He was also nominated for artist of the year, favorite music video and favorite pop song.

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each scored five nominations.

The event will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

The list of nominees is as follows:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks "Buss It"

Måneskin "Beggin'"

Megan Thee Stallion "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Cardi B "Up"

Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande "Positions"

Dua Lipa "Future Nostalgia"

Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"

Taylor Swift "evermore"

The Kid LAROI "F*CK LOVE"

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS "Butter"

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

*Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"

Gabby Barrett "Goldmine"

Lee Brice "Hey World"

Luke Bryan "Born Here Live Here Die Here"

*Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"

Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"

Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"

Luke Combs "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Juice WRLD "Legends Never Die"

Megan Thee Stallion "Good News"

Pop Smoke "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"

Rod Wave "SoulFly"

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B "Up"

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"

Polo G "RAPSTAR"

Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat "Planet Her"

Giveon "When It's All Said And Done... Take Time"

H.E.R. "Back of My Mind"

Jazmine Sullivan "Heaux Tales"

Queen Naija "missunderstood"

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"

H.E.R. "Damage"

Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"

Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)"

KAROL G "KG0516"

Maluma "PAPI JUANCHO"

Rauw Alejandro "Afrodisíaco"

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"

Farruko "Pepas"

Kali Uchis "telepatía"

Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

