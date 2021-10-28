Clear

Opening statements begin in trial over whether Charlottesville Unite the Right rally was intended to spur violence

Opening statements begin in trial over whether Charlottesville Unite the Right rally was intended to spur violence

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi and Amir Vera, CNN

Opening statements began Thursday in the civil lawsuit filed against organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia -- four years after one person died and dozens were injured in the chaos that ensued as White nationalists, White supremacists and counterprotesters clashed.

The violence surrounded a rally to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

On August 11 and 12, White nationalists and White supremacists marched through Charlottesville and the University of Virginia campus chanting, "Jews will not replace us," "You will not replace us" and "Blood and soil," a phrase evoking Nazi philosophy on ethnic identity. They clashed with counterprotesters who gathered to denounce the march.

The violence reached a crescendo when James Fields, who was protesting the statue's removal, drove his car through a crowd of counterprotesters. Dozens were injured and 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed. Fields is serving two concurrent life sentences.

The plaintiffs, who include city residents and counterprotesters injured in two days of clashes, contend the organizers of the rally engaged in a conspiracy. They are seeking compensatory and statutory damages for physical and emotional injuries they suffered.

"There is one thing about this case that should be made crystal-clear at the outset -- the violence in Charlottesville was no accident," the federal lawsuit says. The plaintiffs are represented by a large team of powerful lawyers with the non-profit Integrity First for America.

The defendants say they did not initiate the deadly violence that ensued; they argue they were exercising their First Amendment right to protest. They also say there was no conspiracy and that the violence stemmed from law enforcement's failure to keep the opposing groups separated.

Twelve jurors were selected this week over three days.

Organizers aimed to fuel violence, lawsuit says

Four of the plaintiffs were struck by the car driven by Fields, the lawsuit says. Others claim they were kicked, punched or spat upon.

Organizers of the Unite the Right rally had planned for a violent showdown from the start, plaintiffs' attorneys contend.

Rally organizer Jason Kessler applied for the event permit in May 2017, claiming it would be a protest against the removal of the Lee statue, the complaint said. The City Council voted to remove the statue in April 2017.

Rally organizers chose Charlottesville so the debate and protest around the statues could serve as a catalyst for a race and religious war, the complaint reads. White supremacists, neo-Nazis and groups such as the Proud Boys and the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were in the city for events in May, June and July 2017

While Kessler's permit was for only August 12, the attendees began arriving August 11 and participated in the infamous torchlight march that resulted in counterprotesters being kicked, punched and spit on near the university's Rotunda, the complaint reads.

The next day was more violent, with clashes all over the city. That's the day Fields drove a car into the crowd.

The Confederate statues that were the center of violence in 2017 were taken down in July 2021.

Free speech protection will be on trial

At the core of the civil case is the extent to which the Constitution protects free speech when violence is organized online.

Fourteen people are named in the lawsuit. They include Fields, Kessler, Richard Spencer, who was the lead organizer for the August 11 torchlight rally, and Christopher Cantwell, who became the face of the rally after being featured in a Vice documentary.

The suit also names 10 White supremacist and nationalist organizations, including Moonbase Holdings LLC, the company that runs the Daily Stormer website; the League of the South, the Nationalist Socialist Movement and at least two chapters of the KKK.

The defendants used the internet to "solidify a stable and self-sustaining counter-culture," the complaint reads. Much of the activity toward planning the event and executing violent actions was done through the chat app known as Discord, where users can "set up a series of private, invite-only servers, each providing a space for real-time group discussion," the complaint reads. Discord is not part of the lawsuit.

"The violence was planned in these closed Discord chats, where they discussed everything in advance -- from what to wear, what to bring for lunch, how do you best sew a swastika onto a flag, how do you use free speech instruments to attack people," Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, the group representing the plaintiffs, told CNN.

"That is a racially motivated, violent conspiracy. And that's not anything that's protected by the First Amendment or by any other sort of right that people have."

Cantwell wrote a letter to the court last month saying that he and his associates applied for a permit "to hold a demonstration" in 2017. Though they were denied the permit, they sued and won the right to protest.

"We were threatened with violence by the Plaintiffs' co-conspirators, as we had been countless times before. But we relied on the police to keep us separate, as we had countless times before, and were left with little choice but to defend ourselves when the promised protection failed to materialize," Cantwell wrote, adding an "army of Jewish lawyers" was behind the lawsuit.

Spencer downplayed the violent protests in a 2018 motion to dismiss the case, writing, "Harsh and bold words, as well as scuffles, are simply a reality of political protests, which are, by their very nature, contentious and controversial."

Cantwell and Spencer are representing themselves. CNN has reached out to other attorneys representing other defendants. Elmer Woodard, an attorney for three, declined to comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Becoming cloudy, Thursday Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vermillion County Jail Update

Image

Thursday: Showers, cooler. High: 57

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Parke Heritage FB

Image

Local Restaurant Faces Shortages

Image

Local Restaurant Faces Shortages

Image

Northview football

Image

ABORTION ACT

Image

A cleanup is underway for a blighted property in West Terre Haute

Image

Kevin takes a look at your trick or treating forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1690274

Reported Deaths: 28140
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63944711255
DuPage1093201384
Will920761135
Lake807921092
Kane68965881
Winnebago41587561
Madison40362602
St. Clair36458602
McHenry35137334
Champaign27218198
Peoria27092370
Sangamon25942288
McLean23232222
Tazewell20771333
Rock Island19009365
Kankakee18051253
Kendall16376115
Macon15416253
LaSalle15144288
Vermilion14595202
Adams13266154
DeKalb12273134
Williamson12153177
Whiteside8362185
Jackson813295
Boone799983
Coles7984128
Ogle765290
Grundy745786
Knox7404170
Franklin7350115
Clinton7152102
Macoupin7058107
Marion6973144
Effingham6688100
Henry668677
Jefferson6613143
Livingston601598
Stephenson594194
Woodford582492
Randolph5580101
Christian539882
Fulton530778
Monroe5279104
Morgan5126100
Logan497776
Montgomery497183
Lee481962
Bureau446691
Saline438870
Perry436575
Fayette435464
Iroquois426277
McDonough378462
Shelby353349
Jersey338853
Lawrence337634
Crawford335630
Douglas331137
Union310248
Wayne308163
Richland281957
White281733
Hancock275335
Clark268740
Cass267331
Pike266958
Edgar262649
Clay262054
Bond258225
Ford247659
Warren246266
Moultrie239933
Carroll237838
Johnson232932
Jo Daviess219229
Massac218451
Wabash218219
Mason214953
Washington213728
De Witt208530
Mercer206637
Greene206040
Piatt204514
Cumberland191126
Menard173013
Jasper162121
Marshall142521
Hamilton134922
Schuyler110610
Brown107110
Pulaski105812
Edwards104418
Stark82428
Gallatin7969
Alexander74912
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun6982
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5626
Unassigned1132433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1014652

Reported Deaths: 16632
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1362182142
Lake668141176
Allen58487809
Hamilton46619469
St. Joseph44705621
Elkhart36154514
Vanderburgh32393483
Tippecanoe28081262
Johnson25261448
Hendricks24008364
Porter23070369
Madison18875414
Clark18786255
Vigo17578305
Monroe15361199
LaPorte15279252
Delaware15163265
Howard14904294
Kosciusko12479149
Hancock11802177
Bartholomew11730181
Warrick11323188
Floyd11199217
Wayne11057255
Grant10197221
Morgan9523179
Boone8994117
Dubois8308133
Henry8287155
Dearborn825795
Noble8106108
Marshall8026136
Cass7584123
Lawrence7502172
Shelby7239117
Jackson703990
Gibson6638115
Harrison654593
Huntington6474100
Knox6444107
DeKalb6401102
Montgomery6320113
Miami598398
Putnam585980
Clinton580472
Whitley571756
Steuben571077
Jasper539483
Wabash5388105
Jefferson515497
Ripley503988
Adams487276
Daviess4704116
Scott441876
Clay429160
Greene428996
Wells426888
White422965
Decatur4184105
Fayette407588
Jennings392563
Posey378444
LaGrange364579
Washington361651
Randolph349799
Spencer341543
Fountain337660
Sullivan331652
Starke320971
Fulton318068
Owen317671
Orange296164
Jay286946
Franklin266943
Perry266252
Rush265732
Carroll263234
Vermillion260754
Parke233029
Pike230044
Tipton229859
Blackford195443
Pulaski185357
Newton160849
Crawford160526
Benton151817
Brown148247
Martin139819
Switzerland136011
Warren121616
Union107316
Ohio85313
Unassigned0550