5 things to know for October 28: Biden, Congress, Covid-19, China, UK-France

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

A powerful nor'easter has battered parts of New England and the East Coast, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Unfortunately, the danger isn't over yet.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Biden trip

President Biden heads to Europe today for the second foreign trip of his presidency. First up is Rome for the G20 summit, where he and other leaders will discuss issues facing the international economy, including supply chain snarls and energy prices. Biden will also stop at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis. Then, it's to Glasgow for COP26, a UN climate summit. He'll give a major speech there, and the pressure will be on for him to deliver on his proposed climate agenda. Many see this trip as a chance for Biden to reassure the international community of America's leadership on critical issues, like climate change. As he departs, fossil fuel executives are preparing to get grilled by Congress for the first time today about disinformation on the climate crisis and the role their organizations have played in it.

2. Congress

Democrats struck paid family leave from their huge spending bill yesterday to pare down the price tag and appeal to moderates. It's a huge blow to progressives and to Biden's agenda, since he specifically named paid family leave as an important priority. Democrats have already made other painful cuts on issues like tuition-free college and climate to secure the vote of moderate Dems like Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin, who has made millions from his interests in coal, is a particular stickler on climate issues. Now, the White House is preparing to roll out a slate of executive actions and federal regulations to help Biden hit his ambitious climate goals -- with or without the help of Congress.

3. Coronavirus

While many parents in the US are waiting eagerly for emergency authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine for younger children, a new study finds the majority of parents don't plan to get their kids vaccinated right away. Only 27% of parents in a Kaiser Family Foundation survey said they'll vaccinate their child as soon as it becomes available. As part of this pending vaccine wave, manufacturers are presenting much smaller doses -- one-third of an adult dose for the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 and one-half for the Moderna vaccine for kids 6 to 11. The idea is to use the smallest amount needed to create an immune response while avoiding side effects. Meanwhile, more new data from the Kaiser foundation reveals 43% of Americans say they have more or less returned to their normal, pre-pandemic lives.

4. China

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen says the threat China poses to the neighboring island is growing "every day." In an exclusive CNN interview, Tsai became the first Taiwanese President in decades to acknowledge the presence of US troops on the island for training purposes. Tsai also said Taiwan would protect itself. Relations have frayed significantly between Taiwan and China as Beijing continues to organize shows of military force. China has long considered Taiwan part of its territory, despite never having controlled it. China is also strongly opposed to military contact between Taiwan and the US and reiterated that stance in respond to Tsai's comments.

5. France & UK

A long-running spat between France and the UK over fishing rights may boil over after French authorities yesterday stopped and fined two British vessels fishing in French waters. One boat was stopped for not being on the EU's approved list of UK fishing vessels, and the other was fined for not allowing French officials to board and conduct checks. This is the latest in a long line of tense exchanges between the two countries in the aftermath of new Brexit-era fishing laws. France used to enjoy unfettered access to UK waters where the UK government now refuses to grant fishing licenses to several French fishermen. The French government says it is preparing another series of retaliatory measures.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1362182142
Lake668141176
Allen58487809
Hamilton46619469
St. Joseph44705621
Elkhart36154514
Vanderburgh32393483
Tippecanoe28081262
Johnson25261448
Hendricks24008364
Porter23070369
Madison18875414
Clark18786255
Vigo17578305
Monroe15361199
LaPorte15279252
Delaware15163265
Howard14904294
Kosciusko12479149
Hancock11802177
Bartholomew11730181
Warrick11323188
Floyd11199217
Wayne11057255
Grant10197221
Morgan9523179
Boone8994117
Dubois8308133
Henry8287155
Dearborn825795
Noble8106108
Marshall8026136
Cass7584123
Lawrence7502172
Shelby7239117
Jackson703990
Gibson6638115
Harrison654593
Huntington6474100
Knox6444107
DeKalb6401102
Montgomery6320113
Miami598398
Putnam585980
Clinton580472
Whitley571756
Steuben571077
Jasper539483
Wabash5388105
Jefferson515497
Ripley503988
Adams487276
Daviess4704116
Scott441876
Clay429160
Greene428996
Wells426888
White422965
Decatur4184105
Fayette407588
Jennings392563
Posey378444
LaGrange364579
Washington361651
Randolph349799
Spencer341543
Fountain337660
Sullivan331652
Starke320971
Fulton318068
Owen317671
Orange296164
Jay286946
Franklin266943
Perry266252
Rush265732
Carroll263234
Vermillion260754
Parke233029
Pike230044
Tipton229859
Blackford195443
Pulaski185357
Newton160849
Crawford160526
Benton151817
Brown148247
Martin139819
Switzerland136011
Warren121616
Union107316
Ohio85313
Unassigned0550