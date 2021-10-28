Clear

Home heating prices are skyrocketing, and there's nothing Biden can do about it

Home heating prices are skyrocketing, and there's nothing Biden can do about it

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 7:31 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 7:31 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Americans are already dealing with sticker shock at the grocery store and when filling up at the pump. Next up: Home heating bills.

US households that rely on natural gas for heating will spend an average of $746 to heat their homes this winter, up 30% from last winter, according to the Energy Information Administration. Retail natural gas prices are expected to hit the highest levels since the winter of 2005-2006.

That's because the era of dirt-cheap natural gas — the most common fuel used to heat US homes — is over, for now at least. Natural gas futures have spiked 132% so far this year, recently touching levels unseen since 2008.

Industry experts warn that natural gas futures, and retail prices, could go even higher if it's a very cold winter and Americans are forced to crank up the furnace.

"We're going to be at the mercy of Mother Nature," said Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at energy investment firm TortoiseEcofin.

The natural gas price spike threatens to add to the rising cost of living for everyday Americans and exacerbate inflationary pressures gripping the US economy. And industry analysts say President Joe Biden has few — if any — good options to address high natural gas prices.

If it does look to be a frigid winter, natural gas futures could "absolutely" double from current levels, Thummel said.

However, such a spike would most likely be temporary until temperatures warm up and suppliers are incentivized to increase output.

Elon Musk briefly worth more than ExxonMobil

Part of the problem is that although demand for natural gas has rebounded as the US economy has reopened from Covid shutdowns, supply has been slower to return.

One issue is that Hurricane Ida knocked offline the vast majority of oil and natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Another obstacle holding back supply: natural gas producers are focused on paying down debt and living within their means, according to Christopher Louney, vice president of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"It's been a period of stubborn production growth," Louney said.

Investors are also leery of providing more capital to oil-and-gas companies after the industry struggled mightily for the past decade. Energy was the S&P 500's worst performing sector of the last decade — by a long shot.

Under pressure from the sustainable investing movement, many investors would prefer to deploy capital to companies that are viewed as being a permanent part of the solution to the climate crisis. That's one reason Elon Musk's net worth recently surpassed the market valuation of ExxonMobil, a stunning feat that seemed impossible just a few years ago.

"The pool of capital has grown more wary of investment in fossil fuels," said Ira Joseph, global head of generating fuels and electricity pricing at S&P Global Platts. "The hot market has shifted from oil and gas to green portfolios: solar, wind turbines and battery storage."

Private-equity billionaire warns of social unrest

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said it's getting harder for fossil fuel companies to borrow money to fund their expensive production projects, especially in the United States.

"If you try and raise money to drill holes, it's almost impossible to get that money," the private-equity billionaire told CNN International's Richard Quest this week at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia.

Schwarzman warned energy prices could get so high that there will be "real unrest" that "challenges the political system."

Natural gas prices have skyrocketed much higher in Europe and Asia. It has gotten to the point where some factories in Europe have been forced to shut down because they can't pay the gas bill. China has resorted to rationing electricity, resulting in blackouts.

The gas shortage overseas may be helping to drive up US natural gas futures — even though that's not justified.

"This market is bid on hysteria over the eurozone and Asia," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities USA.

US not running out of gas

The good news is that even if it's an extremely cold winter, the United States is not going to run out of natural gas. That's in large part because America is the world's leading producer of the fuel. And while natural gas inventories are lower than usual, they are not at alarming levels.

"There is no shortage here," said Yawger, adding that there is a "zero percent chance" that the country runs out of natural gas.

And if this winter turns out to be warmer-than-usual, as government forecasters predict, natural gas futures could plunge.

In that scenario, Yawger said US natural gas futures could tumble back to the range of $3-$4 per million British Thermal Units (BTUs) — down by as much as half from current levels.

Still, today's high natural gas prices are complicating the inflation outlook and casting further doubt on predictions from the Biden administration and Federal Reserve that the current price spikes would be a temporary phenomenon.

"Inflation is definitely more than transitory," BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said this week at the investment conference. "We're in a new regime."

'There is no OPEC to call'

Asked about high natural gas prices, a White House official told CNN that Biden has directed his administration to monitor the supply of natural gas and take action to ensure families have access to the gas they need.

"We are particularly focused on the possibility of limited supply and storage in the northeast, which historically faces the highest prices," the White House official said.

The American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March, included $4.5 billion in energy assistance funding for low-income families. The White House promised to work directly with states to get this funding to households facing high costs this winter.

But the Biden administration has few if any options to combat high natural gas prices, at least in the short term.

Unlike with oil, the United States does not have an emergency stockpile of natural gas it can release to cool off prices. And there is no cartel of producers with whom Biden officials can negotiate to produce more gas (not that that strategy has worked on the oil front recently).

"There is no OPEC to call," said Thummel, the TortoiseEcofin portfolio manager.

In theory, the Biden administration could encourage more domestic production by relaxing environmental regulations. But such a move would take time to impact supply as well as undercut Biden's climate agenda, the most progressive in US history.

In fact, these concerns about a shortage of natural gas are emerging just days before Biden travels to Scotland for COP26, an international summit aimed at weaning the world off fossil fuels.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Becoming cloudy, Thursday Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Showers, cooler. High: 57

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Parke Heritage FB

Image

Local Restaurant Faces Shortages

Image

Local Restaurant Faces Shortages

Image

Northview football

Image

ABORTION ACT

Image

A cleanup is underway for a blighted property in West Terre Haute

Image

Kevin takes a look at your trick or treating forecast

Image

Thanksgiving dinners will be more expensive this year...here's why!

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1690274

Reported Deaths: 28140
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63944711255
DuPage1093201384
Will920761135
Lake807921092
Kane68965881
Winnebago41587561
Madison40362602
St. Clair36458602
McHenry35137334
Champaign27218198
Peoria27092370
Sangamon25942288
McLean23232222
Tazewell20771333
Rock Island19009365
Kankakee18051253
Kendall16376115
Macon15416253
LaSalle15144288
Vermilion14595202
Adams13266154
DeKalb12273134
Williamson12153177
Whiteside8362185
Jackson813295
Boone799983
Coles7984128
Ogle765290
Grundy745786
Knox7404170
Franklin7350115
Clinton7152102
Macoupin7058107
Marion6973144
Effingham6688100
Henry668677
Jefferson6613143
Livingston601598
Stephenson594194
Woodford582492
Randolph5580101
Christian539882
Fulton530778
Monroe5279104
Morgan5126100
Logan497776
Montgomery497183
Lee481962
Bureau446691
Saline438870
Perry436575
Fayette435464
Iroquois426277
McDonough378462
Shelby353349
Jersey338853
Lawrence337634
Crawford335630
Douglas331137
Union310248
Wayne308163
Richland281957
White281733
Hancock275335
Clark268740
Cass267331
Pike266958
Edgar262649
Clay262054
Bond258225
Ford247659
Warren246266
Moultrie239933
Carroll237838
Johnson232932
Jo Daviess219229
Massac218451
Wabash218219
Mason214953
Washington213728
De Witt208530
Mercer206637
Greene206040
Piatt204514
Cumberland191126
Menard173013
Jasper162121
Marshall142521
Hamilton134922
Schuyler110610
Brown107110
Pulaski105812
Edwards104418
Stark82428
Gallatin7969
Alexander74912
Henderson71614
Scott7146
Calhoun6982
Hardin61916
Putnam5684
Pope5626
Unassigned1132433
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1014652

Reported Deaths: 16632
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1362182142
Lake668141176
Allen58487809
Hamilton46619469
St. Joseph44705621
Elkhart36154514
Vanderburgh32393483
Tippecanoe28081262
Johnson25261448
Hendricks24008364
Porter23070369
Madison18875414
Clark18786255
Vigo17578305
Monroe15361199
LaPorte15279252
Delaware15163265
Howard14904294
Kosciusko12479149
Hancock11802177
Bartholomew11730181
Warrick11323188
Floyd11199217
Wayne11057255
Grant10197221
Morgan9523179
Boone8994117
Dubois8308133
Henry8287155
Dearborn825795
Noble8106108
Marshall8026136
Cass7584123
Lawrence7502172
Shelby7239117
Jackson703990
Gibson6638115
Harrison654593
Huntington6474100
Knox6444107
DeKalb6401102
Montgomery6320113
Miami598398
Putnam585980
Clinton580472
Whitley571756
Steuben571077
Jasper539483
Wabash5388105
Jefferson515497
Ripley503988
Adams487276
Daviess4704116
Scott441876
Clay429160
Greene428996
Wells426888
White422965
Decatur4184105
Fayette407588
Jennings392563
Posey378444
LaGrange364579
Washington361651
Randolph349799
Spencer341543
Fountain337660
Sullivan331652
Starke320971
Fulton318068
Owen317671
Orange296164
Jay286946
Franklin266943
Perry266252
Rush265732
Carroll263234
Vermillion260754
Parke233029
Pike230044
Tipton229859
Blackford195443
Pulaski185357
Newton160849
Crawford160526
Benton151817
Brown148247
Martin139819
Switzerland136011
Warren121616
Union107316
Ohio85313
Unassigned0550