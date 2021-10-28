Clear

New York fire and police departments are scrambling to cover staff shortages when vaccine mandate takes effect

New York fire and police departments are scrambling to cover staff shortages when vaccine mandate takes effect

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Brynn Gingras, CNN

With New York City's vaccine mandate for employees set to go into effect this week, officials at the fire and police departments are scrambling to deal with potential staff shortages.

As of Wednesday, about 65% of city firefighters and 75% of police officers had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, officials said.

Unions for the two departments have come out against the mandate, which requires city workers to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by Friday evening.

City education staff and healthcare workers have been required to be vaccinated for several weeks but other employees had been able to eschew vaccines in favor of frequent coronavirus testing.

As of Wednesday, the Fire Department of New York was preparing for a 20% reduction in service Monday, a source familiar with the ongoing situation told CNN.

Separately, Commissioner Dermot Shea said the New York Police Department is also making plans for shortages.

The mandate will take effect Friday at 5 p.m. ET after a judge on Staten Island on Wednesday denied a request by the city's largest police union to block the city's requirements.

Patrick Lynch, head of the New York City Police Benevolent Association and a named party to the suit, said in a statement that the decision was a "violation of police officers' rights," and said it would lead to fewer officers on the city's streets.

"City Hall has given no reason that a vaccine mandate with a weekly testing option is no longer enough to protect police officers and the public," Lynch said, "especially while the number of Covid-19 cases continues to fall."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wants the employees to get vaccinated by Friday. "If they don't, they're going off payroll," he said.

"Every one of the commissioners has been absolutely confident that they can make the adjustments and every one of the commissioners has adamantly wanted us to move forward with a vaccine mandate. So, I feel ready," he said.

FDNY may cancel vacations

As many as one-fifth of the city's fire companies could be closed as a result of unvaccinated staff, the source told CNN, adding that one-fifth of the department's ambulances may go out of service for the same reason.

The FDNY is planning to cancel vacations and enact mandatory overtime to try to mitigate the expected staffing problems, according to the source, and leadership will be holding virtual meetings with staff throughout the week imploring them to get vaccinated.

The city's emergency medical services will also seek support by enacting mutual aid with private hospitals and volunteer ambulance services, according to the source.

In a statement shared with CNN, Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said the department will continue to provide necessary services to the city.

"The Department must manage the unfortunate fact that a portion of our workforce has refused to comply with a vaccine mandate for all city employees," he said. "We will use all means at our disposal, including mandatory overtime, mutual aid from other EMS providers, and significant changes to the schedules of our members. We will ensure the continuity of operations and safety of all those we have sworn oaths to serve."

Nigro told reporters Wednesday he believes that FDNY members will get vaccinated.

"We certainly expect pushback. The unions have stated there would be some pushback. I think our members have taken an oath of office to serve the public. They've bravely done that for 156 years, they've done it through the pandemic, and I think they'll step up and do it now," Nigro said.

Two unions that represent firefighters said they will hold a protest Thursday outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor's home.

Firefighters were told October 20 that they would need to make a decision about the vaccine by this Friday and the unions blasted the city for that timing.

"It's unconscionable that they're going to treat these people like that," Uniformed Fire Officers Association President Jim McCarthy said. "Nine days to make a decision on what's going to affect the rest of their life with their spouse and their family not being able to weigh in."

McCarthy also said those who may choose to retire from the department haven't been given enough time to make that decision.

"That is not enough time to make a retirement decision, if you're going to retire from this job," McCarthy said. "We've had many of our members that have compensatory time that they're not going to be able to take off because they have to make a decision. They can't consult with their spouses, they can't consult with their families."

Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, said firefighters who don't get vaccinated will be placed on leave for 30 days but won't have their medical benefits or union benefits taken away at that time.

He also highlighted again the dedication firefighters have shown during the pandemic.

"For the last 20 months no one can deny that New York City firefighters and New York City first responders and the essential workers have been front and center in this pandemic," Ansbro said. "Three ways have we've been through it and now we're given a nine day deadline decision on whether or not we're going to accept the vaccine. We are not anti-vaccine, we are anti-mandate."

As for the police, Commissioner Shea told New York City TV station WPIX that he planned to tape a final video PSA later on Wednesday encouraging officers to get vaccinated.

The commissioner said that the department was working on contingency plans, which include asking vaccinated NYPD officers to work overtime or double shifts.

There are no plans to bring in additional officers from outside of New York City to deal with potential shortages, he said, adding, "New Yorkers will be safe."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Becoming cloudy, Thursday Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parke Heritage FB

Image

Local Restaurant Faces Shortages

Image

Local Restaurant Faces Shortages

Image

Northview football

Image

ABORTION ACT

Image

A cleanup is underway for a blighted property in West Terre Haute

Image

Kevin takes a look at your trick or treating forecast

Image

Thanksgiving dinners will be more expensive this year...here's why!

Image

Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year...here's why!

Image

Man sentenced for 2020 shooting incident at a Terre Haute high school

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1688261

Reported Deaths: 28115
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63888311249
DuPage1091671385
Will919701133
Lake806751092
Kane68883880
Winnebago41507561
Madison40309602
St. Clair36434602
McHenry35095334
Champaign27178198
Peoria27067370
Sangamon25919287
McLean23203220
Tazewell20751333
Rock Island18988364
Kankakee18036251
Kendall16359115
Macon15402252
LaSalle15119287
Vermilion14564202
Adams13244153
DeKalb12252134
Williamson12126176
Whiteside8351184
Jackson812695
Boone799183
Coles7973128
Ogle763290
Grundy744186
Knox7362169
Franklin7356115
Clinton7149102
Macoupin7035107
Marion6966144
Henry668077
Effingham6678100
Jefferson6604143
Livingston601298
Stephenson592394
Woodford581592
Randolph5578101
Christian538382
Fulton530377
Monroe5278104
Morgan5115100
Logan497375
Montgomery495783
Lee481062
Bureau446291
Saline438169
Perry435975
Fayette434664
Iroquois425577
McDonough378461
Shelby352549
Jersey338553
Lawrence336833
Crawford335330
Douglas330437
Union309448
Wayne307863
White281433
Richland281357
Hancock275135
Clark268040
Cass266931
Pike266458
Edgar261849
Clay261154
Bond258125
Ford247459
Warren245866
Moultrie238733
Carroll237638
Johnson231732
Jo Daviess218429
Massac218151
Wabash217919
Mason214753
Washington213528
De Witt208130
Mercer206437
Greene206040
Piatt204114
Cumberland190726
Menard172913
Jasper162121
Marshall142321
Hamilton134722
Schuyler110210
Brown107110
Pulaski105212
Edwards104218
Stark82128
Gallatin7959
Alexander74512
Scott7146
Henderson71314
Calhoun6952
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5596
Unassigned1222433
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1012606

Reported Deaths: 16567
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1360682133
Lake667261170
Allen58341804
Hamilton46545468
St. Joseph44627619
Elkhart36101512
Vanderburgh32358482
Tippecanoe28053261
Johnson25224447
Hendricks23977362
Porter23018367
Madison18848412
Clark18640254
Vigo17562304
Monroe15340199
LaPorte15249252
Delaware15135264
Howard14839292
Kosciusko12433149
Hancock11788177
Bartholomew11712180
Warrick11314188
Floyd11149216
Wayne11036254
Grant10159220
Morgan9512178
Boone8976116
Dubois8291132
Henry8265155
Dearborn824793
Noble8075106
Marshall7995135
Cass7569123
Lawrence7494172
Shelby7236117
Jackson701990
Gibson6621115
Harrison653293
Huntington6456100
Knox6429107
DeKalb6375102
Montgomery6304112
Miami596298
Putnam584879
Clinton579772
Whitley569756
Steuben568677
Jasper537681
Wabash5372104
Jefferson513997
Ripley502587
Adams484876
Daviess4692115
Scott440576
Greene428496
Clay427760
Wells426388
White421365
Decatur4182105
Fayette407587
Jennings390763
Posey377944
LaGrange362779
Washington360551
Randolph348199
Spencer341243
Fountain337060
Sullivan331252
Starke319871
Owen316271
Fulton315868
Orange295564
Jay286446
Franklin266743
Perry265852
Rush264432
Carroll262534
Vermillion260554
Parke232429
Pike229744
Tipton229359
Blackford195143
Pulaski184757
Newton160448
Crawford160226
Benton151417
Brown147547
Martin139819
Switzerland135611
Warren121416
Union107316
Ohio85013
Unassigned0545