Clear

One year after the police killing of a Philadelphia man, the city agrees to equip its force with tasers as part of settlement

One year after the police killing of a Philadelphia man, the city agrees to equip its force with tasers as part of settlement

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 9:21 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 9:21 PM
Posted By: By Brynn Gingras, CNN

In a settlement between Philadelphia and the family of Walter Wallace, the city says it will provide money for stun guns, such as Tasers, for every patrol officer in the Police Department.

The city also says officers will be required to wear the less-lethal weapons, and they will be properly trained as part of a larger police reform program costing the city $13.9 million.

Wallace was shot and killed by police while holding a knife on October 26, 2020, just months after the police killing of another Black man, George Floyd, which sparked national debate about police procedures and reform.

"I recognize that this is a very difficult time for the family of Walter Wallace, Jr. and for the entire city of Philadelphia. The killing of Mr. Wallace, Jr. was painful and traumatic for many Philadelphians. This tragic and unsettling incident, along with last year's protests, underscored the urgency of many important reforms such as mental health training and crisis response resources. I am committed to making lasting reforms that will ensure that all Philadelphians have the safety and available supports that they deserve," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the Wallace family, the 27-year-old was having a mental breakdown when he was shot by police after they responded to a 911 call. Officers weren't equipped with a less lethal option, according to previous CNN reporting.

Body-worn camera footage of the incident, reviewed last year by CNN, shows Wallace emerging form the front door of his home holding what appears to be a knife. As officers command him to put the knife down, a woman can be heard in the background shouting that Wallace is "mental."

An officer tells Wallace to "back up," before opening fire with his pistol.

Shaka Johnson, an attorney for the Wallace family, said Wednesday that the settlement "reflects an acknowledgment that the city must do their part to ensure their officers are equipped with the tools to protect and serve the citizens of Philadelphia. It is our belief, and the sincere hope of the Wallace family that these measures will save lives."

The settlement will go into effect after gaining expected approval by the Court of Common Pleas.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Becoming cloudy, Thursday Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ABORTION ACT

Image

A cleanup is underway for a blighted property in West Terre Haute

Image

Kevin takes a look at your trick or treating forecast

Image

Thanksgiving dinners will be more expensive this year...here's why!

Image

Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year...here's why!

Image

Man sentenced for 2020 shooting incident at a Terre Haute high school

Image

VINCENNES RESIDENTIAL TIF

Image

So far, Illinois has distributed over $500 million in rental assistance

Image

Vigo County Health Department works to get people vaccinated

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, cool and breezy. High: 61

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1688261

Reported Deaths: 28115
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63888311249
DuPage1091671385
Will919701133
Lake806751092
Kane68883880
Winnebago41507561
Madison40309602
St. Clair36434602
McHenry35095334
Champaign27178198
Peoria27067370
Sangamon25919287
McLean23203220
Tazewell20751333
Rock Island18988364
Kankakee18036251
Kendall16359115
Macon15402252
LaSalle15119287
Vermilion14564202
Adams13244153
DeKalb12252134
Williamson12126176
Whiteside8351184
Jackson812695
Boone799183
Coles7973128
Ogle763290
Grundy744186
Knox7362169
Franklin7356115
Clinton7149102
Macoupin7035107
Marion6966144
Henry668077
Effingham6678100
Jefferson6604143
Livingston601298
Stephenson592394
Woodford581592
Randolph5578101
Christian538382
Fulton530377
Monroe5278104
Morgan5115100
Logan497375
Montgomery495783
Lee481062
Bureau446291
Saline438169
Perry435975
Fayette434664
Iroquois425577
McDonough378461
Shelby352549
Jersey338553
Lawrence336833
Crawford335330
Douglas330437
Union309448
Wayne307863
White281433
Richland281357
Hancock275135
Clark268040
Cass266931
Pike266458
Edgar261849
Clay261154
Bond258125
Ford247459
Warren245866
Moultrie238733
Carroll237638
Johnson231732
Jo Daviess218429
Massac218151
Wabash217919
Mason214753
Washington213528
De Witt208130
Mercer206437
Greene206040
Piatt204114
Cumberland190726
Menard172913
Jasper162121
Marshall142321
Hamilton134722
Schuyler110210
Brown107110
Pulaski105212
Edwards104218
Stark82128
Gallatin7959
Alexander74512
Scott7146
Henderson71314
Calhoun6952
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5596
Unassigned1222433
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1012606

Reported Deaths: 16567
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1360682133
Lake667261170
Allen58341804
Hamilton46545468
St. Joseph44627619
Elkhart36101512
Vanderburgh32358482
Tippecanoe28053261
Johnson25224447
Hendricks23977362
Porter23018367
Madison18848412
Clark18640254
Vigo17562304
Monroe15340199
LaPorte15249252
Delaware15135264
Howard14839292
Kosciusko12433149
Hancock11788177
Bartholomew11712180
Warrick11314188
Floyd11149216
Wayne11036254
Grant10159220
Morgan9512178
Boone8976116
Dubois8291132
Henry8265155
Dearborn824793
Noble8075106
Marshall7995135
Cass7569123
Lawrence7494172
Shelby7236117
Jackson701990
Gibson6621115
Harrison653293
Huntington6456100
Knox6429107
DeKalb6375102
Montgomery6304112
Miami596298
Putnam584879
Clinton579772
Whitley569756
Steuben568677
Jasper537681
Wabash5372104
Jefferson513997
Ripley502587
Adams484876
Daviess4692115
Scott440576
Greene428496
Clay427760
Wells426388
White421365
Decatur4182105
Fayette407587
Jennings390763
Posey377944
LaGrange362779
Washington360551
Randolph348199
Spencer341243
Fountain337060
Sullivan331252
Starke319871
Owen316271
Fulton315868
Orange295564
Jay286446
Franklin266743
Perry265852
Rush264432
Carroll262534
Vermillion260554
Parke232429
Pike229744
Tipton229359
Blackford195143
Pulaski184757
Newton160448
Crawford160226
Benton151417
Brown147547
Martin139819
Switzerland135611
Warren121416
Union107316
Ohio85013
Unassigned0545