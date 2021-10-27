Clear

No one seems worried about a housing bubble. Just like last time the bubble burst

No one seems worried about a housing bubble. Just like last time the bubble burst

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Housing prices are surging to new records with no end in sight. They're being fueled by historically low interest rates -- but also investors and economists' belief that the housing market has a unique ability to support runaway prices.

That's the current state of America's housing market, but it could also describe the US housing bubble that inflated from 2004 through early 2007, before prices crashed and wreaked havoc on the economy and the global financial system. That led to the Great Recession, the biggest body blow that the US economy has suffered since the Great Depression. It produced massive, prolonged unemployment and the greatest destruction of household wealth in the nation's history.

Most economists and investors aren't focused on the housing market right now. Their attention is on other factors dogging the economy, such as a labor shortage, decades-high inflation, supply chain disruptions and of course the ongoing pandemic, which has been at least partly the cause of all of those problems.

The good news is that few economists believe that the current run-up in housing prices is a bubble that's about to burst, taking the economy down with it.

The bad news is that practically no one was worried about the housing bubble in 2007, either.

Few saw the last bubble in time

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan famously insisted in 2005 that there was no bubble. Instead, he said America had a large number of small bubbles in some home markets scattered around the country.

"Although a 'bubble' in home prices for the nation as a whole does not appear likely, there do appear to be, at a minimum, signs of froth in some local markets where home prices seem to have risen to unsustainable levels," he said in congressional testimony on June 9, 2005.

He was not alone in his assessment.

Credit-rating agencies gave top scores to mortgage-backed securities -- assets backed by the payments due on home loans with questionable underwriting rules.

Economists and investors widely believed that the questionable lending practices would be covered by the rising home values, allowing borrowers to sell the homes at a profit and pay off the loan if they couldn't afford the payments. Wall Street firms and banks rushed to buy those securities.

A building boom in the early years of this century helped to feed swelling home inventories and high vacancy rates. Still, economists believed the rising pace of home ownership meant that there was an nearly endless supply of buyers who would be able and willing to pay, despite surging home prices.

But, of course, the price increases did end. By February 2007 home prices would start to decline, losing 26% of their value before bottoming out, according to the widely followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index.

Have people learned their lesson? Maybe not.

Housing prices are rising faster, higher than during the bubble

The previous record for rising home prices was a 14.4% year-over-year gain in the fall of 2005, according to Case-Shiller. The US housing market blew past that mark in April of this year, with a new record set every month since. Year-over-year prices increases now stand at 19.9%.

The median price of existing homes now stands at $352,800, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Home values stand at one third more than the peak of the last bubble in early 2007, Case-Shiller reports. And by just about every measure, housing affordability has plunged, even as near-record-low mortgage interest rates has kept home payments in check.

And yet economists forecast even more price increases ahead. Zillow projects that national home price increases will slow but not start to decline. It sees 13.6% growth from September 2021 through September of 2022, a faster pace of increase than its previous forecast. Goldman Sachs forecast earlier this month that prices would rise another 16% by the end of 2022.

Belief is that prices won't crash this time

It's enough to cause PTSD, or at least déjà vu, among those who lived through the last housing bubble. Still, many of those who rang alarm bells last time don't think we're in for a repeat of the catastrophic bursting of the bubble this time around.

"I don't think we'll see prices fall 20% to 30% once again," said Dean Baker, senior economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic Policy and Research. "I don't think there's that kind of story out there." But he cautioned that even a modest rise in interest rates could lead home prices to slide between 5% and 8%. The Federal Reserve expects it will soon start to taper the support it is providing to the economy.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said he is worried that the housing market is in for a hard landing. But the market and economy won't crumble like last time, he expects.

"The housing market is out of whack. It's not sustainable. It is overvalued, stretched and vulnerable as [mortgage] rates rise, and affordability gets crushed," he said. "But I'm not concerned we we're going to have a crash."

He home prices increases will level out, falling in some areas of the country while gaining modestly in others.

Zandi, Baker and others believe much stronger underwriting standards on the overwhelming majority of home loans today will prevent a repeat of 2007. And the home building boom of the early years of this century is also missing -- there's no excess inventory of housing and no high vacancy rates. In fact, vacancy rates are near record lows, not record highs.

However, perhaps most bearish expert about the current housing market, Ivy Zelman, CEO of Zelman Associates, thinks the so-called housing shortage is an illusion.

She believes those estimates ignore broader trends like slowing population growth and low rates of new households being formed.

She believes the current pace of building may already be a bit greater than needed. She's worried that with the amount of building in the pipeline, thanks to outside investors entering the market, there soon could be a glut of homes on the market.

But Zelman doesn't believe there will be another collapse in housing prices like the last time. She said that a rise in the 30-year fixed rate mortgage from the current 2.9% to about 4% could be enough to send prices lower.

"A lot of what we're seeing is scary," she said. "We don't know what will happen with interest rates. Some builders are saying, 'We don't have wait lists any more.' But a lot of people are drinking the Kool-Aid and get complacent."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Sunny, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, cool and breezy. High: 61

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

The Fight For Raises

Image

Gas prices are up; Here's how you can save

Image

Rose-Hulman AD

Image

Bloomfield volleyball

Image

Linton football

Image

Back On Track Clinic

Image

ISU HOMECOMING BUSINESS FOLLOW UP

Image

Olney Park Trail

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1688261

Reported Deaths: 28115
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63888311249
DuPage1091671385
Will919701133
Lake806751092
Kane68883880
Winnebago41507561
Madison40309602
St. Clair36434602
McHenry35095334
Champaign27178198
Peoria27067370
Sangamon25919287
McLean23203220
Tazewell20751333
Rock Island18988364
Kankakee18036251
Kendall16359115
Macon15402252
LaSalle15119287
Vermilion14564202
Adams13244153
DeKalb12252134
Williamson12126176
Whiteside8351184
Jackson812695
Boone799183
Coles7973128
Ogle763290
Grundy744186
Knox7362169
Franklin7356115
Clinton7149102
Macoupin7035107
Marion6966144
Henry668077
Effingham6678100
Jefferson6604143
Livingston601298
Stephenson592394
Woodford581592
Randolph5578101
Christian538382
Fulton530377
Monroe5278104
Morgan5115100
Logan497375
Montgomery495783
Lee481062
Bureau446291
Saline438169
Perry435975
Fayette434664
Iroquois425577
McDonough378461
Shelby352549
Jersey338553
Lawrence336833
Crawford335330
Douglas330437
Union309448
Wayne307863
White281433
Richland281357
Hancock275135
Clark268040
Cass266931
Pike266458
Edgar261849
Clay261154
Bond258125
Ford247459
Warren245866
Moultrie238733
Carroll237638
Johnson231732
Jo Daviess218429
Massac218151
Wabash217919
Mason214753
Washington213528
De Witt208130
Mercer206437
Greene206040
Piatt204114
Cumberland190726
Menard172913
Jasper162121
Marshall142321
Hamilton134722
Schuyler110210
Brown107110
Pulaski105212
Edwards104218
Stark82128
Gallatin7959
Alexander74512
Scott7146
Henderson71314
Calhoun6952
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5596
Unassigned1222433
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1012606

Reported Deaths: 16567
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1360682133
Lake667261170
Allen58341804
Hamilton46545468
St. Joseph44627619
Elkhart36101512
Vanderburgh32358482
Tippecanoe28053261
Johnson25224447
Hendricks23977362
Porter23018367
Madison18848412
Clark18640254
Vigo17562304
Monroe15340199
LaPorte15249252
Delaware15135264
Howard14839292
Kosciusko12433149
Hancock11788177
Bartholomew11712180
Warrick11314188
Floyd11149216
Wayne11036254
Grant10159220
Morgan9512178
Boone8976116
Dubois8291132
Henry8265155
Dearborn824793
Noble8075106
Marshall7995135
Cass7569123
Lawrence7494172
Shelby7236117
Jackson701990
Gibson6621115
Harrison653293
Huntington6456100
Knox6429107
DeKalb6375102
Montgomery6304112
Miami596298
Putnam584879
Clinton579772
Whitley569756
Steuben568677
Jasper537681
Wabash5372104
Jefferson513997
Ripley502587
Adams484876
Daviess4692115
Scott440576
Greene428496
Clay427760
Wells426388
White421365
Decatur4182105
Fayette407587
Jennings390763
Posey377944
LaGrange362779
Washington360551
Randolph348199
Spencer341243
Fountain337060
Sullivan331252
Starke319871
Owen316271
Fulton315868
Orange295564
Jay286446
Franklin266743
Perry265852
Rush264432
Carroll262534
Vermillion260554
Parke232429
Pike229744
Tipton229359
Blackford195143
Pulaski184757
Newton160448
Crawford160226
Benton151417
Brown147547
Martin139819
Switzerland135611
Warren121416
Union107316
Ohio85013
Unassigned0545