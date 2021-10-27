Clear

Why Mark Zuckerberg won't be held accountable

Why Mark Zuckerberg won't be held accountable

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Throughout thousands of pages of leaked Facebook documents, there's an uncomfortable refrain echoing from the company's own employees: Something must be done.

The documents make clear that senior leadership, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, were made aware of the potential for real-world harms from its various platforms — amplifying hate speech, encouraging eating disorders in teens, inciting violence — and did nothing about it.

There's little, if anything, in the revelations that looks good for Zuckerberg, the 37-year-old founder who built Facebook from a dorm room project into a nearly trillion-dollar company on the mantra "move fast and break things." Outraged activists, pundits and lawmakers are demanding Zuckerberg take responsibility — the fish rots from the head down, after all. But holding Zuckerberg accountable is much easier said than done.

For its part, Facebook has pushed back on many of the reports leaked to the media, saying they are misleading and mischaracterize its research and actions. On an earnings call Monday, Zuckerberg sought to reframe the so-called Facebook Papers as a "coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company."

Toothless shareholders

Facebook's tiered stock structure makes ousting Zuckerberg practically impossible. Although he owns less than half the company's stock, the class of shares Zuckerberg holds vote with much more power than common stock.

That means Zuckerberg controls a majority of the company's voting shares. Even if the board and every shareholder united against him, Zuckerberg would still be able to get his way.

"He's a king, he's not a CEO," former Facebook employee Yael Eisenstat told Time earlier this month.

His powerful position at the helm of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp gives Zuckerberg "unilateral control over 3 billion people," Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, told UK lawmakers on Monday.

And shareholders aren't likely to complain too much anyway. Facebook, for all its faults, has made them immensely wealthy. Although Facebook stock has lagged behind tech competitors like Apple and Google, shares are up nearly 75% since October 2019.

On Friday, a consortium of 17 US news organizations began publishing a series of stories — collectively called "The Facebook Papers" — based on a trove of hundreds of internal company documents which were included in disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by Haugen's legal counsel. The consortium, which includes CNN, reviewed the redacted versions received by Congress.

Wall Street shrugged Monday, as scathing headlines based on the Facebook Papers spread across the internet. But Tuesday, following Facebook's earnings report in which it missed analysts' expectations for sales, its stock fell 4% Tuesday. Investors care only about dollars and cents.

Gridlock in DC

In Washington, lawmakers have been playing catch-up to try to regulate a company that has easily sidestepped government oversight. Lawmakers have introduced several pieces of bipartisan antitrust legislation in the House targeting Big Tech broadly. But Facebook's structure is uniquely murky, even among tech companies, according to Haugen.

"At other large tech companies like Google, any independent researcher can download from the Internet the company's search results and write papers about what they find," Haugen told Congress earlier this month. "But Facebook hides behind walls that keep researchers and regulators from understanding the true dynamics of their system."

In other words, it's a complex problem that'd be hard to solve even if Congress weren't hobbled by its own internal squabbling.

The antitrust angle is slow-going, too. Over the summer, a federal judge tossed out the Federal Trade Commission's case arguing that Facebook was a monopoly, citing lack of evidence. The FTC refiled its case, and Facebook again filed a motion to dismiss it earlier this month.

Some have proposed an entirely new regulatory body focused on tech giants.

"Digital companies complain (not without some merit) that current regulation with its rigid rules is incompatible with rapid technology developments," writes Tom Wheeler, a former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. "Oversight of digital platforms should not be a bolt-on to an existing agency but requires full-time specialized focus."

Tech leaders, including Zuckerberg, have expressed openness to the idea in the past. Of course, it's easy to say yes to a hypothetical. And not everyone's buying it.

Facebook may countenance the idea of external regulation, but "at the same time it is fighting that regulation tooth and nail, day and night, with armies of lawyers, millions of dollars in lobbying," said Senator Richard Blumenthal on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "Facebook saying it wants regulation is the height of disingenuousness."

Advertisers can't afford to leave

Big advertisers could potentially score PR points with a boycott of the site, but even that is unlikely to make a major dent in Facebook's bottom line. That's because the vast majority of Facebook's ad revenue comes from small businesses who can hardly afford to leave.

In the summer of 2020, hundreds of household name brands boycotted the platform over its handling of hate speech in the #StopHateforProfit campaign. But Facebook's stock prices and ad revenue have only grown since then.

Facebook generated more than $28 billion in ad revenue during the third quarter alone. That's up by 33% from a year ago.

Changes afoot?

The Facebook Papers offer some of the most damning evidence that Facebook is directly responsible for real, tangible harm. And worse, it's been ignoring the harm for years.

Far more than any previous scandals the company has weathered, this one feels like a turning point. But the resolution to this scandal won't be swift or simple.

If the whistleblower's documents show us anything, it's that there are meaningful concerns among some employees, including Haugen herself -- and multiple whistleblowers are coming forward to keep pressure on the company. But of course it's unclear if that alone would be enough.

Washington won't be able to suddenly resolve the regulation issues, and Wall Street isn't going to turn its back on a money-making machine. Critically, the 3 billion people using Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook aren't going to turn the apps off on principle. For many, those apps have become vital tools for communication, synonymous with the internet itself.

The company will keep spinning its own narrative and downplaying critics, and it may even work on addressing the problems in the meantime. But given Facebook's scale — and its track record of evading regulation while minting money for shareholders — a full-scale reckoning seems unlikely.

—CNN Business' Clare Duffy, Paul R. La Monica and Matt Egan contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, cool and breezy. High: 61

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

The Fight For Raises

Image

Gas prices are up; Here's how you can save

Image

Rose-Hulman AD

Image

Bloomfield volleyball

Image

Linton football

Image

Back On Track Clinic

Image

ISU HOMECOMING BUSINESS FOLLOW UP

Image

Olney Park Trail

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1688261

Reported Deaths: 28115
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63888311249
DuPage1091671385
Will919701133
Lake806751092
Kane68883880
Winnebago41507561
Madison40309602
St. Clair36434602
McHenry35095334
Champaign27178198
Peoria27067370
Sangamon25919287
McLean23203220
Tazewell20751333
Rock Island18988364
Kankakee18036251
Kendall16359115
Macon15402252
LaSalle15119287
Vermilion14564202
Adams13244153
DeKalb12252134
Williamson12126176
Whiteside8351184
Jackson812695
Boone799183
Coles7973128
Ogle763290
Grundy744186
Knox7362169
Franklin7356115
Clinton7149102
Macoupin7035107
Marion6966144
Henry668077
Effingham6678100
Jefferson6604143
Livingston601298
Stephenson592394
Woodford581592
Randolph5578101
Christian538382
Fulton530377
Monroe5278104
Morgan5115100
Logan497375
Montgomery495783
Lee481062
Bureau446291
Saline438169
Perry435975
Fayette434664
Iroquois425577
McDonough378461
Shelby352549
Jersey338553
Lawrence336833
Crawford335330
Douglas330437
Union309448
Wayne307863
White281433
Richland281357
Hancock275135
Clark268040
Cass266931
Pike266458
Edgar261849
Clay261154
Bond258125
Ford247459
Warren245866
Moultrie238733
Carroll237638
Johnson231732
Jo Daviess218429
Massac218151
Wabash217919
Mason214753
Washington213528
De Witt208130
Mercer206437
Greene206040
Piatt204114
Cumberland190726
Menard172913
Jasper162121
Marshall142321
Hamilton134722
Schuyler110210
Brown107110
Pulaski105212
Edwards104218
Stark82128
Gallatin7959
Alexander74512
Scott7146
Henderson71314
Calhoun6952
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5596
Unassigned1222433
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1012606

Reported Deaths: 16567
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1360682133
Lake667261170
Allen58341804
Hamilton46545468
St. Joseph44627619
Elkhart36101512
Vanderburgh32358482
Tippecanoe28053261
Johnson25224447
Hendricks23977362
Porter23018367
Madison18848412
Clark18640254
Vigo17562304
Monroe15340199
LaPorte15249252
Delaware15135264
Howard14839292
Kosciusko12433149
Hancock11788177
Bartholomew11712180
Warrick11314188
Floyd11149216
Wayne11036254
Grant10159220
Morgan9512178
Boone8976116
Dubois8291132
Henry8265155
Dearborn824793
Noble8075106
Marshall7995135
Cass7569123
Lawrence7494172
Shelby7236117
Jackson701990
Gibson6621115
Harrison653293
Huntington6456100
Knox6429107
DeKalb6375102
Montgomery6304112
Miami596298
Putnam584879
Clinton579772
Whitley569756
Steuben568677
Jasper537681
Wabash5372104
Jefferson513997
Ripley502587
Adams484876
Daviess4692115
Scott440576
Greene428496
Clay427760
Wells426388
White421365
Decatur4182105
Fayette407587
Jennings390763
Posey377944
LaGrange362779
Washington360551
Randolph348199
Spencer341243
Fountain337060
Sullivan331252
Starke319871
Owen316271
Fulton315868
Orange295564
Jay286446
Franklin266743
Perry265852
Rush264432
Carroll262534
Vermillion260554
Parke232429
Pike229744
Tipton229359
Blackford195143
Pulaski184757
Newton160448
Crawford160226
Benton151417
Brown147547
Martin139819
Switzerland135611
Warren121416
Union107316
Ohio85013
Unassigned0545