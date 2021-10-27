Clear

It's time for social networks to take a close look in the mirror

It's time for social networks to take a close look in the mirror

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Kara Alaimo

Senators grilled executives from Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube on Tuesday about how their platforms impact young users. Asked how their platforms affect the mental health of teens and even promote eating disorders, the representatives all said they don't allow such content and instead point users to expert information.

YouTube executive Leslie Miller said, "We ...prohibit the type of content that glorifies or promotes these issues such as eating disorders."

But outside data suggests they're not fully successful in blocking such posts. The New York Times recently reported that some hashtags about eating disorders have received over 70 million views on social media.

The testimony was the first time representatives of TikTok and Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, have been called before the Senate. But it's unlikely to be the last, as the tech industry — and in particular, Facebook and Instagram — face escalating scrutiny over their effects on young users. And for good reason. They need to do much more to protect teens' mental health.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal highlighted internal research by Instagram's parent company, Facebook, showing that "thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse." Then, in testimony before the Senate earlier this month, former Facebook staffer Frances Haugen -- who leaked the documents -- argued that Facebook was concealing evidence that its products make teens feel worse about themselves. On Monday, redacted versions of the documents leaked by Haugen were made available to 17 US news outlets, including CNN.

In an earnings call on Monday, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg called the disclosures misleading. "Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that we are seeing a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company," he said. "The reality is that we have an open culture that encourages discussion and research on our work so we can make progress on many complex issues that are not specific just to us."

Zuckerberg is right that the research on how social media affects teens is complicated. But the way Facebook and Instagram have handled the mental health challenges of teens is very wrong.

It's true that we can't definitively blame social media for causing teens to have negative body images. Experts have pointed out that Facebook's survey that found a third of girls say Instagram makes them feel worse about their bodies had a small sample size and relied on self-reporting, which is often unreliable. And, in other research, some teens say social media helps them feel better when they're stressed or anxious.

But senators have good cause to be asking these questions. Research shows that teens who have more social media accounts are more likely to have disordered eating behaviors, even though that still can't prove that the problems were caused by using social media.

Here's what is clear. First, we've got to understand what social media does to teens. A 2019 report by Common Sense Media found that the average tween spends almost five hours per day on screens for entertainment -- not including time spent on screens for homework -- while the average teen spends over seven. And that was before the pandemic drove even more of their lives online! What's more, 50% of teen girls (as well as 39% of teen boys) say they're online almost constantly, according to Pew.

It's crucial to understand what's happening to their brains during all this time. Congress should allocate funding for rigorous research to answer the question.

Second, teens today are not OK. During the pandemic, when teens spent more time online, there was a 40% spike in calls to the National Eating Disorders Association helpline, and 35% of callers were aged 13-17. Between 2007-2017, rates of teen depression increased by 60%, according to Pew. (That's, of course, about the same time that platforms like Instagram and Snapchat really took off.)

Since teens spend so much of their time online, social networks have a social responsibility to help.

There are two big things they can do. First, they've got to de-rank harmful content -- like so-called "thinspiration" or "thinspo" posts that seem practically designed to harm girls' body images. Instead, they should amplify content that encourages body positivity. This is complicated stuff, and algorithms can't parse healthy from harmful content based on keywords alone. Instead, Facebook should hire more content moderators who are experts in this area -- like child psychologists -- who can identify and prioritize positive content.

In September, we learned that Facebook plans to amplify content that makes itself look good. There's no excuse not to do the same with material that could make a difference to the mental health of vulnerable young people.

Second, social networks should include a symbol or other marker to flag when photos on their platforms have been manipulated with tools users often use to make themselves look unrealistically thin and make it appear that they conform to conventional beauty standards. That could help vulnerable young users -- who, as I've pointed out before, are often left unhappy after comparing themselves to others on social media -- when they realize that a lot of what they're seeing simply isn't real.

It's time for social networks to take a close look in the mirror to investigate whether and how they're impacting the mental health of teens. Simple claims that they prohibit posts glorifying eating disorders aren't enough. As young people spend an astonishing amount of their lives online, this question also needs to be investigated urgently by independent researchers.

And, regardless of whether they're to blame, social networks can — and must — take action to help teens who are suffering from devastating mental health challenges gain better perspective by promoting healthy content -- and reminding them when what they often see isn't realistic. That would give lawmakers, teens and parents a whole lot more to like about social media.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Chilly, Fog & Some Frost
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gas prices are up; Here's how you can save

Image

Rose-Hulman AD

Image

Bloomfield volleyball

Image

Linton football

Image

Back On Track Clinic

Image

ISU HOMECOMING BUSINESS FOLLOW UP

Image

Olney Park Trail

Image

Here's your chance to solve a murder mystery and win some prizes in the process

Image

Local group working to fundraise to make improvements to Rea Park

Image

Local nonprofit builds ramp for injured man

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1686048

Reported Deaths: 28081
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63820111231
DuPage1089831384
Will918501131
Lake805551091
Kane68798876
Winnebago41428561
Madison40281602
St. Clair36406601
McHenry35007334
Champaign27150197
Peoria27055370
Sangamon25898287
McLean23165220
Tazewell20730333
Rock Island18969364
Kankakee18011250
Kendall16338114
Macon15382252
LaSalle15106287
Vermilion14519201
Adams13215153
DeKalb12238134
Williamson12112176
Whiteside8338184
Jackson812295
Boone798183
Coles7956127
Ogle762490
Grundy742886
Franklin7361115
Knox7352169
Clinton7143102
Macoupin7010107
Marion6960144
Effingham6674100
Henry666577
Jefferson6590143
Livingston600798
Stephenson591394
Woodford580692
Randolph5571101
Christian537782
Fulton529777
Monroe5274103
Morgan5103100
Logan496975
Montgomery494183
Lee480662
Bureau445491
Saline437369
Perry435075
Fayette433664
Iroquois424677
McDonough377661
Shelby351349
Jersey338253
Lawrence336333
Crawford334430
Douglas329237
Union308248
Wayne306863
White281233
Richland280757
Hancock274835
Clark267240
Cass266831
Pike266058
Edgar261049
Clay260454
Bond258025
Ford246959
Warren245366
Moultrie238333
Carroll237438
Johnson231432
Wabash217819
Massac217751
Jo Daviess217429
Mason214553
Washington213428
De Witt207530
Greene205840
Mercer205636
Piatt203614
Cumberland190526
Menard172813
Jasper161821
Marshall141921
Hamilton134522
Schuyler109510
Brown107110
Pulaski104912
Edwards104218
Stark81928
Gallatin7959
Alexander74112
Scott7146
Henderson71214
Calhoun6942
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5586
Unassigned1152433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1011197

Reported Deaths: 16524
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1359292129
Lake666181167
Allen58254802
Hamilton46498467
St. Joseph44559617
Elkhart36044510
Vanderburgh32333481
Tippecanoe28037260
Johnson25196446
Hendricks23960360
Porter22985367
Madison18820410
Clark18609253
Vigo17530303
Monroe15319200
LaPorte15230252
Delaware15127264
Howard14801290
Kosciusko12410149
Hancock11773176
Bartholomew11695180
Warrick11305189
Floyd11138215
Wayne11023253
Grant10131220
Morgan9506177
Boone8965116
Dubois8281131
Henry8252153
Dearborn823493
Noble8064106
Marshall7981135
Cass7556123
Lawrence7479172
Shelby7216119
Jackson700990
Gibson6614115
Harrison651892
Huntington6447100
Knox6427106
DeKalb6363100
Montgomery6293112
Miami595298
Putnam584179
Clinton579271
Whitley568455
Steuben566876
Wabash5363104
Jasper536180
Jefferson513297
Ripley501987
Adams483777
Daviess4684115
Scott439875
Greene427296
Clay426960
Wells426088
White420964
Decatur4177104
Fayette407387
Jennings390262
Posey377544
LaGrange361778
Washington360451
Randolph3476100
Spencer340743
Fountain336160
Sullivan330852
Starke319171
Owen315571
Fulton313468
Orange295064
Jay285546
Franklin266443
Perry265752
Rush263832
Carroll262434
Vermillion259854
Parke232029
Pike229643
Tipton229059
Blackford195042
Pulaski184657
Crawford160125
Newton159848
Benton151217
Brown147047
Martin139319
Switzerland135311
Warren121416
Union107216
Ohio84613
Unassigned0544