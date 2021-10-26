Clear

Halloween events are back -- and this year, some of the monsters are wearing masks

Halloween events are back -- and this year, some of the monsters are wearing masks

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

For Summer and Kaleigh Kailani, the most wonderful time of the year is already here -- haunted house season.

The sisters and horror buffs are hosts for Sharp Productions, a YouTube channel with more than half a million subscribers that sees the pair brave the scariest Halloween attractions around their native California and beyond.

And this year, after the pandemic threw a wrench in their 2020 Halloween plans, the two resumed their time-honored tradition of getting spooked at the king of all haunted events -- Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The masked sisters, clinging to one another as they snaked through each horror-filled maze, cowered from a murderous Michael Myers of "Halloween" and evaded Leatherface in a very gory "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" homage.

One of their favorite houses, though, starred a monster who did not don a rubber mask. The Bride of Frankenstein herself was wearing what appeared to be a white cloth face mask, meant to blend in with her sickly reanimated skin.

The mask was noticeable in the footage they shared on their YouTube channel. And yet, when the Bride lunged at them, Summer and Kaleigh recoiled in terror. Both later recounted the "Bride of Frankenstein Lives" maze as one of the most immersive in the entire theme park.

"It should be noticeable, but I've gotten so used to people wearing masks that half the time, I didn't even notice," Kaleigh said of the masked monsters at Halloween Horror Nights.

After scaling back or skipping Halloween 2020 altogether as the Covid-19 pandemic raged, haunted houses and themed events across the US are back -- only now, the monsters might be wearing masks (and not just the rubber kind). Inside terrifying mazes or along haunted hayrides, "scare actors" are often masked up, hiding behind clear vinyl or keeping their distance from the frightened masses.

And many of the attractions used the year-long break from scaring to beef up their operations to include more spooks, more space and more options for Halloween revelers who can't stomach the scary stuff -- improvements they'll continue to implement even after Covid-19 is no longer a global bogeyman.

And for those who dearly missed scares in 2020, the return of haunted attractions, even those that have modified their operations, is a welcome treat.

"As someone who grew up loving Halloween, it feels like I get to celebrate this year," Kaleigh Kailani said.

Covid-19 protocols vary by location

Whether monsters are masked according to Covid-19 measures depends largely on where the event takes place. At Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights event in Florida, scare actors must wear face coverings indoors while guests are "encouraged" -- but not required -- to do the same (which means guests can end up unmasked in narrow haunted mazes), a spokesperson for the Florida park told CNN.

Meanwhile, at Universal Studios Hollywood, all guests must wear masks indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status, as ordered by Los Angeles County, according to the park website.

Just one county down, when the Kailani sisters visited Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, masks were optional for fully vaccinated guests but capacity was limited, they told CNN. In one maze, powder-faced clowns stalked the pair from behind before startling them, inches from the women's faces, teeth bared.

At some attractions, including both Halloween Horror Nights events and Pennsylvania's Eastern State Penitentiary, actors inside haunted houses are separated from guests by vinyl or plexiglass barriers. While Kaleigh Kailani said the clear walls were "more noticeable," her sister Summer said some employees would "bang on the plexiglass, making the experience arguably scarier than usual."

Six Flags Over Georgia, which isn't requiring fully vaccinated guests or employees to wear masks, is taking its scares up several notches at its first Fright Fest since 2019. Thrill-seeking guests who ride roller coasters at the park might be seated next to a monster competing with the ride to make them scream.

In states where Covid-19 safety measures are stricter, some events have been toned down or done away with altogether for the second year in a row. Take New York's Tarrytown, a Hudson Valley village that neighbors Sleepy Hollow, infamous for its Headless Horseman lore. The iconic Halloween parade has been canceled to protect its "most precious attendees" -- children who have not yet been vaccinated, according to local paper the Hudson Independent.

Adults looking for Sleepy Hollow spooks fare better -- tours of cemeteries and mausoleums and haunted hayrides continue this year, though younger visitors are advised against attending those and instead can choose from age-appropriate events at a public library.

Some attractions stepped up their scares

Kaleigh Kailani said that many of the Halloween events she attended this year "upped their game," investing in more gruesome props, true-to-life animatronics and immersive set design.

Independent Halloween attractions like Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary, a nonprofit former prison in Philadelphia, have fewer resources than a major theme park, but they, too, took their time off to plan for a bigger and better event in 2021

"I really look at the pandemic with silver lining," said Brett Bertolino, the nonprofit's director of operations and a former vice president of the Haunted Attraction Association, a network for Halloween horror-themed events.

A Covid-imposed break in 2020 allowed Eastern State Penitentiary more time to create an event with more of a "choose-your-own-adventure" theme. Whereas in previous years, guests would be shuffled through the attraction's haunted houses in a specific order without being able to deviate from the path, the penitentiary grounds are now wide open for guests to navigate at their leisure, a move that attracts horror-averse guests to the event for the first time and solves issues about capacity and distancing, Bertolino said.

"In a lot of ways, it was a no-brainer," he told CNN of staff's decision to overhaul the classic Halloween event. "It took some out-of-the-box thinking for us to figure out how to do a festival in an abandoned prison. But it's working out really well -- better than we expected."

Guests no longer have to hit six haunted houses in a row before breaking for a snack. Now, they can choose which houses they want to visit -- or opt to sip drinks at a speakeasy in Al Capone's former cell or take in an undead performance by a zombie dance troupe.

Previous iterations of the event were known for their interactivity -- horror buffs could upgrade their experience by wearing a tracking device that would let monsters follow them and be painted with a red "X" on their cheek to let employees know they could touch those guests and amp up the scare factor. While zombies won't touch guests this year, they will still seek out guests who crave a more intense thrill, Bertolino said, just without getting too close.

"I think that's what people are going to Halloween events for -- ultimately to be entertained, to have fun," he said. "To be scared is a part of it for a lot of folks, but it's not the be-all, end-all."

Halloween events were missed in 2020

The discerning Kailani sisters have occasionally felt let down by the changes their favorite events made this year. They said they've noticed some haunted mazes have been shortened or have employed fewer actors within them, which translates to fewer scares (and fewer screams in their YouTube videos).

"There's no replacement for the unpredictable human element that a scare actor brings to the table," Kaleigh said.

Still, Summer said, getting to return to Halloween attractions at all is something to celebrate.

"After over a year indoors, I think there is something so special about getting to attend a theme park," she said. "Overall, we had a blast running around and being scared just like old times and highly recommend adding a haunt to one's October calendar if they feel comfortable and safe doing so."

Every Halloween event differs when it comes to Covid-19 safety precautions, but it's safe to say that the scariest ones strive to make guests uncomfortable. For Halloween fans like the Kailani sisters, who have been eagerly awaiting the return of haunted attractions, the scarier an event is, the more chilling fun they have.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunny, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local nonprofit builds ramp for injured man

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, but cool. High: 58

Image

Teacher Shortage at VCSC

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

The Care Project

Image

Clay County Justice Center and ICE Expansion

Image

Here's an early look at your Halloween forecast

Image

Clay County Jail Expansion

Image

Barr Reeve construction project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1686048

Reported Deaths: 28081
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63820111231
DuPage1089831384
Will918501131
Lake805551091
Kane68798876
Winnebago41428561
Madison40281602
St. Clair36406601
McHenry35007334
Champaign27150197
Peoria27055370
Sangamon25898287
McLean23165220
Tazewell20730333
Rock Island18969364
Kankakee18011250
Kendall16338114
Macon15382252
LaSalle15106287
Vermilion14519201
Adams13215153
DeKalb12238134
Williamson12112176
Whiteside8338184
Jackson812295
Boone798183
Coles7956127
Ogle762490
Grundy742886
Franklin7361115
Knox7352169
Clinton7143102
Macoupin7010107
Marion6960144
Effingham6674100
Henry666577
Jefferson6590143
Livingston600798
Stephenson591394
Woodford580692
Randolph5571101
Christian537782
Fulton529777
Monroe5274103
Morgan5103100
Logan496975
Montgomery494183
Lee480662
Bureau445491
Saline437369
Perry435075
Fayette433664
Iroquois424677
McDonough377661
Shelby351349
Jersey338253
Lawrence336333
Crawford334430
Douglas329237
Union308248
Wayne306863
White281233
Richland280757
Hancock274835
Clark267240
Cass266831
Pike266058
Edgar261049
Clay260454
Bond258025
Ford246959
Warren245366
Moultrie238333
Carroll237438
Johnson231432
Wabash217819
Massac217751
Jo Daviess217429
Mason214553
Washington213428
De Witt207530
Greene205840
Mercer205636
Piatt203614
Cumberland190526
Menard172813
Jasper161821
Marshall141921
Hamilton134522
Schuyler109510
Brown107110
Pulaski104912
Edwards104218
Stark81928
Gallatin7959
Alexander74112
Scott7146
Henderson71214
Calhoun6942
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5586
Unassigned1152433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1011197

Reported Deaths: 16524
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1359292129
Lake666181167
Allen58254802
Hamilton46498467
St. Joseph44559617
Elkhart36044510
Vanderburgh32333481
Tippecanoe28037260
Johnson25196446
Hendricks23960360
Porter22985367
Madison18820410
Clark18609253
Vigo17530303
Monroe15319200
LaPorte15230252
Delaware15127264
Howard14801290
Kosciusko12410149
Hancock11773176
Bartholomew11695180
Warrick11305189
Floyd11138215
Wayne11023253
Grant10131220
Morgan9506177
Boone8965116
Dubois8281131
Henry8252153
Dearborn823493
Noble8064106
Marshall7981135
Cass7556123
Lawrence7479172
Shelby7216119
Jackson700990
Gibson6614115
Harrison651892
Huntington6447100
Knox6427106
DeKalb6363100
Montgomery6293112
Miami595298
Putnam584179
Clinton579271
Whitley568455
Steuben566876
Wabash5363104
Jasper536180
Jefferson513297
Ripley501987
Adams483777
Daviess4684115
Scott439875
Greene427296
Clay426960
Wells426088
White420964
Decatur4177104
Fayette407387
Jennings390262
Posey377544
LaGrange361778
Washington360451
Randolph3476100
Spencer340743
Fountain336160
Sullivan330852
Starke319171
Owen315571
Fulton313468
Orange295064
Jay285546
Franklin266443
Perry265752
Rush263832
Carroll262434
Vermillion259854
Parke232029
Pike229643
Tipton229059
Blackford195042
Pulaski184657
Crawford160125
Newton159848
Benton151217
Brown147047
Martin139319
Switzerland135311
Warren121416
Union107216
Ohio84613
Unassigned0544