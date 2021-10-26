Clear

What you need to know about 'stand your ground' laws

What you need to know about 'stand your ground' laws

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop and Dakin Andone, CNN

Terry Duane Turner, charged with the murder of a motorist who had parked in his driveway in Texas, "was defending himself and his property," his attorney told CNN.

The family of Adil Dghoughi, the victim, said they are concerned Turner will use the state's "stand your ground" law in his defense.

The Texas law says a person can use force as a means of self-defense if they reasonably believe the force is immediately necessary to protect them against another's use or attempted use of force.

Here's what you need to know about "stand your ground" laws.

What are these laws?

Generally, "stand your ground" laws allow people to respond to threats or force without fear of criminal prosecution in any place where a person has the right to be.

"They allow people to respond to threats of death, serious bodily injury, rape, and some other serious crimes with deadly force," said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"Nearly all states allow the use of nondeadly force against a wide range of crimes (including theft, simple assault, etc.)," Volokh wrote in an email to CNN. "And nearly all states disallow the use of deadly force against minor crimes."

Some self-defense laws state that a person under threat of physical injury has a "duty to retreat" before using deadly force. Volokh pointed out that there is a duty to retreat "only if they can retreat with complete safety." If someone is pointing a gun at you, it is unlikely that is the case.

"Imagine you're sitting in a bar and someone comes up to you and starts threatening you" with serious injury, Volokh said. In a "duty to retreat" state, you'd have to leave the bar. If that person then attacks you, "you've lost the right" to defend yourself with deadly force because you did not leave.

In a "stand your ground" state, someone facing an imminent threat can use lethal force right away if they are threatened with death or serious injury -- without first trying to escape.

Even so, you "generally can't use deadly force for self-defense in most states unless you reasonably believe that you're facing the risk of death or serious bodily injury or some serious crime: rape, kidnapping or, in some states, robbery, burglary, or arson," Volokh wrote on the subject.

States with 'stand your ground' laws

The number of states with a "stand your ground" law depends on the criteria used, Commissioner Michael Yaki said in a 2020 US Civil Rights Commission report on its investigation into Florida's law and similar laws and the race effects of those laws.

That's because states may word and even enforce them differently.

The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) counted 25 as of May 26, 2020. At least three more have added "stand your ground" as laws since then: Ohio, Arkansas and North Dakota.

At least 10 of those states have laws that literally say that you can "stand your ground," according to NCSL.

Florida was the first to pass a "stand your ground" law, in 2005, with 14 states adding their own in the following year, according to Yaki's statement in the report.

Volokh said the debate goes back to basically the republic's founding. He includes 37 states in his list of states that have "stand your ground" by statute or by judge-made common-law rules.

"The tide has been going in one way on this," Volokh said, toward "stand your ground" and away from "duty to retreat."

The Texas case

The confrontation between Turner, 65, and Dghoughi, 31, took place in the early hours of October 11 in Martinsdale, a small town about 35 miles south of Austin.

Turner told police he woke up to use the bathroom and saw an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway with its headlights off, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CNN.

Turner said he got a handgun and ran outside to find the headlights of the vehicle turned on, according to the affidavit.

Turner told police that the car rapidly backed out of his driveway, he chased after it, and "struck the front driver's side door window twice with his handgun" and fired the gun, striking the driver, the affidavit said.

According to court documents, Turner told a 911 operator after the shooting that "I just killed a guy," adding that Dghoughi "started racing away and I ran after him. He pointed a gun at me, and I shot."

Investigators didn't find a gun in Dghoughi's possession, according to the affidavit.

Dghoughi's girlfriend told CNN he was driving from San Antonio to her home in Maxwell and probably got lost. She said she believes he pulled over to look up directions.

Turner's attorney Larry Bloomquist told CNN his client is cooperating with police.

When asked how Dghoughi, who was sitting in a car, could pose a threat to Turner, Bloomquist said, "I'm not going to discuss specific facts of the case at this time."

Mehdi Cherkaoui, an attorney representing the Dghoughi family, told CNN he could think of "1,001 things" Turner could have done differently to avoid the fatal shooting.

Cherkaoui said circumstances of the case make it look "pretty clear" that a claim of self-defense doesn't apply in this case.

"I pray that when a grand jury hears this case, they will agree," he said.

Why 'stand your ground' laws are controversial

Supporters of the laws, including the National Rifle Association, say they give people the right to protect themselves, no matter where they are.

The NRA has consistently trumpeted "stand your ground" laws as expanding the "constitutional right to self protection," the Civil Rights Commission report said.

Critics say the laws encourage violence and allow for legal racial bias. In 2013, Sherrilyn Ifill, then president and director-counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, gave testimony in a hearing on "stand your ground" laws.

"Even those who do not consciously harbor negative associations between race and criminality are regularly infected by unconscious views that equate race with violence," she wrote.

Racial stereotypes, she wrote, could cause people to misinterpret innocent behavior as something threatening or violent, and "stand your ground" laws could justify this violence.

The organization Brady: United Against Gun Violence calls them "shoot first" laws.

"At the crux of these 'shoot first' laws lies the belief that lethal force should be used on first instinct, instead of saving it as a last resort," the organization says on its website. "This system relies on a 'shoot first, ask questions later' model that can quickly turn a simple misunderstanding into a permanent tragedy."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunny, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local nonprofit builds ramp for injured man

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, but cool. High: 58

Image

Teacher Shortage at VCSC

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

The Care Project

Image

Clay County Justice Center and ICE Expansion

Image

Here's an early look at your Halloween forecast

Image

Clay County Jail Expansion

Image

Barr Reeve construction project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1686048

Reported Deaths: 28081
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63820111231
DuPage1089831384
Will918501131
Lake805551091
Kane68798876
Winnebago41428561
Madison40281602
St. Clair36406601
McHenry35007334
Champaign27150197
Peoria27055370
Sangamon25898287
McLean23165220
Tazewell20730333
Rock Island18969364
Kankakee18011250
Kendall16338114
Macon15382252
LaSalle15106287
Vermilion14519201
Adams13215153
DeKalb12238134
Williamson12112176
Whiteside8338184
Jackson812295
Boone798183
Coles7956127
Ogle762490
Grundy742886
Franklin7361115
Knox7352169
Clinton7143102
Macoupin7010107
Marion6960144
Effingham6674100
Henry666577
Jefferson6590143
Livingston600798
Stephenson591394
Woodford580692
Randolph5571101
Christian537782
Fulton529777
Monroe5274103
Morgan5103100
Logan496975
Montgomery494183
Lee480662
Bureau445491
Saline437369
Perry435075
Fayette433664
Iroquois424677
McDonough377661
Shelby351349
Jersey338253
Lawrence336333
Crawford334430
Douglas329237
Union308248
Wayne306863
White281233
Richland280757
Hancock274835
Clark267240
Cass266831
Pike266058
Edgar261049
Clay260454
Bond258025
Ford246959
Warren245366
Moultrie238333
Carroll237438
Johnson231432
Wabash217819
Massac217751
Jo Daviess217429
Mason214553
Washington213428
De Witt207530
Greene205840
Mercer205636
Piatt203614
Cumberland190526
Menard172813
Jasper161821
Marshall141921
Hamilton134522
Schuyler109510
Brown107110
Pulaski104912
Edwards104218
Stark81928
Gallatin7959
Alexander74112
Scott7146
Henderson71214
Calhoun6942
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5586
Unassigned1152433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1011197

Reported Deaths: 16524
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1359292129
Lake666181167
Allen58254802
Hamilton46498467
St. Joseph44559617
Elkhart36044510
Vanderburgh32333481
Tippecanoe28037260
Johnson25196446
Hendricks23960360
Porter22985367
Madison18820410
Clark18609253
Vigo17530303
Monroe15319200
LaPorte15230252
Delaware15127264
Howard14801290
Kosciusko12410149
Hancock11773176
Bartholomew11695180
Warrick11305189
Floyd11138215
Wayne11023253
Grant10131220
Morgan9506177
Boone8965116
Dubois8281131
Henry8252153
Dearborn823493
Noble8064106
Marshall7981135
Cass7556123
Lawrence7479172
Shelby7216119
Jackson700990
Gibson6614115
Harrison651892
Huntington6447100
Knox6427106
DeKalb6363100
Montgomery6293112
Miami595298
Putnam584179
Clinton579271
Whitley568455
Steuben566876
Wabash5363104
Jasper536180
Jefferson513297
Ripley501987
Adams483777
Daviess4684115
Scott439875
Greene427296
Clay426960
Wells426088
White420964
Decatur4177104
Fayette407387
Jennings390262
Posey377544
LaGrange361778
Washington360451
Randolph3476100
Spencer340743
Fountain336160
Sullivan330852
Starke319171
Owen315571
Fulton313468
Orange295064
Jay285546
Franklin266443
Perry265752
Rush263832
Carroll262434
Vermillion259854
Parke232029
Pike229643
Tipton229059
Blackford195042
Pulaski184657
Crawford160125
Newton159848
Benton151217
Brown147047
Martin139319
Switzerland135311
Warren121416
Union107216
Ohio84613
Unassigned0544