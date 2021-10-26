Clear

The Facebook Papers consortium is growing, and reporters are gaining access to more documents

The Facebook Papers consortium is growing, and reporters are gaining access to more documents

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

The Facebook Papers consortium is growing.

Last week the number of American news outlets with access to internal Facebook documents supplied to the SEC by Frances Haugen stood at 17. Those outlets -- from CNN to Politico, Washington Post to WIRED -- agreed to a Monday morning embargo, which is why more than 50 stories all came out on the same day.

There are many more stories in the works -- and there are more newsrooms joining the consortium. Platformer's Casey Newton wrote Monday night that "a host of new publications joined the consortium today, ensuring another volley of coverage designed to squeeze more juice from the rind."

One of the new participants, Shoshana Wodinsky of Gizmodo, posted a tweet alluding to her "suddenly" becoming part of the group. I also hear that The Guardian, which was missing last week, is now on board, along with CNBC and The New York Post. As Ben Smith of The New York Times reported, the competing-yet-coordinating newsrooms are keeping in touch via Slack.

Another one of the members, The Associated Press, has a handy explainer of the arrangement here. "Each member of the consortium pursued its own independent reporting on the document contents and their significance," the wire said. "Every member also had the opportunity to attend group briefings to gain information and context about the documents."

The documents will keep flowing for weeks

The "Facebook Papers" are not just a one- or two-day story. Reporters and editors are expecting to receive additional documents for at least the next couple of weeks.

Remember, this is all based on what Haugen submitted to the SEC. Redacted versions of the documents are being shared with members of Congress and members of the news media on an ongoing basis. "That process continues as Haugen's legal team goes through the process of redacting the SEC filings," for instance by removing names of Facebook users, The AP explained.

Newton said in his Monday night newsletter that "I continue to receive new documents every week day," adding, "The documents arrive with no particular eye toward organization or theme." He said "it's extraordinary to be able to read these documents and learn more about the company," but also acknowledged that the drip-drip-drip serves Haugen's interests.

Whether there will be sustained public interest in the drip-drip-drip is an open question. During a live audio chat with Newton and other reporters on Twitter Monday night, veteran tech journalist Steven Levy predicted that assignment editors and readers would tire of the stories before long.

Laura McGann, a former editor at Vox and Politico, commented in a tweet that "the Facebook revelations are a good example of how exposes will always be more enticing to media and audience than the same story that was observably true all along: We saw with our own eyes that Facebook pushes content that riles people up."

Eight recommended reads

Katie Harbath is keeping a Google Doc with a list of every "Facebook Papers" story. Protocol has a list going, too. At the risk of leaving out lots of impressive journalism, I want to highlight a handful of stories that are worth spending time with:

-- "How Facebook Fails 90 Percent of its Users:" That's the provocative title of an article by The Atlantic's projects editor Ellen Cushing. "These documents show that the Facebook we have in the United States is actually the platform at its best," she writes. "In the most vulnerable parts of the world — places with limited internet access, where smaller user numbers mean bad actors have undue influence — the trade-offs and mistakes that Facebook makes can have deadly consequences."

-- Here's an example via CNN's Eliza Mackintosh: "Facebook knew it was being used to incite violence in Ethiopia. It did little to stop the spread, documents show."

-- "Facebook has known it has a human trafficking problem for years," and still hasn't fully fixed it, CNN's Clare Duffy writes. Duffy used search terms listed in FB's internal research to find active Instagram accounts purporting to offer domestic workers for sale, and the company removed the accounts and posts due to her inquiry.

-- In the internal documents supplied by Haugen, showing conversations among rank and file FB employees, "a common theme is anger." John Hendel's piece for Politico highlights some of the most striking comments.

-- Steven Levy's WIRED headline hitting on a similar theme: "Facebook failed the people who tried to improve it."

-- One of USA Today's headlines: FB "says it's winning the fight against hate speech targeting Black Americans. Its own research says otherwise."

-- Get acquainted with the "Single User Multiple Accounts" problem: "How Facebook users wield multiple accounts to spread toxic politics."

-- Bloomberg's story about a business quandary that Mark Zuckerberg is determined to address: "Facebook, alarmed by teen usage drop, left investors in the dark."

What we've lost

On Tuesday the New York Times Book Review editor Pamela Paul is coming out with a rather timely book titled "100 Things We've Lost to the Internet." It's a thoughtful tour of the pre-Internet age, and it inspired me to ask for her read of this present moment.

"I think the Facebook revelations are really just confirmations of what many people have long suspected or been through personally. It's just that now we know that the effects of social media that we've perceived or felt on a gut (read: sucker punch) level were well known and even deliberate on the part of the company," Paul wrote to me.

"Take, for example, the known effects of 'likes' or the absence thereof, on teens' self-esteem," she wrote. "When you think back to the Before Times, teenagers *always* worried about what their peers thought. The problem now is that they *know* — and their worst fears are often confirmed in easily quantifiable and public ways. In the book, I write about how some of those formerly common human experiences and emotions — uninhibitedness, secrets, unpopular opinions, ignoring people, private observances— are now gone, or severely compromised. Think about how Instagram alone changes teenage life. What would high school have been like for Romy and Michelle if they'd been on Instagram?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunny, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local nonprofit builds ramp for injured man

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, but cool. High: 58

Image

Teacher Shortage at VCSC

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

The Care Project

Image

Clay County Justice Center and ICE Expansion

Image

Here's an early look at your Halloween forecast

Image

Clay County Jail Expansion

Image

Barr Reeve construction project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1686048

Reported Deaths: 28081
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63820111231
DuPage1089831384
Will918501131
Lake805551091
Kane68798876
Winnebago41428561
Madison40281602
St. Clair36406601
McHenry35007334
Champaign27150197
Peoria27055370
Sangamon25898287
McLean23165220
Tazewell20730333
Rock Island18969364
Kankakee18011250
Kendall16338114
Macon15382252
LaSalle15106287
Vermilion14519201
Adams13215153
DeKalb12238134
Williamson12112176
Whiteside8338184
Jackson812295
Boone798183
Coles7956127
Ogle762490
Grundy742886
Franklin7361115
Knox7352169
Clinton7143102
Macoupin7010107
Marion6960144
Effingham6674100
Henry666577
Jefferson6590143
Livingston600798
Stephenson591394
Woodford580692
Randolph5571101
Christian537782
Fulton529777
Monroe5274103
Morgan5103100
Logan496975
Montgomery494183
Lee480662
Bureau445491
Saline437369
Perry435075
Fayette433664
Iroquois424677
McDonough377661
Shelby351349
Jersey338253
Lawrence336333
Crawford334430
Douglas329237
Union308248
Wayne306863
White281233
Richland280757
Hancock274835
Clark267240
Cass266831
Pike266058
Edgar261049
Clay260454
Bond258025
Ford246959
Warren245366
Moultrie238333
Carroll237438
Johnson231432
Wabash217819
Massac217751
Jo Daviess217429
Mason214553
Washington213428
De Witt207530
Greene205840
Mercer205636
Piatt203614
Cumberland190526
Menard172813
Jasper161821
Marshall141921
Hamilton134522
Schuyler109510
Brown107110
Pulaski104912
Edwards104218
Stark81928
Gallatin7959
Alexander74112
Scott7146
Henderson71214
Calhoun6942
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5586
Unassigned1152433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1011197

Reported Deaths: 16524
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1359292129
Lake666181167
Allen58254802
Hamilton46498467
St. Joseph44559617
Elkhart36044510
Vanderburgh32333481
Tippecanoe28037260
Johnson25196446
Hendricks23960360
Porter22985367
Madison18820410
Clark18609253
Vigo17530303
Monroe15319200
LaPorte15230252
Delaware15127264
Howard14801290
Kosciusko12410149
Hancock11773176
Bartholomew11695180
Warrick11305189
Floyd11138215
Wayne11023253
Grant10131220
Morgan9506177
Boone8965116
Dubois8281131
Henry8252153
Dearborn823493
Noble8064106
Marshall7981135
Cass7556123
Lawrence7479172
Shelby7216119
Jackson700990
Gibson6614115
Harrison651892
Huntington6447100
Knox6427106
DeKalb6363100
Montgomery6293112
Miami595298
Putnam584179
Clinton579271
Whitley568455
Steuben566876
Wabash5363104
Jasper536180
Jefferson513297
Ripley501987
Adams483777
Daviess4684115
Scott439875
Greene427296
Clay426960
Wells426088
White420964
Decatur4177104
Fayette407387
Jennings390262
Posey377544
LaGrange361778
Washington360451
Randolph3476100
Spencer340743
Fountain336160
Sullivan330852
Starke319171
Owen315571
Fulton313468
Orange295064
Jay285546
Franklin266443
Perry265752
Rush263832
Carroll262434
Vermillion259854
Parke232029
Pike229643
Tipton229059
Blackford195042
Pulaski184657
Crawford160125
Newton159848
Benton151217
Brown147047
Martin139319
Switzerland135311
Warren121416
Union107216
Ohio84613
Unassigned0544