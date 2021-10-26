Clear

The right way to follow up at every stage in your job search

The right way to follow up at every stage in your job search

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 10:31 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 10:31 AM
Posted By: By Kathryn Vasel, CNN Business

The job search process usually involves a lot of waiting around. Did they get my application? Did that interview go well? How long will it take them to get back to me?

Even if a company is moving fast to fill a role it can still take some time to hear back. But the way you follow up while waiting can help make you stand out.

So don't be shy about following up and expressing just how interested you are in the position.

"Employers want to hire people that want the job. They're not in the business of trying to pitch a job to someone who is really resistant," said job search strategist Kamara Toffolo.

You've applied... now what?

You hit send on your application and then repeatedly check your email for the next few days to see if a recruiter wants to set up an interview.

But you don't have to wait. Experts said you should reach out immediately after applying. Even in a job seeker's market, chances are your application isn't immediately being seen by a human being.

"When you submit a resume it goes into an applicant tracking system...and recruiters do not look at every resume," said Marlo Lyons, a career coach and human resources executive. "You need to find someone to refer you in....or find a contact in the company to flag your resume."

It will take a little bit of sleuthing to find out who to reach out to if it's not listed on the posting. Check to see if you already have any direct connections or second-degree connections at the company on LinkedIn that you can reach out to and ask to pass along your resume or connect you directly with the hiring manager.

To find a recruiter, go to the company's LinkedIn page and find the "people" tab where you can search for "recruiter" among the company's employees, recommended Toffolo.

"We can refine that search even further if you know the business unit you've applied to," she added.

Another approach is to find the hiring manager. To help do this, try to figure out the title of the person you would be reporting to based on the title you are applying for, recommended Angela Copeland, vice president of marketing at Recruiter.com.

"Let's say it's marketing director -- think of the hierarchy of a company: you will typically report into the vice president, or if you are manager you might report into the director. You can look on the company's LinkedIn page to see employees and filter down by job title."

If this still brings up too many potential results, Copeland suggested scanning the job posting for more clues. "Look for something unique in the job description that you would be doing that your hiring manager might also know about and put that in as a keyword ... to help you narrow it down."

For your note, Toffolo said to make it clear you've already applied to the position and why you are a good fit.

"You can summarize your key strengths that you would bring to the role and ask for a time to chat. At the end the message include: If I should be reaching out to one of your colleagues, please feel free to send my message along with my resume, which I've attached."

The interview is over. Do this right away

Job seekers might have a lot of leverage right now, but a thank you note is still important.

"Every time you do the right thing, you are increasing your chances because so many people don't do the basics," said Lindsey Pollak, career expert and author of "Recalculating: Navigate Your Career Through the Changing World of Work."

An email is fine, but Pollak suggest sending it within 12 hours of the interview. And it can be short: Thank you for taking the time to meet with me about XYZ position, I really enjoyed our conversation. Then mention one memorable nugget of something that stood out to you or a follow-up to something you discussed.

"One factoid that shows you're not sending a generic note."

And if you interviewed with more than one person, each person should get an individualized thank you note.

It's been a few weeks since the interview, and ... crickets

You really thought the interview went well, but still haven't heard back.

To help set you up better for follow-up, Pollak suggest asking about the timeline in the interview: "Can you talk me through the next steps -- when can I expect to hear from you?" or "When would it be appropriate for me to follow up?"

If the response is something like two to three weeks, Pollak said to mark your calendar to send a follow up note in two weeks. But if they don't give any sense, she said reaching out once a week is a good rule of thumb.

In the check-in notes, reiterate your interest and reference something either from the interview that you've been thinking more about or recent company news announcements or CEO comments.

"What you are really trying to do is not mess up by being irritating or rude" said Pollak. "You aren't writing a manifesto or love letter, you are just pinging them with a little bit of value."

If three follow-up notes after an interview go unanswered, Pollak said it's time to stop reaching out.

When you get a 'thanks, but no thanks'

It doesn't feel great to get the "thanks for the interest, but we've decided to go with someone else" email.

But you can still use it to your advantage by sending a response like: I wanted to thank you again for the opportunity, I am glad you found someone who is the right fit. I enjoyed meeting you and would welcome the opportunity to work with you and your team in the future and I've also sent you a connection request on LinkedIn, suggested Toffolo.

"A lot of folks miss the opportunity of sending a final message to the 'thanks, but no thanks,' message."

Sometimes the chosen candidate falls through or another position opens up, and a positive last impression can work in your favor.

"This can really stand out to an employer," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Sunny, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local nonprofit builds ramp for injured man

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, but cool. High: 58

Image

Teacher Shortage at VCSC

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

The Care Project

Image

Clay County Justice Center and ICE Expansion

Image

Here's an early look at your Halloween forecast

Image

Clay County Jail Expansion

Image

Barr Reeve construction project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1686048

Reported Deaths: 28081
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63820111231
DuPage1089831384
Will918501131
Lake805551091
Kane68798876
Winnebago41428561
Madison40281602
St. Clair36406601
McHenry35007334
Champaign27150197
Peoria27055370
Sangamon25898287
McLean23165220
Tazewell20730333
Rock Island18969364
Kankakee18011250
Kendall16338114
Macon15382252
LaSalle15106287
Vermilion14519201
Adams13215153
DeKalb12238134
Williamson12112176
Whiteside8338184
Jackson812295
Boone798183
Coles7956127
Ogle762490
Grundy742886
Franklin7361115
Knox7352169
Clinton7143102
Macoupin7010107
Marion6960144
Effingham6674100
Henry666577
Jefferson6590143
Livingston600798
Stephenson591394
Woodford580692
Randolph5571101
Christian537782
Fulton529777
Monroe5274103
Morgan5103100
Logan496975
Montgomery494183
Lee480662
Bureau445491
Saline437369
Perry435075
Fayette433664
Iroquois424677
McDonough377661
Shelby351349
Jersey338253
Lawrence336333
Crawford334430
Douglas329237
Union308248
Wayne306863
White281233
Richland280757
Hancock274835
Clark267240
Cass266831
Pike266058
Edgar261049
Clay260454
Bond258025
Ford246959
Warren245366
Moultrie238333
Carroll237438
Johnson231432
Wabash217819
Massac217751
Jo Daviess217429
Mason214553
Washington213428
De Witt207530
Greene205840
Mercer205636
Piatt203614
Cumberland190526
Menard172813
Jasper161821
Marshall141921
Hamilton134522
Schuyler109510
Brown107110
Pulaski104912
Edwards104218
Stark81928
Gallatin7959
Alexander74112
Scott7146
Henderson71214
Calhoun6942
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5586
Unassigned1152433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1011197

Reported Deaths: 16524
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1359292129
Lake666181167
Allen58254802
Hamilton46498467
St. Joseph44559617
Elkhart36044510
Vanderburgh32333481
Tippecanoe28037260
Johnson25196446
Hendricks23960360
Porter22985367
Madison18820410
Clark18609253
Vigo17530303
Monroe15319200
LaPorte15230252
Delaware15127264
Howard14801290
Kosciusko12410149
Hancock11773176
Bartholomew11695180
Warrick11305189
Floyd11138215
Wayne11023253
Grant10131220
Morgan9506177
Boone8965116
Dubois8281131
Henry8252153
Dearborn823493
Noble8064106
Marshall7981135
Cass7556123
Lawrence7479172
Shelby7216119
Jackson700990
Gibson6614115
Harrison651892
Huntington6447100
Knox6427106
DeKalb6363100
Montgomery6293112
Miami595298
Putnam584179
Clinton579271
Whitley568455
Steuben566876
Wabash5363104
Jasper536180
Jefferson513297
Ripley501987
Adams483777
Daviess4684115
Scott439875
Greene427296
Clay426960
Wells426088
White420964
Decatur4177104
Fayette407387
Jennings390262
Posey377544
LaGrange361778
Washington360451
Randolph3476100
Spencer340743
Fountain336160
Sullivan330852
Starke319171
Owen315571
Fulton313468
Orange295064
Jay285546
Franklin266443
Perry265752
Rush263832
Carroll262434
Vermillion259854
Parke232029
Pike229643
Tipton229059
Blackford195042
Pulaski184657
Crawford160125
Newton159848
Benton151217
Brown147047
Martin139319
Switzerland135311
Warren121416
Union107216
Ohio84613
Unassigned0544