'Dancing With the Stars' features horror-themed show and one couple was scary good

"Dancing with the Stars" had a big elimination on Monday's "Horror Night" episode, where the performances were inspired by famous horror movies and television shows,

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore and partner Brandon Armstrong, who danced a tango to "Arachnophobia," were eliminated after scoring 32 out of 40.

"I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true," Moore said. "I have so much respect for all of you, and all of you, I love you guys so much!"

JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson earned a perfect score for the second week in a row. They performed a jazz dance to "Anything Goes" by District 78 and Patrice Covington.

Iman Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach also scored a perfect 40. Their contemporary "Us"-themed dance to "I've Got 5 On It" is a gasp-inducing must-see.

Suni Lee and partner Sasha Farber performed a tango routine based on "The Vampire Diaries" and landed in the bottom two. They were saved from elimination by the judges.

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and partner Witney Carson danced a paso doble to "Wicked Games" by RAIGN, with Len Goodman saying, "Mike, I've gotta say, you nailed it!"

Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke danced the cha cha to "There Will Be Blood" by Kim Petras. Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance "amazing."

Jimmie Allen and partner Emma Slater danced to "Say Something" by Daniel Jang. Derek Hough told the duo, "Beautiful routine, beautiful execution, storytelling."

Olivia Jade Giannulli and partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced a paso doble to "Beggin'" by Måneskin. "Olivia, you know what, you make things look effortless," said Inaba.

Also moving on in the series are Melora Hardin and partner Artem Chigvintsev, Amanda Kloots and partner Alan Bersten, and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Witney Carson.

