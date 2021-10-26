Clear

5 things to know for October 26: Biden, Covid, Facebook, Russia & China, supply chain

5 things to know for October 26: Biden, Covid, Facebook, Russia & China, supply chain

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The governors of New York and New Jersey have issued states of emergency as a nasty nor'easter sweeps in, bringing severe rain and other dangerous storm activity.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. White House

President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over more documents that former President Trump wants to keep out of the hands of the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump has tried to keep the documents secret by claiming executive privilege, but since he is no longer president, legal experts agree Biden has final say on whether they're covered by such a measure. Biden previously refused to assert executive privilege over a similar batch of Trump-related documents, and the White House has said Biden wants the committee to have as much information as possible about January's attack. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is expected to name Kim Wyman, a Republican secretary of state who challenged Trump's false claims of election fraud, to a key election security role with the Department of Homeland Security.

2. Coronavirus

The FDA's vaccine advisory board plans to meet today to discuss whether the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized for younger kids. Once the FDA makes its authorization, the issue goes to the CDC's vaccine advisory group, which is set to meet November 2 and 3. In Europe, countries are looking uneasily toward another pandemic winter. Europe is the only region in the world reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases right now. Vaccination rates vary widely there, from as low as 24% in some eastern areas to a 74.6% average among EU nations and an 85% rate in Belgium. Some Eastern European countries like Latvia and Romania are imposing new lockdowns, curfews and other measures. Moscow is also in the middle of a 10-day lockdown as Russia faces its worst pandemic phase ever.

3. Facebook

A series of news stories dubbed "The Facebook Papers" -- based on thousands of internal company documents -- reveals how the platform has been used to sow political discord and extremism across the world, facilitate human trafficking, push hate speech and misinformation, and organize events like the January 6 insurrection. The documents also reveal that Facebook leaders sometimes knew to some extent the damage being caused by users. The Facebook Papers represents another crisis for the social media giant, which is already under scrutiny from the Senate and some within the company's own ranks. It's being published by a consortium of 17 US news organizations, including CNN. The documents were included in disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's legal counsel.

4. Russia & China

Russia and China recently joined forces for a naval exercise in which a flotilla of vessels nearly circled Japan's main island. The countries say the joint show of force was meant to ensure stability in a volatile region. However, Japan may not see it that way, and analysts say the demonstration might enhance claims by the Japanese government that the country needs to spend more to counter Chinese aggression. Russia and China have an ongoing military partnership and have conducted drills and other displays together for years. This exercise, however, was characterized by one Japanese official as "unusual" and comes at a time of rising tensions between China and Japan. China's recent aggression in the area, including its military pressure on nearby Taiwan, has put Japan on the defensive.

5. Supply chain

About $24 billion in goods is estimated to be sitting outside California's two biggest ports as the shipping backup there continues to put pressure on an already-brittle supply chain. This animated time lapse shows how ships have to circle and circle the ports, waiting to dock. The problem extends far beyond California, though. Goldman Sachs estimates that, nationwide, the time it takes loaded ships to make it through US ports has tripled from historical norms. Officials have warned that the supply chain crisis, which has led to massive price increases on consumer goods, could last through the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the related worker shortage issue is hitting American companies hard. In a recent national survey, 47% of businesses reported a shortage of skilled workers in the third quarter.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Japan's Princess Mako marries her non-royal college sweetheart, ending her time as a royal

"This is a life lived only once," her new husband said. "And I would like to spend my life with the person I love in happiness."

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin wants to build a tourism space station nearly as big as the ISS

For when you really, REALLY wanna get away.

Megan Thee Stallion debuts her 'Hellraiser' Halloween costume

The time of amazing celebrity Halloween costumes is nigh!

Why some people get scared easily and others don't

Scaredy-cats unite! No horror movies for us!

1,000 Warhol artworks are on sale for just $250 each. But only one is real (and you'll never find out which is which)

Art experts are NOT pleased. But would Warhol hate it? Or would he be amused? Much to think about.

TODAY'S NUMBER

10,000

That's how many trees, including several iconic giant sequoias, need to be removed as firefighters battle California's KNP Complex Fire. The trees, which line the Generals Highway leading into Sequoia National Park, have been weakened by fire or other issues.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We are walking holding worry in our hearts -- and worry sleeps in people's chests."

The chant of many demonstrators in Sudan, where the country's military has completed a coup by overtaking its power-sharing government and declared a state of emergency

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The 'Wonder of Eggs'

Who doesn't want to listen to international treasure Sir David Attenborough talk about how cool swan eggs are for five minutes? (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Sunny, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, but cool. High: 58

Image

Teacher Shortage at VCSC

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

The Care Project

Image

Clay County Justice Center and ICE Expansion

Image

Here's an early look at your Halloween forecast

Image

Clay County Jail Expansion

Image

Barr Reeve construction project

Image

"Know where you're going ahead of time..." Sheriff warns to be cautious about homes with sex offenders ahead of trick-or-treating

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1686048

Reported Deaths: 28081
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63820111231
DuPage1089831384
Will918501131
Lake805551091
Kane68798876
Winnebago41428561
Madison40281602
St. Clair36406601
McHenry35007334
Champaign27150197
Peoria27055370
Sangamon25898287
McLean23165220
Tazewell20730333
Rock Island18969364
Kankakee18011250
Kendall16338114
Macon15382252
LaSalle15106287
Vermilion14519201
Adams13215153
DeKalb12238134
Williamson12112176
Whiteside8338184
Jackson812295
Boone798183
Coles7956127
Ogle762490
Grundy742886
Franklin7361115
Knox7352169
Clinton7143102
Macoupin7010107
Marion6960144
Effingham6674100
Henry666577
Jefferson6590143
Livingston600798
Stephenson591394
Woodford580692
Randolph5571101
Christian537782
Fulton529777
Monroe5274103
Morgan5103100
Logan496975
Montgomery494183
Lee480662
Bureau445491
Saline437369
Perry435075
Fayette433664
Iroquois424677
McDonough377661
Shelby351349
Jersey338253
Lawrence336333
Crawford334430
Douglas329237
Union308248
Wayne306863
White281233
Richland280757
Hancock274835
Clark267240
Cass266831
Pike266058
Edgar261049
Clay260454
Bond258025
Ford246959
Warren245366
Moultrie238333
Carroll237438
Johnson231432
Wabash217819
Massac217751
Jo Daviess217429
Mason214553
Washington213428
De Witt207530
Greene205840
Mercer205636
Piatt203614
Cumberland190526
Menard172813
Jasper161821
Marshall141921
Hamilton134522
Schuyler109510
Brown107110
Pulaski104912
Edwards104218
Stark81928
Gallatin7959
Alexander74112
Scott7146
Henderson71214
Calhoun6942
Hardin61516
Putnam5684
Pope5586
Unassigned1152433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1011197

Reported Deaths: 16524
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1359292129
Lake666181167
Allen58254802
Hamilton46498467
St. Joseph44559617
Elkhart36044510
Vanderburgh32333481
Tippecanoe28037260
Johnson25196446
Hendricks23960360
Porter22985367
Madison18820410
Clark18609253
Vigo17530303
Monroe15319200
LaPorte15230252
Delaware15127264
Howard14801290
Kosciusko12410149
Hancock11773176
Bartholomew11695180
Warrick11305189
Floyd11138215
Wayne11023253
Grant10131220
Morgan9506177
Boone8965116
Dubois8281131
Henry8252153
Dearborn823493
Noble8064106
Marshall7981135
Cass7556123
Lawrence7479172
Shelby7216119
Jackson700990
Gibson6614115
Harrison651892
Huntington6447100
Knox6427106
DeKalb6363100
Montgomery6293112
Miami595298
Putnam584179
Clinton579271
Whitley568455
Steuben566876
Wabash5363104
Jasper536180
Jefferson513297
Ripley501987
Adams483777
Daviess4684115
Scott439875
Greene427296
Clay426960
Wells426088
White420964
Decatur4177104
Fayette407387
Jennings390262
Posey377544
LaGrange361778
Washington360451
Randolph3476100
Spencer340743
Fountain336160
Sullivan330852
Starke319171
Owen315571
Fulton313468
Orange295064
Jay285546
Franklin266443
Perry265752
Rush263832
Carroll262434
Vermillion259854
Parke232029
Pike229643
Tipton229059
Blackford195042
Pulaski184657
Crawford160125
Newton159848
Benton151217
Brown147047
Martin139319
Switzerland135311
Warren121416
Union107216
Ohio84613
Unassigned0544