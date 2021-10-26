Clear

Amid a cascade of crises, Haiti's fuel shortage could be the worst

Amid a cascade of crises, Haiti's fuel shortage could be the worst

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Matt Rivers, CNN

An eerie silence lingers over Hospital Universitaire de la Paix in the Delmas neighborhood of Port-au-Prince.

Footsteps echo through empty hallways. The normal beeps and whirs of hospital equipment are absent. The organized chaos of a city emergency room is replaced by empty chairs strung with caution tape.

The stillness is pierced only by the occasional cry of a child, about two years old, lying on her belly in a crib in the hospital's pediatric unit. She is one of the only patients currently admitted in what is usually one of Haiti's largest, busiest hospitals.

The vast majority of those who show up to the front door are being turned away.

"It's too painful to count [how many we've turned away]," said a first-year medical resident named Rachelle, who asked CNN not to use her last name.

The hospital, said Rachelle, cannot accept patients because it simply cannot provide them care.

Hospital Universitaire de la Paix runs primarily on generators, which in turn run on gasoline. But amid a crippling nationwide fuel shortage, their tanks are empty and the hospital stays dark.

The handful of staff members on site -- just two first-year residents and a few nurses -- are sleeping there. If they leave, they may not be able to get back, since buying gasoline these days is both difficult and expensive. Plus, there's the risk of being kidnapped along the way -- a growing threat in Port-au-Prince.

The lack of fuel and the threat of violence are keeping the rest of the hospital's staff at home, unwilling or unable to come to work. The hospital has essentially stopped functioning as a result.

Pregnant women about to give birth are sent away to try and seek care somewhere else. Oxygen tanks sit empty because the transport services to take them to get refilled have ground to a halt. Patients, including children, are dying preventable deaths, hospital staff say.

"It's really sad," said another first-year resident named David. "It really hurts. With no oxygen, I can't do anything. I've had to watch some babies die."

The mother of one young patient, Ketia Estille, spoke with CNN as she held the hand of her three-year-old son. She said he had almost died the night before because of an asthma attack.

"The doctor had to use his phone flashlight just to see while he tried to give my son oxygen," she said. "It's so bad, we almost lost him."

Reasons for the crisis

The national fuel shortage shuttering Haiti's hospitals has lasted for months, driven by reasons ranging from pandemic aftermath to government incompetence to gang violence. But it is also bringing into focus how the Haitian government's oil policy sets it up to face crisis after crisis.

National law requires Haiti to purchase fuel directly from international vendors through its Office of Monetization of Development Assistance Programs (BMPAD), which buys oil at international market rates.

But the law also requires that gas be sold here for no more than 201 Haitian Gourdes per gallon, or about $2. That's one of the cheapest prices in the world and far below what it would sell for in an open market -- amounting to a major subsidy that the country's heavily indebted government cannot afford.

In its fiscal year 2020, which ended on September 30, Haiti's government lost the equivalent of roughly $300 million in fuel transactions, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. At the same time, overall government revenue was 35% less than what was expected, according to the central bank.

Without other strong sources of national revenue to offset its fuel-related losses, the government often does not have enough cash on hand to purchase enough fuel for a country of more than 11 million people.

And even when the government does have cash, it's not always the right kind. "Sometimes the government has the money but doesn't have US dollars," said Haitian economist Etzer Emile. "No one wants to buy Haitian currency on the international market because it is so unstable."

Capacity is also an issue, according to Emile. Haiti does not have enough storage capacity for fuel that would enable it to buy large quantities when it has the money to do so, preventing the country from taking better advantage of the times when it has more dollars to spend.

These issues can all be papered over more easily when the international price for oil is low. But cheap oil from Venezuela -- once a major supplier -- has dried up, and prices on international markets have spiked this year, exacerbating the problems generated by Haiti's unsustainable fuel policies.

Those structural issues have been around for a long time. What is new, and perhaps just as responsible for the current crisis, is the growing power of Haiti's gangs and their control of delivery supply lines.

Gas only moves if the gangs allow it

There are two main locations where fuel is imported in Haiti, at the ports in the Carrefour and Varreux neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince.

Access to both of these facilities depends entirely on National Highways 1 and 2. Any and all fuel that gets delivered to the rest of the country will at some point traverse those roads -- which run through the heart of territory controlled by some of Haiti's most powerful gangs.

Some have begun taking advantage of that, setting up roadblocks to keep tanker trucks from accessing the fuel delivered to docks. Anyone, including the government, who tries to pass gang roadblocks faces steep consequences.

"You might get shot, your tanker might explode, they could kill you," said one fuel retailer who asked not to be identified for security reasons. "If you're lucky the gang will just kidnap you because then you might survive."

At times, gangs have allowed some tankers to get through, but only after paying exorbitant bribes. An empty tanker is expected to pay at least $5,000 to pass gang checkpoints while one carrying fuel can be charged up to $20,000, according to the retailer.

The gang's motivations for blocking highways is not solely monetary. Jimmy Cherizier, leader of a federation of gangs known as G9 that has been blocking fuel delivery tweeted on Monday morning, "We demand the resignation of Ariel Henry as soon as possible...The solution for the crisis is the resignation of Ariel Henry..."

The Prime Minister's office says it does not "deal with" gangs.

Shortages impact every aspect of society

There are few parts of Haitian society that have not been affected by the shortage. On the black market, a gallon of gasoline goes for as much as $25, in a country where many survive on just a few dollars a day.

Social tensions are spiking. Protests by Haitians frustrated over an utter lack of access to fuel have at times snarled daily life in the capital, with burning tires and debris thrown into the streets in hopes of creating enough chaos that the government is forced to address the problem.

General strikes have been called twice in the last two weeks, with transportation union members not reporting for work and businesses shutting down as a result.

The lack of gasoline has also forced some of Haiti's limited larger industries, which employ lots of people, to temporarily halt production. Even the factory that produces Prestige, Haiti's most famous beer, was forced to stop filling its famous bottles temporarily, lacking fuel to run the generators that power its facility.

The result is a cascade of economic problems. When sellers have to spend more on gasoline to bring their products to market, those costs get passed on to the consumer. Haiti's inflation rate has been in the doubt digits for several years, and will almost assuredly continue to rise. Meanwhile, wage growth pales in comparison. The average Haitian's spending power, already one of the lowest in the world, will continue to drop.

A matter of life and death

It's still too early to assess the toll that the current fuel shortage has taken on public health. But when Kedner Pierre wakes up every morning these days, the director of Haiti's largest cancer treatment center at Innovating Health International (IHI), his first worry isn't chemotherapy or patient visits or paying the bills -- it's gasoline.

"We are scrounging, buying one or two gallons of gas at a time," he told CNN. "It's completely unsustainable. I am extremely frustrated."

The center is still seeing patients and doing its best to not interrupt the crucial services it provides to Haitians, no matter their ability to pay.

But the effects of the gas shortage are readily apparent all around the center. Sonogram and X-ray machines sit idle, as the generator that powers them can only be run sporadically. Operations are canceled and rescheduled depending on fuel availability to run the operating room.

A bank of refrigerators that line a wall in a darkened room filled with medicines for chemotherapy have been turned off. Pierre puts ice in the refrigerators to keep the medicine from spoiling.

The facility does have a solar power system but the power it generates has to be allocated to the most essential pieces of equipment, including the freezer that holds 2,000 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Even if the hospital were able to accommodate more patients, many people in need of care cannot find transportation, jeopardizing the life-saving treatment plans designed by IHI staff.

"If the patient can't come to take the medicine, to take the chemotherapy, the patient can die," said Pierre. "This is a huge problem for us."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teacher Shortage at VCSC

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

The Care Project

Image

Clay County Justice Center and ICE Expansion

Image

Here's an early look at your Halloween forecast

Image

Clay County Jail Expansion

Image

Barr Reeve construction project

Image

"Know where you're going ahead of time..." Sheriff warns to be cautious about homes with sex offenders ahead of trick-or-treating

Image

Indiana releases third-part review on state-level law enforcement - here's the full report

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540