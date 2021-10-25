Clear

Halyna Hutchins: In her own words

Halyna Hutchins: In her own words

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Halyna Hutchins died doing what she loved on the set of the film "Rust."

And that love is being returned as colleagues and friends remember the journalist turned cinematographer who died after the film's star and executive producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set in New Mexico last week.

Hutchins was 42.

The film's director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured during the incident.

Hutchins participated in a Blackmagic Collective live stream in April where she talked about her filmmaking.

"I like stories that [are] rooted in reality or real characters, but my favorite part is actually creating the world where the story will exist," she said.

The journey to Hollywood

A native of Ukraine, Hutchins grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle,
"surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines," according to her website. She obtained a graduate degree in International Journalism from Kyiv National University.

She worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary productions in Europe, where she did feature documentaries for the BBC and Discovery prior to moving to New York City.

"In New York I really took on photography," Hutchins said in an interview for "Why Women Are Excelling in Hollywood" posted on YouTube in June. "Fashion photography, I did a lot and just wanted to make art films, actually. Just something really big scale, beautiful, just art house cinema."

Her 'calling'

"When I moved to Los Angeles, I tried to figure out like what the next step would be," she said. "Where do you start when you don't know anybody? Where do you begin?"

That led her to a UCLA extension course for directing "just to get my feet wet," Hutchins recalled. She quickly figured out she loved cinematography more than directing.

"I shot like 15 shorts there," she said. "So, I kept shooting and I thought that's probably my calling."

Love of American Film Institute

Hutchins worked with a lighting company and then attended what she called "the best institution for my profession," the American Film Institute (AFI) Conservatory, where she graduated in 2015.

After her death, actor Jensen Ackles, who worked with Hutchins on "Rust," posted on Instagram that he had donated to an AFI scholarship fund in her name.

"Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was. I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work," he wrote. "Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I'll forever be thankful we had that moment."

How she chose her projects

During the Blackmagic Collective live stream, Hutchins shared what attracted her to different films.

"The base of the characters is the most exciting part for me," she said. "If I can get on a journey with the characters. Genre doesn't really matter, it's just the environment you create around it to convey the character's journey."

"If I want to see this movie, I would like to make it," she said.

When asked during the "Why Women Are Excelling in Hollywood" interview what it was about cinematography that attracted her, Hutchins had a heartfelt answer.

"It's a passion for sure," she said. "Once you get the bug, you can't get out of it."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Windy and cool for the rest of the day!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Scattered showers, cooler. High: 57

Image

Series Concert

Image

Candles Holocaust Museum remembers Mickey Kor

Image

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, strong storms possible. Low: 53°

Image

Q&A held to answer any questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Fall Fest Trunk or Treat

Image

Rose Hulman Series Concert

Image

Sunday: Morning rain, then warm and breezy. High 73°

Image

haunted halls YMCA

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540